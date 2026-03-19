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As the fantasy basketball playoffs intensify, season-long success hinges on staying ahead of the curve with timely moves and sharp roster management. Monitoring NBA starting lineups, the NBA injury report, and updated NBA player projections is critical when evaluating waiver wire adds. Championships are often won by leveraging late-season value. This guide highlights top pickups using recent NBA stats, fantasy basketball news, and evolving depth charts, helping you optimize lineups and capitalize on emerging fantasy basketball sleepers.

Top Waiver Wire Fantasy Playoff Pickups

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (44% rostered)

There are 20 teams that will play four games next week. The Jazz are one of them. They will be shorthanded with Lauri Markkanen (hip) and Keyonte George (hamstring) still out. That's in addition to other key players being ruled out for the season, including Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose).

As the Jazz's depth chart has thinned out, Collier has shined. Since February 1, he has averaged 17.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals over 18 games. Although he doesn't provide much production from behind the arc, he also helps fantasy managers by shooting 49.5% from the field. He shouldn't be available in this many leagues.

Precious Achiuwa, Sacramento Kings (39% rostered)

Keegan Murray (ankle) has not played since February 25 and will likely be out for at least all of next week. He has dealt with injuries for much of the season and the Kings have one of the worst records in the league, so there is no point in rushing him back. With him sidelined, there has been little competition for playing time for Achiuwa.

Over the last 14 games, Achiuwa has averaged 32 minutes. The additional playing time has turned him into a fantasy force with him averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks during that span. The Kings play four games next week, including a couple of favorable matchups against the Hawks and Nets. There's no reason to believe that Achiuwa is going to slow down anytime soon.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (37% rostered)

Despite all of their injuries, the Warriors are ticketed for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Currently the 10th seed, they could realistically move up to as high as eighth. They are 19-15 at home, but just 14-21 on the road. Moving up the standings and getting a game at home could be key for their chances of advancing.

As the Warriors make their playoff push and battle injuries along the way, Santos has become a key contributor for them. Over the last 18 games, he averaged 32 minutes. Don't expect him to see a decline in playing time over the final month of the season, given that he provided 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers a night over that span. Not only will the Warriors play four times next week, but three of their games are against bad teams in the Mavericks, Nets and Wizards. Santos could provide significant fantasy value.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (31% rostered)

Pascal Siakam (knee) has missed each of the last six games for the Pacers. Going back even further, he has played in just four of their last 16 games. The Pacers play four times next week and none of the games are part of a back-to-back set. However, given their desire to improve their lottery odds, we still might not see much of Siakam, if he plays at all.

With Siakam not playing much, Walker averaged 31 minutes over those 16 games. That helped him average 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. Although he is only shooting 41.0% from the field for the season, he shot 43.5% across the 16 games. Plenty of minutes should be headed his way down the stretch, making Walker a priority add.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (28% rostered)

The Bulls have not been resting their starters down the stretch. Josh Giddey is actually playing more, averaging 35 minutes over their last eight games. He has been electric, providing five triple-doubles during that stretch. The Bulls likely can't improve their lottery odds, so it's possible they continue to give their starters ample playing time.

Jones is also playing more, averaging 29 minutes over the last nine games. The result was him averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 three-pointers. He shot 56.0% from the field, which isn't all that unsustainable, given that he shoots 54.5% for the season. The Bulls play at a fast pace and struggle defensively, which leads to a lot of high-scoring games. They have four games next week, so Jones makes for a great waiver wire option.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (23% rostered)

As the Magic have made a push for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference, they have done so without Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen). Those two have missed each of the last six games. Neither appears close to a return, and the Magic will play four games next week. Two of those four games are terrific matchups against the Pacers and Kings.

The main beneficiary of Wagner and Black being out is da Silva, who averaged 32 minutes over the last six games. During that span, he put up 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers a night. Not only is adding da Silva a sound strategy for next week, but there's a chance that he could remain in this expanded role even longer, given the lack of positive updates for Wagner and Black. The Magic also play four games in each of the following two weeks.