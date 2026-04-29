Most bandwagon NBA fanbases in 2025-26 ranked: see every team’s Bandwagon Score, methodology, and which NBA fans are most fairweather.

With the NBA postseason well underway, some of the best teams in the league are duking it out to take home the Larry O'Brien trophy, leading to discussions about which club's fans are for real and which are frontrunners. With that in mind, the team at RotoWire.com broke down which NBA fanbases are the softest when it comes to loyalty, developing a 'Bandwagon Score' from four core signals, including win-loss improvement, percentage of out-of-market fans, search decline during rough patches and social media followers-to-overall population.

Keep tabs on our NBA betting hub through the playoffs.

Methodology

The Bandwagon Score is a 0–100 composite built from four publicly available signals, weighted by how directly each one captures bandwagon behavior. All inputs are pulled for the 2025-26 NBA regular season window (Oct 2025 – Apr 2026) and normalized to a 0–100 scale before weighting.

RotoWire NBA Data Most Bandwagon NBA Fanbases 2025-26 Bandwagon Score — a 0-100 composite of win-driven interest, out-of-market fan share, fairweather drop-off, and followers-to-population. All 30 teams ranked. Higher = more bandwagon-heavy. OKC #1 Bandwagon Fanbase 92 Top Score (out of 100) 53.5 League Avg Score 68 pts Spread #1 to #30 Chart Data Table Methodology How to read this: Each bar shows the team's overall Bandwagon Score (0–100). Hover any bar to see the four signal breakdowns — win boost, out-of-market share, fairweather drop-off, and followers per capita. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 92 Oklahoma City Thunder — 92 Defending champs, runaway #1 in West Win Boost 35% 98 Out-of-Market 35% 88 Drop-off 20% 90 Foll/Pop 10% 82 2 Los Angeles Lakers 88 Los Angeles Lakers — 88 Massive global brand, fans nationwide regardless of record Win Boost 35% 82 Out-of-Market 35% 96 Drop-off 20% 84 Foll/Pop 10% 90 3 Golden State Warriors 85 Golden State Warriors — 85 Curry-era dynasty fans still drive nationwide interest Win Boost 35% 76 Out-of-Market 35% 94 Drop-off 20% 82 Foll/Pop 10% 86 4 Detroit Pistons 81 Detroit Pistons — 81 Worst-to-first East turnaround sparked huge new-fan growth Win Boost 35% 96 Out-of-Market 35% 66 Drop-off 20% 84 Foll/Pop 10% 68 5 San Antonio Spurs 78 San Antonio Spurs — 78 Wembanyama effect — new fans worldwide Win Boost 35% 84 Out-of-Market 35% 82 Drop-off 20% 66 Foll/Pop 10% 62 6 Boston Celtics 74 Boston Celtics — 74 Strong national brand boosted by recent title window Win Boost 35% 68 Out-of-Market 35% 82 Drop-off 20% 68 Foll/Pop 10% 76 7 Dallas Mavericks 71 Dallas Mavericks — 71 Doncic-Davis trade fallout reshaped fanbase mid-season Win Boost 35% 64 Out-of-Market 35% 78 Drop-off 20% 72 Foll/Pop 10% 68 8 New York Knicks 69 New York Knicks — 69 Largest market amplifies any winning stretch Win Boost 35% 66 Out-of-Market 35% 76 Drop-off 20% 62 Foll/Pop 10% 64 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 66 Cleveland Cavaliers — 66 52-30 record drives spike, but base less sticky Win Boost 35% 74 Out-of-Market 35% 58 Drop-off 20% 68 Foll/Pop 10% 60 10 Miami Heat 64 Miami Heat — 64 Cosmopolitan market, lifestyle-driven fan churn Win Boost 35% 58 Out-of-Market 35% 72 Drop-off 20% 58 Foll/Pop 10% 66 11 Houston Rockets 62 Houston Rockets — 62 Young core breakout, heavy KD trade attention Win Boost 35% 72 Out-of-Market 35% 58 Drop-off 20% 54 Foll/Pop 10% 60 12 Denver Nuggets 60 Denver Nuggets — 60 Jokic global pull, but smaller home market caps total reach Win Boost 35% 58 Out-of-Market 35% 68 Drop-off 20% 52 Foll/Pop 10% 54 13 Orlando Magic 58 Orlando Magic — 58 Banchero/Wagner core driving fresh interest Win Boost 35% 64 Out-of-Market 35% 54 Drop-off 20% 58 Foll/Pop 10% 52 14 Atlanta Hawks 56 Atlanta Hawks — 56 Trae Young brand, big metro, modest playoff push Win Boost 35% 54 Out-of-Market 35% 62 Drop-off 20% 52 Foll/Pop 10% 52 15 Milwaukee Bucks 54 Milwaukee Bucks — 54 Giannis still draws globally despite team's slide Win Boost 35% 42 Out-of-Market 35% 68 Drop-off 20% 52 Foll/Pop 10% 56 16 Indiana Pacers 53 Indiana Pacers — 53 Recent Finals run carries lingering bandwagon weight Win Boost 35% 52 Out-of-Market 35% 56 Drop-off 20% 54 Foll/Pop 10% 48 17 Minnesota Timberwolves 52 Minnesota Timberwolves — 52 Anthony Edwards highlight reel drives nationwide pull Win Boost 35% 48 Out-of-Market 35% 58 Drop-off 20% 50 Foll/Pop 10% 46 18 LA Clippers 50 LA Clippers — 50 Intuit Dome novelty, but always overshadowed by Lakers Win Boost 35% 46 Out-of-Market 35% 54 Drop-off 20% 50 Foll/Pop 10% 52 19 Philadelphia 76ers 48 Philadelphia 76ers — 48 Big-name roster, but fan patience worn thin Win Boost 35% 42 Out-of-Market 35% 52 Drop-off 20% 52 Foll/Pop 10% 48 20 Sacramento Kings 46 Sacramento Kings — 46 Mid-tier West team, niche national profile Win Boost 35% 44 Out-of-Market 35% 48 Drop-off 20% 46 Foll/Pop 10% 42 21 Chicago Bulls 45 Chicago Bulls — 45 Legacy Jordan-era brand still drives merch, weak on-court signal Win Boost 35% 36 Out-of-Market 35% 62 Drop-off 20% 38 Foll/Pop 10% 42 22 Phoenix Suns 43 Phoenix Suns — 43 Booker carries the brand, big-name moves underwhelmed Win Boost 35% 36 Out-of-Market 35% 52 Drop-off 20% 42 Foll/Pop 10% 40 23 Toronto Raptors 40 Toronto Raptors — 40 "Canada's team" national fanbase, modest U.S. crossover Win Boost 35% 38 Out-of-Market 35% 46 Drop-off 20% 38 Foll/Pop 10% 38 24 New Orleans Pelicans 38 New Orleans Pelicans — 38 Zion Williamson injury cycles cap any sustained interest Win Boost 35% 32 Out-of-Market 35% 44 Drop-off 20% 38 Foll/Pop 10% 38 25 Memphis Grizzlies 36 Memphis Grizzlies — 36 Ja Morant draws clicks, but consistent national interest is thin Win Boost 35% 32 Out-of-Market 35% 42 Drop-off 20% 34 Foll/Pop 10% 34 26 Portland Trail Blazers 34 Portland Trail Blazers — 34 Loyal local base, minimal out-of-market interest Win Boost 35% 32 Out-of-Market 35% 36 Drop-off 20% 32 Foll/Pop 10% 36 27 Charlotte Hornets 32 Charlotte Hornets — 32 LaMelo Ball drama drives bursts, but no winning to anchor it Win Boost 35% 26 Out-of-Market 35% 38 Drop-off 20% 30 Foll/Pop 10% 32 28 Washington Wizards 28 Washington Wizards — 28 Deep rebuild, minimal national pull Win Boost 35% 22 Out-of-Market 35% 32 Drop-off 20% 30 Foll/Pop 10% 30 29 Utah Jazz 26 Utah Jazz — 26 Tank year, light news cycle outside Salt Lake Win Boost 35% 22 Out-of-Market 35% 28 Drop-off 20% 28 Foll/Pop 10% 26 30 Brooklyn Nets 24 Brooklyn Nets — 24 Post-superteam vacuum, fans bailed when stars departed Win Boost 35% 18 Out-of-Market 35% 28 Drop-off 20% 22 Foll/Pop 10% 38 0 25 50 75 100 Bandwagon Score = weighted composite of 4 signals Hover bars on desktop for full breakdown # Team Score Win Boost 35% OOM Fans 35% Drop-off 20% Foll/Pop 10% 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 92 98 88 90 82 2 Los Angeles Lakers 88 82 96 84 90 3 Golden State Warriors 85 76 94 82 86 4 Detroit Pistons 81 96 66 84 68 5 San Antonio Spurs 78 84 82 66 62 6 Boston Celtics 74 68 82 68 76 7 Dallas Mavericks 71 64 78 72 68 8 New York Knicks 69 66 76 62 64 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 66 74 58 68 60 10 Miami Heat 64 58 72 58 66 11 Houston Rockets 62 72 58 54 60 12 Denver Nuggets 60 58 68 52 54 13 Orlando Magic 58 64 54 58 52 14 Atlanta Hawks 56 54 62 52 52 15 Milwaukee Bucks 54 42 68 52 56 16 Indiana Pacers 53 52 56 54 48 17 Minnesota Timberwolves 52 48 58 50 46 18 LA Clippers 50 46 54 50 52 19 Philadelphia 76ers 48 42 52 52 48 20 Sacramento Kings 46 44 48 46 42 21 Chicago Bulls 45 36 62 38 42 22 Phoenix Suns 43 36 52 42 40 23 Toronto Raptors 40 38 46 38 38 24 New Orleans Pelicans 38 32 44 38 38 25 Memphis Grizzlies 36 32 42 34 34 26 Portland Trail Blazers 34 32 36 32 36 27 Charlotte Hornets 32 26 38 30 32 28 Washington Wizards 28 22 32 30 30 29 Utah Jazz 26 22 28 28 26 30 Brooklyn Nets 24 18 28 22 38 The Bandwagon Score is a 0–100 composite built from four publicly available signals, weighted by how directly each one captures bandwagon behavior. All inputs are pulled for the 2025-26 NBA regular season window (Oct 2025 – Apr 2026) and normalized to a 0–100 scale before weighting. All 30 teams are ranked. Win-Win Boost 35% Correlation between a team's W-L improvement (vs. last season) and growth in Google Trends search interest plus Instagram follower growth over the same window. Captures fans who appear when the team gets good. Out-of-Market Fans 35% Share of social followers and search interest coming from outside the team's home metro/state. Lakers, Warriors, and Cowboys-style teams overindex here regardless of record. Fairweather Drop-off 20% Magnitude of search/social interest decline during losing stretches or post-elimination. Measures how 'sticky' a fanbase is when the team isn't winning. Followers-to-Population 10% Total social followers divided by home metro population. A normalizer that exposes teams whose fan footprint dwarfs their actual market. Data Sources Google Trends — regional search interest by team and key player, Oct 2025–Apr 2026. Instagram & TikTok — official team accounts (Statista / Sportico May 2025 baselines, updated through April 2026). U.S. Census — 2024 metro/CSA population estimates. Basketball-Reference / ESPN — final 2025-26 standings and YoY W-L change. Fanatics / NBAStore.com — jersey sales as tie-break sanity check.

Which NBA Fanbases Had The Highest Bandwagon Score?

Anytime you win an NBA championship and post multiple 60-win seasons, you're almost guaranteed to bring in new fans, which is exactly what the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder have done, scoring the most points in our Bandwagon Fans leaderboard, with 92.

Much of OKC's score stems from the Thunder's three-year run as Western Conference goliaths, dating back to the team's 57-25 run in 2023-24 that ended in the Western Conference Semifinals and included last year's 68-14 title team as well as this year's team that went 64-18 and swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason.

Outside of OKC, the top team on our Bandwagon Fans leaderboard is the one that's employed LeBron James since 2018, with the Los Angeles Lakers notching 88 points to beat out Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 spot leaguewide, with the Bay Area club finishing with 85 points in total.

Like OKC, Los Angeles is still alive in the postseason this year, currently leading the Houston Rockets 3-1 in the first round, though the Lakers' NBA Championship odds on DraftKings Sportsbook are much lower (+2500) than the Thunder's (-120).

After Golden State, which fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In Tournament to end their season, you'll find newfound success stories like the No. 1 seed in the East (the Detroit Pistons, with 81 points, followed by the employer of Victor Wembanyama (the San Antonio Spurs, with 78 points).

Like OKC, the Spurs' title odds are near the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Championship odds board after San Antonio knocked off Portland in five games, with Wembanyama and company holding the third best odds leaguewide, at +550, behind OKC (-130) and the Boston Celtics (+500).

Who Else Scored Well, Fanbase Wide?

After reaching the postseason for the 12th year in a row and having an NBA Coach of the Year candidate in Joe Mazzulla, the No. 2 seed in the East this year scored the sixth-highest Bandwagon Score leaguewide, with the Boston Celtics finishing with 74 points, three ahead of the seventh place Dallas Mavericks.

After those two, you have teams like the New York Knicks (69 points), Cleveland Cavaliers (66 points) and Miami Heat (64 points) that round out the NBA-wide top 10, with New York holding -800 odds of beating the Atlanta Hawks on BetMGM, while Cleveland holds -425 odds of surviving their 2-2 series tie with the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the league's postseason.

Conversely, the fanbases that scored the lowest across the NBA were postseason afterthoughts like the Brooklyn Nets (24 points), Utah Jazz (26 points), Washington Wizards (28 points), Charlotte Hornets (32 points) and the Trail Blazers (34 points).

Of those five, only the Trail Blazers reached the first round of the postseason in 2026, while the Hornets came close, beating the Heat in the 9/10 game before falling to the Orlando Magic in the 8/9 game to end their season.

Of the bottom three teams, the Nets have the most recent trip to the playoffs, reaching the postseason in 2023, while the Jazz (2022) and Wizards (2021) have waited a bit longer and the Hornets (2016) have the longest drought of the bottom tier of clubs on our list.