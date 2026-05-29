See the most hated NBA player in every state, with rankings, rivalry insights, and why Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum top the list.

When it comes to generating hatred across the country, no two NBA players come close to Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum. Using a methodology that factors in rivalry logic, active feuds, recent playoff history, and regional NBA leanings, RotoWire.com mapped the most despised player in all 50 states -- and the results paint a clear picture of two men who have mastered the art of being unlikeable.

NBA Fan Map Most Hated NBA Player by State Rivalry logic, active feuds, playoff history & villain narrative — which NBA player does each state most despise? Draymond #1 Most Hated 16 States Hate Draymond 11 Players Represented 6 States Hate Brunson Map View Rankings All States ME VT NH MA RI CT NJ DE MD Draymond Green 16 Jayson Tatum 13 Jalen Brunson 6 Anthony Edwards 3 Luka Doncic 3 Russell Westbrook 2 LeBron James 2 Trae Young 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1 Anthony Davis 1 Kevin Durant 1 # Player States Share 1 DG Draymond Green Warriors 16 states 2 JT Jayson Tatum Celtics 13 states 3 JB Jalen Brunson Knicks 6 states 4 AE Anthony Edwards Wolves 3 states 5 LD Luka Doncic Lakers 3 states 6 RW Russell Westbrook Free Agent 2 states 7 LBJ LeBron James Lakers 2 states 8 TY Trae Young Hawks 2 states 9 SGA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 1 states 10 AD Anthony Davis Lakers 1 states 11 KD Kevin Durant Suns 1 states # State Most Hated Player Team 1 Alaska AK Russell Westbrook Free Agent 2 Alabama AL Jayson Tatum Celtics 3 Arkansas AR Draymond Green Warriors 4 Arizona AZ Draymond Green Warriors 5 California CA Jayson Tatum Celtics 6 Colorado CO Anthony Edwards Wolves 7 Connecticut CT Jalen Brunson Knicks 8 Delaware DE Jayson Tatum Celtics 9 Florida FL Jayson Tatum Celtics 10 Georgia GA Jayson Tatum Celtics 11 Hawaii HI Jayson Tatum Celtics 12 Iowa IA Draymond Green Warriors 13 Idaho ID Anthony Edwards Wolves 14 Illinois IL LeBron James Lakers 15 Indiana IN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 16 Kansas KS Anthony Edwards Wolves 17 Kentucky KY Draymond Green Warriors 18 Louisiana LA Anthony Davis Lakers 19 Massachusetts MA Jalen Brunson Knicks 20 Maryland MD Jayson Tatum Celtics 21 Maine ME Jalen Brunson Knicks 22 Michigan MI LeBron James Lakers 23 Minnesota MN Luka Doncic Lakers 24 Missouri MO Draymond Green Warriors 25 Mississippi MS Draymond Green Warriors 26 Montana MT Draymond Green Warriors 27 North Carolina NC Jayson Tatum Celtics 28 North Dakota ND Luka Doncic Lakers 29 Nebraska NE Draymond Green Warriors 30 New Hampshire NH Jalen Brunson Knicks 31 New Jersey NJ Trae Young Hawks 32 New Mexico NM Draymond Green Warriors 33 Nevada NV Jayson Tatum Celtics 34 New York NY Trae Young Hawks 35 Ohio OH Draymond Green Warriors 36 Oklahoma OK Kevin Durant Suns 37 Oregon OR Draymond Green Warriors 38 Pennsylvania PA Jayson Tatum Celtics 39 Rhode Island RI Jalen Brunson Knicks 40 South Carolina SC Jayson Tatum Celtics 41 South Dakota SD Luka Doncic Lakers 42 Tennessee TN Draymond Green Warriors 43 Texas TX Draymond Green Warriors 44 Utah UT Draymond Green Warriors 45 Virginia VA Jayson Tatum Celtics 46 Vermont VT Jalen Brunson Knicks 47 Washington WA Russell Westbrook Free Agent 48 Wisconsin WI Jayson Tatum Celtics 49 West Virginia WV Draymond Green Warriors 50 Wyoming WY Draymond Green Warriors

Why Draymond Green Is the Most Hated NBA Player Across America

Draymond Green dominates the map with 16 states, making him the undisputed villain of the NBA landscape. His footprint spans every corner of the country, from Arizona and Texas in the Sun Belt to Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia in the heartland. The reasons are well-documented: a career built on physical intimidation, flagrant fouls, and an abrasive personality that opponents and neutral fans alike find impossible to root for. Even in states without obvious rival teams -- Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming -- Draymond's universal antagonist status carries the day. He's not hated because of geography; he's hated because of who he is.

Draymond Green and Desmond Bane both received technicals after this scuffle. pic.twitter.com/SrGg1TkGyO — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

Jayson Tatum Rivalries and Regional NBA Fan Backlash

Jayson Tatum comes in second at 13 states, but his hatred skews heavily along regional and rivalry lines. The bulk of his detractors live in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, the Carolinas -- where Celtic fatigue runs deep and Boston's playoff success in recent years has worn out its welcome. California and Hawaii also land in the Tatum column, a nod to the Lakers-Celtics rivalry that spans generations. His combination of genuine superstar talent and a perceived smug on-court demeanor makes him the perfect villain for anyone not rooting for Boston.

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NBA Hate Rankings for Brunson, Doncic, Edwards and More

Beyond the top two, the rankings reveal some interesting storylines. Jalen Brunson is despised across six New England and Mid-Atlantic states, making him the face of Knicks hatred for the region. Anthony Edwards claims three states in the Mountain West and Plains, a sign his star -- and his villainous reputation -- is rising fast. Luka Doncic sweeps the Dakotas and Minnesota, where a geographic rivalry with Dallas ( his old stomping grounds) fuels the disdain.

The outliers are equally telling. Kevin Durant is only the most hated in Oklahoma, a state still nursing the wound of his 2016 departure from the Thunder. And LeBron James, once the universal villain, now only tops the list in Illinois and Michigan -- a sign that even the most polarizing players eventually fade from peak hatred status.

NBA Fans More Muted For Westbrook, LeBron

Russell Westbrook (2 states): Westbrook claims Alaska and Washington, the latter being deeply personal -- Seattle never forgot the franchise relocation that birthed the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Westbrook became the face of that era alongside Durant. It's a hatred rooted more in what he represented than anything he did personally.

LeBron James (2 states): Illinois and Michigan are the last holdouts of peak LeBron hatred, likely tied to his Cleveland years and the Bulls and Pistons rivalries (or lack thereof) of that era. The fact that he only tops two states in 2026 speaks volumes about how much the discourse around him has shifted as his career winds down. LeBron is more in the appreciation era of his career at 41.

Trae Young (2 states): New Jersey and New York despise Trae Young, and he's done nothing to discourage it -- if anything, he's leaned into the villain role at Madison Square Garden with genuine relish. His flopping reputation and theatrical style make him a natural target for no-nonsense New York basketball fans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1 state): Indiana is the lone state where SGA tops the hate list, which likely reflects Pacers fans' frustration watching the Thunder build a powerhouse around a player taken with a pick that could have gone a very different direction. As OKC's championship window opens across US betting apps, that resentment will only deepen.

Anthony Davis (1 state): Louisiana's most hated player is, somewhat poetically, Anthony Davis — a New Orleans native who left the Pelicans to chase rings with the Lakers. For a state with limited professional sports options, that departure still stings and it probably always will.

Kevin Durant (1 state): Oklahoma's hatred of Durant is singular and enduring. Nearly a decade after he left the Thunder for Golden State's super-team, the state still hasn't forgiven him -- and given how that move reshaped the NBA's power structure, it's hard to blame them.

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