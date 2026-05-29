Most Hated NBA Player in Every State

See the most hated NBA player in every state, with rankings, rivalry insights, and why Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum top the list.
Updated on May 29, 2026 12:18PM EST
Most Hated NBA Player in Every State
Updated on May 29, 2026 12:18PM EST

When it comes to generating hatred across the country, no two NBA players come close to Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum. Using a methodology that factors in rivalry logic, active feuds, recent playoff history, and regional NBA leanings, RotoWire.com mapped the most despised player in all 50 states -- and the results paint a clear picture of two men who have mastered the art of being unlikeable.

NBA Fan Map
Most Hated NBA Player by State
Rivalry logic, active feuds, playoff history & villain narrative — which NBA player does each state most despise?
Draymond
#1 Most Hated
16
States Hate Draymond
11
Players Represented
6
States Hate Brunson
MEVTNHMARICTNJDEMD
Draymond Green 16
Jayson Tatum 13
Jalen Brunson 6
Anthony Edwards 3
Luka Doncic 3
Russell Westbrook 2
LeBron James 2
Trae Young 2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1
Anthony Davis 1
Kevin Durant 1
# Player States Share
1
Draymond Green
Warriors
 16 states
2
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
 13 states
3
Jalen Brunson
Knicks
 6 states
4
Anthony Edwards
Wolves
 3 states
5
Luka Doncic
Lakers
 3 states
6
Russell Westbrook
Free Agent
 2 states
7
LeBron James
Lakers
 2 states
8
Trae Young
Hawks
 2 states
9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Thunder
 1 states
10
Anthony Davis
Lakers
 1 states
11
Kevin Durant
Suns
 1 states
# State Most Hated Player Team
1
Alaska
AK
Russell Westbrook
 Free Agent
2
Alabama
AL
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
3
Arkansas
AR
Draymond Green
 Warriors
4
Arizona
AZ
Draymond Green
 Warriors
5
California
CA
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
6
Colorado
CO
Anthony Edwards
 Wolves
7
Connecticut
CT
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
8
Delaware
DE
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
9
Florida
FL
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
10
Georgia
GA
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
11
Hawaii
HI
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
12
Iowa
IA
Draymond Green
 Warriors
13
Idaho
ID
Anthony Edwards
 Wolves
14
Illinois
IL
LeBron James
 Lakers
15
Indiana
IN
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
 Thunder
16
Kansas
KS
Anthony Edwards
 Wolves
17
Kentucky
KY
Draymond Green
 Warriors
18
Louisiana
LA
Anthony Davis
 Lakers
19
Massachusetts
MA
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
20
Maryland
MD
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
21
Maine
ME
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
22
Michigan
MI
LeBron James
 Lakers
23
Minnesota
MN
Luka Doncic
 Lakers
24
Missouri
MO
Draymond Green
 Warriors
25
Mississippi
MS
Draymond Green
 Warriors
26
Montana
MT
Draymond Green
 Warriors
27
North Carolina
NC
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
28
North Dakota
ND
Luka Doncic
 Lakers
29
Nebraska
NE
Draymond Green
 Warriors
30
New Hampshire
NH
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
31
New Jersey
NJ
Trae Young
 Hawks
32
New Mexico
NM
Draymond Green
 Warriors
33
Nevada
NV
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
34
New York
NY
Trae Young
 Hawks
35
Ohio
OH
Draymond Green
 Warriors
36
Oklahoma
OK
Kevin Durant
 Suns
37
Oregon
OR
Draymond Green
 Warriors
38
Pennsylvania
PA
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
39
Rhode Island
RI
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
40
South Carolina
SC
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
41
South Dakota
SD
Luka Doncic
 Lakers
42
Tennessee
TN
Draymond Green
 Warriors
43
Texas
TX
Draymond Green
 Warriors
44
Utah
UT
Draymond Green
 Warriors
45
Virginia
VA
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
46
Vermont
VT
Jalen Brunson
 Knicks
47
Washington
WA
Russell Westbrook
 Free Agent
48
Wisconsin
WI
Jayson Tatum
 Celtics
49
West Virginia
WV
Draymond Green
 Warriors
50
Wyoming
WY
Draymond Green
 Warriors
RotoWire NBA Fandom Analysis — Rivalry logic, playoff history & villain narrative — 2025–26 Season

Why Draymond Green Is the Most Hated NBA Player Across America

Draymond Green dominates the map with 16 states, making him the undisputed villain of the NBA landscape. His footprint spans every corner of the country, from Arizona and Texas in the Sun Belt to Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia in the heartland. The reasons are well-documented: a career built on physical intimidation, flagrant fouls, and an abrasive personality that opponents and neutral fans alike find impossible to root for. Even in states without obvious rival teams -- Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming -- Draymond's universal antagonist status carries the day. He's not hated because of geography; he's hated because of who he is.

Jayson Tatum Rivalries and Regional NBA Fan Backlash

Jayson Tatum comes in second at 13 states, but his hatred skews heavily along regional and rivalry lines. The bulk of his detractors live in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, the Carolinas -- where Celtic fatigue runs deep and Boston's playoff success in recent years has worn out its welcome. California and Hawaii also land in the Tatum column, a nod to the Lakers-Celtics rivalry that spans generations. His combination of genuine superstar talent and a perceived smug on-court demeanor makes him the perfect villain for anyone not rooting for Boston.

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NBA Hate Rankings for Brunson, Doncic, Edwards and More

Beyond the top two, the rankings reveal some interesting storylines. Jalen Brunson is despised across six New England and Mid-Atlantic states, making him the face of Knicks hatred for the region. Anthony Edwards claims three states in the Mountain West and Plains, a sign his star -- and his villainous reputation -- is rising fast. Luka Doncic sweeps the Dakotas and Minnesota, where a geographic rivalry with Dallas ( his old stomping grounds) fuels the disdain.

The outliers are equally telling. Kevin Durant is only the most hated in Oklahoma, a state still nursing the wound of his 2016 departure from the Thunder. And LeBron James, once the universal villain, now only tops the list in Illinois and Michigan -- a sign that even the most polarizing players eventually fade from peak hatred status.

NBA Fans More Muted For Westbrook, LeBron 

Russell Westbrook (2 states): Westbrook claims Alaska and Washington, the latter being deeply personal -- Seattle never forgot the franchise relocation that birthed the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Westbrook became the face of that era alongside Durant. It's a hatred rooted more in what he represented than anything he did personally.

LeBron James (2 states): Illinois and Michigan are the last holdouts of peak LeBron hatred, likely tied to his Cleveland years and the Bulls and Pistons rivalries (or lack thereof) of that era. The fact that he only tops two states in 2026 speaks volumes about how much the discourse around him has shifted as his career winds down. LeBron is more in the appreciation era of his career at 41.

Trae Young (2 states): New Jersey and New York despise Trae Young, and he's done nothing to discourage it -- if anything, he's leaned into the villain role at Madison Square Garden with genuine relish. His flopping reputation and theatrical style make him a natural target for no-nonsense New York basketball fans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1 state): Indiana is the lone state where SGA tops the hate list, which likely reflects Pacers fans' frustration watching the Thunder build a powerhouse around a player taken with a pick that could have gone a very different direction. As OKC's championship window opens across US betting apps, that resentment will only deepen.

Anthony Davis (1 state): Louisiana's most hated player is, somewhat poetically, Anthony Davis — a New Orleans native who left the Pelicans to chase rings with the Lakers. For a state with limited professional sports options, that departure still stings and it probably always will.

Kevin Durant (1 state): Oklahoma's hatred of Durant is singular and enduring. Nearly a decade after he left the Thunder for Golden State's super-team, the state still hasn't forgiven him -- and given how that move reshaped the NBA's power structure, it's hard to blame them.

For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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