How NBA Teams Erase 3-1 Series Deficits: 3 Stats That Matter

How do NBA teams erase 3-1 deficits to win postseason series? RotoWire.com, as part of our NBA betting trend analysis, sought to analyze the data and find out what those teams had in common.

We took a deep dive into statistical analysis of all seven times since 2000 that an NBA team has come back after trailing a playoff series three games to one. See our interactive graphic here, with our methodology below:

Data Viz Down 3-1: The Stats That Flip NBA Playoff Series Three statistical categories define NBA teams that rally from 3-1 deficits — assists, shooting efficiency, and fourth-quarter scoring. Since 2000, seven teams have pulled off the comeback. Here's what changed, comparing Games 1-4 in each series with Games 5-7. Any numbers that go against the normal trend are highlighted in gold . 7 3-1 Comebacks Since 2000 6 of 7 Raised Assists in G5-7 7 of 7 Raised eFG% in G5-7 6 of 7 Raised Q4 Scoring in G5-7 All 7 Series Key Trends 2003 Detroit Pistons over Orlando Magic 1st Round ▶ Assists Per Game Detroit 17.5 ↑ 20.0 +2.5 Orlando 17.8 ↓ 13.7 -4.1 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Detroit 42.2% ↑ 51.7% +9.5% Orlando 50.3% ↓ 40.7% -9.6% 4th-Quarter Scoring Detroit 20.8 ↑ 24.7 +3.9 Orlando 18.5 ↑ 20.3 +1.8 2006 Phoenix Suns over Los Angeles Lakers 1st Round ▶ Assists Per Game Phoenix 22.0 ↑ 22.7 +0.7 LA Lakers 17.8 ↓ 16.3 -1.5 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Phoenix 49.3% ↑ 61.1% +11.8% LA Lakers 48.6% ↑ 52.2% +3.6% 4th-Quarter Scoring Phoenix 24.8 ↑ 26.0 +1.2 LA Lakers 25.0 ↓ 24.7 -0.3 LA Lakers' eFG% also improved (.486 → .522) — Phoenix just improved far more (.493 → .611). 2015 Houston Rockets over Los Angeles Clippers West Semis ▶ Assists Per Game Houston 21.2 ↑ 23.3 +2.1 LA Clippers 26.0 ↓ 21.3 -4.7 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Houston 47.9% ↑ 54.0% +6.1% LA Clippers 56.6% ↓ 46.9% -9.7% 4th-Quarter Scoring Houston 23.8 ↑ 34.0 +10.2 LA Clippers 27.0 ↓ 24.7 -2.3 2016 Golden State Warriors over Oklahoma City Thunder West Finals ▶ Assists Per Game Golden State 21.5 ↑ 22.7 +1.2 OKC 22.0 ↓ 19.7 -2.3 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Golden State 50.4% ↑ 52.9% +2.5% OKC 50.1% ↓ 45.3% -4.8% 4th-Quarter Scoring Golden State 20.2 ↑ 32.3 +12.1 OKC 21.5 ↑ 26.7 +5.2 OKC's Q4 scoring also rose (21.5 → 26.7) — but Golden State's surge was far greater (20.2 → 32.3). 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers over Golden State Warriors NBA Finals ▶ Assists Per Game Cleveland 17.5 ↑ 18.7 +1.2 Golden State 24.8 ↓ 19.7 -5.1 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Cleveland 47.7% ↑ 53.8% +6.1% Golden State 54.3% ↓ 47.1% -7.2% 4th-Quarter Scoring Cleveland 21.8 ↑ 24.0 +2.2 Golden State 27.0 ↓ 18.7 -8.3 2020 Denver Nuggets over Utah Jazz 1st Round ▶ Assists Per Game Denver 22.5 ↓ 21.7 -0.8 Utah 22.8 ↓ 19.7 -3.1 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Denver 54.7% ↑ 56.6% +1.9% Utah 62.0% ↓ 53.5% -8.5% 4th-Quarter Scoring Denver 32.0 ↓ 27.0 -5.0 Utah 28.5 ↓ 22.3 -6.2 Denver's assists actually fell (22.5 → 21.7) and Q4 scoring decreased (32.0 → 27.0) — but Utah's collapse in both categories was steeper. 2020 Denver Nuggets over Los Angeles Clippers West Semis ▶ Assists Per Game Denver 22.2 ↑ 22.7 +0.5 LA Clippers 21.2 ↓ 21.0 -0.2 Shooting Efficiency (eFG%) Denver 50.0% ↑ 58.5% +8.5% LA Clippers 54.5% ↓ 47.1% -7.4% 4th-Quarter Scoring Denver 23.0 ↑ 31.3 +8.3 LA Clippers 26.2 ↓ 19.7 -6.5 Teams that erase a 3-1 deficit don't just "get hot." They systematically flip three measurable categories in Games 5-7, while their opponents regress in those same areas. Here's how consistent those patterns are across all seven comebacks since 2000. Assists Per Game: Ball Movement Surges 6 of 7 In 6 of 7 comebacks, the rallying team raised its assists per game from Games 1-4 to Games 5-7. Just as critically, the team that blew the lead saw its assists drop in all 7 series. The lone exception was the 2020 Nuggets vs. Jazz — Denver's assists actually dipped from 22.5 to 21.7, but Utah's fell more sharply (22.8 → 19.7). 2003 Detroit +2.5 apg 2006 Phoenix +0.7 apg 2015 Houston +2.1 apg 2016 Golden State +1.2 apg 2016 Cleveland +1.2 apg 2020 Denver -0.8 apg 2020 Denver +0.5 apg Shooting Efficiency (eFG%): The Universal Indicator 7 of 7 The most consistent signal: all 7 comeback teams improved their eFG% from Games 1-4 to Games 5-7. In 6 of 7 cases, the team that blew the lead also saw their efficiency decline. The 2006 Lakers were the only series-losing team to improve their eFG% (.486 → .522), but Phoenix's jump from .493 to .611 dwarfed it. 2003 Detroit +9.5 pts 2006 Phoenix +11.8 pts 2015 Houston +6.1 pts 2016 Golden State +2.5 pts 2016 Cleveland +6.1 pts 2020 Denver +1.9 pts 2020 Denver +8.5 pts 4th-Quarter Scoring: Closing Time 6 of 7 In 6 of 7 series, the comeback team elevated its fourth-quarter scoring in Games 5-7 compared to Games 1-4. Houston's 2015 surge stands out: the Rockets went from 23.8 Q4 points in Games 1-4 to 34.0 in Games 5-7, a +10.2-point swing. The only exception was Denver in the 2020 Utah series (32.0 → 27.0), but Utah fell harder (28.5 → 22.3). 2003 Detroit +3.9 ppg 2006 Phoenix +1.2 ppg 2015 Houston +10.2 ppg 2016 Golden State +12.1 ppg 2016 Cleveland +2.2 ppg 2020 Denver -5.0 ppg 2020 Denver +8.3 ppg

Methodology: Forget about those "We just took it one game at a time" soundbites. What does the hard data say about trends that customers using NBA betting apps can look for as a possible bellwether of a turnaround in a playoff series?

We plugged all the box scores from each game of each series (49 games in all) from the basketball-reference website into Claude to determine patterns. Then we used our own analysis to break down trends that happen when a team wins the final three games of a series to vanquish an opponent that got off to such a hot start. We used the Champs or Chumps website to spot series where a team came back from 3-1 down to win since 2000.

There are three statistical trends that stand out when a team rallies after being down 3-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Trend 1: Losing Team's Ball Movement Collapses

The number of assists declined for the losing team in all 7 out of 7 series.

In total, losing teams averaged 3.0 fewer assists per game in Games 5 through 7 compared to Games 1-4. The most glaring example was the Golden State Warriors' well-known collapse to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

That year, coach Steve Kerr's team saw their average assists fall from 24.8 in Games 1-4 to 19.7 in the final three games. That was a big reason the squad that won a record 73 games in the regular season could not close out the Cavs after leading 3-1.

Trend 2: Shooting Efficiency Improves

The comeback team's shooting efficiency improved in all 7 out of 7 series, while the losing team's numbers in this category declined in 6 of 7.

Using Effective Field Goal Percentage (or eFG%) as a barometer, we see that teams that came back from 3-1 series deficits saw their figures rise by an average of +.066 in Games 5-7. Conversely, opponents' eFG% dropped by -.062 on average.

The real trend: A squad staring down a 3-1 deficit suddenly hits shots, while their opponents miss more. This creates a massive net rating swing of more than 22 points per 100 possessions across those seven series.

Trend 3: Fourth-Quarter Scoring Surges

The comeback team's fourth-quarter scoring surged in 6 of 7 series, signaling composure and endurance down the stretch.

Teams that rally to win the final three games in a series outscore their opponents by 4.7 points on average in the fourth quarter. The 2016 Warriors leaped from 20.2 to 32.3 scoring average in the fourth quarter of Games 5-7 in the Western Conference final against Oklahoma City. Teams squandering a 3-1 lead saw their fourth quarter scoring dip on five out of seven occasions.

The decline in fourth-quarter scoring connects to Trend 1. Teams up 3-1 tend to stagnate offensively with slower possessions. Teams in 3-1 holes have little to lose offensively. One such example is Round 2 in 2020, when the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 40-15 in the fourth quarter of Game 6, then 33-18 in Game 7, as Denver rallied to advance.

How did these trends play out in each specific series? What other factors contributed to a series comeback? And can customers at sports betting sites spot these trends when they search for series futures odds value?

2003 1st Round: Detroit Pistons over Orlando Magic

The 2003 Pistons fell to the New Jersey Nets in the Eastern Conference final in a four-game sweep, but they did so after becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in this century. Detroit shut down Orlando's high-flying offense in Games 5 through 7, limiting the Magic's offensive rating from 103.5 over the first four games to 94.1 in the latter three. The Pistons held the Magic to.407 eFG% in those final three games (down from .503 in Games 1-4). And guard Chauncey Billups went off offensively, from 15.5 points average in Games 1-4 to a staggering 30.7 ppg in Games 5-7. Orlando star Tracy McGrady's production dipped from 36.2 to 25.7 ppg.

2006 1st Round: Phoenix Suns over Los Angeles Lakers

The Suns, under coach Mike D'Antoni, ran over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the final three games. Phoenix had the largest offensive rating increase of any team surveyed for this story, from an anemic 103.6 to 127.1, while their eFG% went from .493 in Games 1-4 to .611 in Games 5-7. Their raw FG% jumped from .437 to .553. Boris Diaw went off for the Suns, going from 15.8 to 21.7 ppg and nearly doubled his assists from 4.2 to 8.3 apg. He also had fewer turnovers (from 3.0 to 1.3). Diaw's plus-minus jumped by 22 points, from -3.0 to +19.0, in that span.

2015 West Semis: Houston Rockets over Los Angeles Clippers

The final Rockets team led by head coach Kevin McHale ran over the Clippers in Games 5-7. Houston's turnover percentage went from 15.6% to 11.1% and the defense stepped up, holding the Clippers' eFG% to .469 in the final three games, down from .566 in the opening four. And Houston's rebounding was the stuff of legend, going from 44.8 to 52.7 per game. Josh Smith jumped from 5.3 ppg to 14.3 PPG off the bench (getting more varied production also helps teams erase series deficits).

2016 West final: Golden State Warriors over Oklahoma City Thunder

The 73-win Warriors were the fourth squad to emerge from a 3-1 deficit. Golden State's Q4 point production went from 20.2 on average to 32.3, the largest final-stanza swing of the seven series we surveyed. Thunder star Russell Westbrook was held in check late in the series, with his plus-minus dipping from +12.0 to -11.3 per game. Westbrook's field goal percentage fell from .420 to .368 and his turnovers per game rose from 4.0 to 5.0. Warriors forward Draymond Green's game score (via basketball-reference) rose from 7.9 in Games 1-4 to 12.0. Golden State's defense coalesced around him, with OKC's offensive rating plummeting from 110.6 to 104.4. The Warriors had the tables turned on them in the next round…

2016 Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers over Golden State Warriors

LeBron James had a historic performance, as his scoring spiked from 24.8 ppg in the first four games to 36.3 ppg in Games 5-7. His Game Score average surged from 20.2 to 34.9. The Warriors' average offensive rating dropped from 113.7 to 100.8 and their eFG% dipped from .543 to .471 during that span. Warriors forward Harrison Barnes virtually disappeared on both ends of the floor. In Games 5-7, Barnes had 5.0 ppg (down from 12.5 in Games 1-4) and a -0.4 Game Score (vs. 10.5). Kyrie Irving came of age for Cleveland, with a TS% that surged from .492 to .632 and scoring that jumped from 25.0 to 30.0 ppg. These elements helped James win his first title with his hometown team after he captured consecutive titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

2020 1st Round: Denver Nuggets over Utah Jazz

The 2023 NBA champions learned about playoff mettle three years before that. In 2020, Denver hampered Utah's offense late in their first-round series, as the Jazz's offensive rating fell from 134.4 in Games 1-4 to 106.1 in Games 5-7. Utah's scoring dropped from 125.5 to 97.3 ppg. Donovan Mitchell's scoring fell from 39.5 to 32.0 ppg and his turnover average rose from 3.0 to 5.7. Add in Mike Conley's equally absent contributions (going from 26.5 to 15.3 ppg and .902 to .521 TS%) and you have a snapshot of why Utah fumbled a 3-1 series lead. For Denver, Jamal Murray jumped from 28.0 ppg to a staggering 36.3 average. He and Nikola Jocic led the Nuggets to rally from 3-1 down. In the next round, they did it again.

2020 West Semis: Denver Nuggets over Los Angeles Clippers

Jocic and company pulled off the NBA's seventh (and most recent) 3-1 series comeback since 2000. In Games 1-4, the Clippers outscored the Nuggets in the first half by an average of six points. In Games 5-7, Denver owned the second half – by 18, 29 and 17 points, respectively. Murray's progress in the previous round was a prelude to his greatness against the Clippers. His scoring rose from 17.8 to 29.0 ppg and FG% increased from .382 to .516 late in the series. Games 5-7 brought out the worst for L.A.'s two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard's plus-minus average went from +5.2 to -11.3 and George's fell further, from +7.5 to -15.3. Much of that stemmed from both shooting poorly in Game 7, when Leonard hit 6-for-22 and George 4-of-16. Veterans such as Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell could not pick up the slack.

Check out RotoWire.com's guide to NBA starting lineups for each game to maximize your fantasy edge.