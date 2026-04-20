Magical Opener: Can Orlando Repeat Game 1 Upset Over Pistons?

Can the Orlando Magic pull off an 8-seed NBA playoff upset? See Game 1 analysis, series odds and betting insights vs. the Pistons, plus some relevant history.

For the first time in three years, the eighth seeded team in the NBA postseason managed to upset the top squad in their conference. The Orlando Magic accomplished that on Sunday, defeating Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Detroit, 112-101.

RotoWire.com wanted to get an NBA betting sense of how likely we are to see an eighth seed reach the second round for the first time since the Miami Heat in 2023. So we analyzed how past No. 8 seeds fared after winning Game 1, dating to 2003, when the NBA expanded the first round to a best-of-seven series.

Data Viz No. 8 Seeds Winning Game 1 vs. No. 1 Seeds Every time a No. 8 seed has won Game 1 of a best-of-7 NBA playoff series against a No. 1 seed — 2003–2026 11 Game 1 Upsets 3–7 8-Seed Series Record 15.9 Avg Win Differential 2020 Only Year With Two Data Table Card View Key Insights Year Game 1 Result Series Result Win Diff. Gap 2026 Magic 112 , Pistons 101 TBD 15 2023 Heat 130 , Bucks 117 Heat, 4–1 14 2021 Grizzlies 112 , Jazz 109 Jazz, 4–1 14 2020 Magic 122 , Bucks 110 Bucks, 4–1 23 2020 Trail Blazers 100 , Lakers 93 Lakers, 4–1 17 2017 Bulls 106 , Celtics 102 Celtics, 4–2 12 2014 Hawks 101 , Pacers 93 Pacers, 4–3 18 2011 Grizzlies 101 , Spurs 98 Grizzlies, 4–2 15 2007 Warriors 97 , Mavericks 85 Warriors, 4–2 25 2003 Suns 96 , Spurs 95 Spurs, 4–2 16 2003 Magic 99 , Pistons 94 Pistons, 4–3 8 Win Diff. = regular-season win gap between the No. 1 and No. 8 seed. Green series = 8-seed won. Red series = 1-seed won. Note: This is not all 1-vs.-8 playoff series, nor all 8-seed series wins — only instances where the No. 8 seed won Game 1. 2026 Magic 112, Pistons 101 TBD Series: In Progress Reg. season gap: 15 wins 2023 Heat 130, Bucks 117 8-Seed Won Series: Heat, 4–1 Reg. season gap: 14 wins 2021 Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109 1-Seed Won Series: Jazz, 4–1 Reg. season gap: 14 wins 2020 Magic 122, Bucks 110 1-Seed Won Series: Bucks, 4–1 Reg. season gap: 23 wins 2020 Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 1-Seed Won Series: Lakers, 4–1 Reg. season gap: 17 wins 2017 Bulls 106, Celtics 102 1-Seed Won Series: Celtics, 4–2 Reg. season gap: 12 wins 2014 Hawks 101, Pacers 93 1-Seed Won Series: Pacers, 4–3 Reg. season gap: 18 wins 2011 Grizzlies 101, Spurs 98 8-Seed Won Series: Grizzlies, 4–2 Reg. season gap: 15 wins 2007 Warriors 97, Mavericks 85 8-Seed Won Series: Warriors, 4–2 Reg. season gap: 25 wins 2003 Suns 96, Spurs 95 1-Seed Won Series: Spurs, 4–2 Reg. season gap: 16 wins 2003 Magic 99, Pistons 94 1-Seed Won Series: Pistons, 4–3 Reg. season gap: 8 wins Game 1 Upset ≠ Series Upset 3–7 Record Of the 10 completed series where a No. 8 seed won Game 1, the No. 1 seed still won the series 7 times (70%). Winning Game 1 as an 8-seed is a statement — but it's rarely enough to flip the series. The 1-seed's depth and home-court advantage typically reassert themselves by Game 3 or 4. The Three That Finished the Job Full Upsets Only three 8-seeds parlayed a Game 1 win into a series victory: the 2007 Warriors (over 67-win Dallas — the biggest 1-vs-8 upset ever), the 2011 Grizzlies (over San Antonio in 6), and the 2023 Heat (over Milwaukee in 5). All three featured elite defense and a matchup wrinkle the 1-seed couldn't solve. Regular-Season Gap Doesn't Predict Outcome Avg 15.9 Wins The average regular-season win differential in these matchups is 15.9 games. The largest gap was 25 wins (2007 Warriors vs. Mavericks) — and the 8-seed won that series. The smallest was 8 wins (2003 Magic vs. Pistons) — and the 1-seed won that one. Size of the regular-season gap is a weak predictor once you've already lost Game 1. The Magic Keep Showing Up 3 Appearances Orlando appears on this list three times (2003, 2020, 2026) — the most of any franchise. They've won Game 1 as a No. 8 seed against the Pistons twice (2003 and 2026) and the Bucks once (2020). They lost both completed series, however, and the 2026 outcome remains to be determined. 2026 Context: Magic vs. Pistons Active Series The Magic's 112–101 Game 1 win over Detroit marks the 11th instance of this scenario since 2003. History says the odds still favor the Pistons recovering — 70% of 1-seeds have done so. But the three 8-seeds that did win the series all shared one trait: they dominated Game 1 by double digits, just like Orlando.

Can Orlando Join NBA's Eighth Seeded Wonders?

While Orlando's 11-point Game 1 win over Detroit was impressive, it doesn't appear to be transcendent enough to flip the script on the series. At least that's the take that oddsmakers at leading NBA betting apps seem to be adopting.

For all of the success that Paolo Banchero and company had on Sunday in the Motor City, Orlando still enters Wednesday's Game 2 (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) as a sizable underdog. As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Pistons as 9.5-point favorites for Game 2.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Game 1 Upset Analysis

Still, the Magic (45-37), decisively hammered the East's best team during the regular season, just days after Orlando clinched the final playoff spot in the conference via the play-in route.

At Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, Orlando had all five starters score in double figures. Banchero led the offense with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, plus he had nine rebounds and four assists.

Also, Orlando dominated the glass against a sizable foe, pulling down 45 boards to Detroit's 39 (and 11 offensive ones to the Pistons' six). Coach Jamahl Mosley's squad had 26 assists and committed 12 turnovers, much better than the Pistons, who had 19 assists and 14 TOs.

NBA Playoff Betting Odds for Magic vs Pistons Series

Orlando's path toward advancing out of the first round is a long way from fruition. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Magic's odds of winning the best-of-seven series against the Pistons are at +170, compared with -210 odds that Detroit (60-22 in the regular season) moves on.

The Magic will have to defend their home court on April 25 and 27 in Games 3 and 4. Assuming the series goes long, Orlando most likely will have to score another decisive win in Detroit, either during Game 5 (on April 29) or Game 7 (on May 3). But the Magic have at least taken the first step toward joining a few other No. 8 seeds over the past two decades by pulling off a first-round upset.

No. 8 Seed NBA Playoff History After Winning Game 1

Orlando's 45-37 record in the 2025-26 regular season is solid for a No. 8 seed and it falls in line with other eighth seeded teams that won Game 1 and went on to win the series. The Heat went 44-38 in 2022-23 and the 2010-11 Memphis Grizzlies finished 46-36 before stunning No. 1 San Antonio in the playoffs.

That 2023 Miami team went into the playoffs as a +6000 longshot with BetMGM Sportsbook to win the East. But the team did just that, knocking off No. 1 seed Milwaukee then ousting the Knicks and Celtics before losing to Denver in the NBA Finals.

The only other eighth-seeded team to win Game 1 and take the series since 2003 was the 2007 Golden State Warriors. They beat the Dallas Mavericks, 97-85, in Game 1 after going 42-40 in the regular season. Golden State won the series against Dallas in six games, which is something that Orlando will look to replicate in 2026.

Overall, No. 8 seeds that win Game 1 in Round 1 have a 3-7 record in those series. That speaks to the long road that lies ahead of the Magic, even after they sprung an upset to take Game 1 in Motown.

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