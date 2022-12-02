NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Dec. 2

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Dec. 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
Nick Whalen 
December 2, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 21.5 points (-108) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 4:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Rozier is coming off a one-game absence due to an illness, but he should be well-rested, as he last played Nov. 25.  A fresh Rozier should carry the injury-riddled Hornets against a relatively weak opponent, especially on the road (3-7), in the Wizards. Rozier hasn't shot particularly well this year (38/30/79), but he's launching 20.8 shots per game.

New users can register with the FanDuel promo code link and get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000.

New Orleans Pelicans -7.0 at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Pels still aren't at full strength with Brandon Ingram sidelined, but they'll get CJ McCollum back for what should be an advantageous spot on the road. The Spurs are in a free-fall and may already be shifting into tank mode, having lost 12 of their last 13 contest. Most recently, they fell to an SGA-less Thunder team on Wednesday – that came after allowing 143 points to the Lakers in their previous game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won four of their last five, including convincing, double-digit victors over Toronto and this very Spurs team back on Nov. 23.

DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5 To Win $150 In Free Bets

Nikola Jokic over 45.5 points + rebounds + assists (-119)

Caesars Sportsbook 3:30 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Clint Capela is questionable for Friday's game, and John Collins has already been ruled out, so Jokic should be able to have his way with the backup bigs of Atlanta. Michael Porter Jr. is also out for this game, and Jamal Murray is questionable, leaving Jokic with an even larger offensive workload than normal. Considering Jokic is averaging 41.4 points + assists + rebounds this season, these external factors should be enough to push the two-time MVP over the top.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For $1,250 Free Bets: ROTOFULL

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow is a breaking news writer for the NBA, WNBA, college basketball and college football for RotoWire. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism. He loves everything about sports and is an avid sports-bettor.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Week 8 Waiver Wire, News and DFS
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Week 8 Waiver Wire, News and DFS
Team Status Report 2022-23 - Sacramento Kings
Team Status Report 2022-23 - Sacramento Kings
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Murphy, Anderson, Hayes Headline Week 8 Adds
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Murphy, Anderson, Hayes Headline Week 8 Adds
NBA Fantasy Stock Up - Six Players on the Rise
NBA Fantasy Stock Up - Six Players on the Rise
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Week 8 Adds Include 'Slo Mo', Fultz
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Week 8 Adds Include 'Slo Mo', Fultz
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2