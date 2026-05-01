NBA Coach of the Year Winners in Playoffs: Awards Do Not Equal Titles

NBA Coach of the Year playoff history reveals a surprising title trend. See where winners finished and if the curse might be interrupted in 2026.
May 1, 2026
NBA Coach of the Year Winners in Playoffs: Awards Do Not Equal Titles
May 1, 2026

We don't know which NBA head coach will win the Red Auerbach Trophy for Coach of the Year. Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is the odds-on favorite, with BetMGM Sportsbook closing its odds board at -150 odds on him.

With that in mind, RotoWire.com broke down where each NBA Coach of the Year finished in the postseason this century. We found a surprising lack of title winners among those that took home the honor in the 30-team league.

Data Viz
The Coach of the Year Curse
How NBA Coach of the Year winners have fared in the playoffs — 2000 through 2025 (n=26)
2 of 26
Won the title (7.7%)
7 of 26
Bounced in Round 1 or Earlier
8 of 26
Lost Conference Semis
Popovich
Only Champion ('03, '14)
Each entry is a Coach of the Year winner and where their season ended. Color = how far they got. Notice how few survive deep into June.
Champion
NBA Finals
Conf Finals
Conf Semis
First Round
Missed Playoffs
2025
Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers
East Semis
2024
Mark Daigneault
Oklahoma City Thunder
West Semis
2023
Mike Brown
Sacramento Kings
First Round
2022
Monty Williams
Phoenix Suns
West Semis
2021
Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks
First Round
2020
Nick Nurse
Toronto Raptors
East Semis
2019
Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks
East Finals
2018
Dwane Casey
Toronto Raptors
East Semis
2017
Mike D'Antoni
Houston Rockets
West Semis
2016
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors
NBA Finals
2015
Mike Budenholzer
Atlanta Hawks
East Finals
2014
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
★ Champion
2013
George Karl
Denver Nuggets
First Round
2012
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
West Finals
2011
Tom Thibodeau
Chicago Bulls
East Finals
2010
Scott Brooks
Oklahoma City Thunder
First Round
2009
Mike Brown
Cleveland Cavaliers
East Finals
2008
Byron Scott
New Orleans Hornets
West Semis
2007
Sam Mitchell
Toronto Raptors
First Round
2006
Avery Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Finals
2005
Mike D'Antoni
Phoenix Suns
West Finals
2004
Hubie Brown
Memphis Grizzlies
First Round
2003
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
★ Champion
2002
Rick Carlisle
Detroit Pistons
East Semis
2001
Larry Brown
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Finals
2000
Doc Rivers
Orlando Magic
Missed Playoffs
★ NBA Champion
2 Coaches
7.7%
2014
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
2003
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
Lost in NBA Finals
3 Coaches
11.5%
2016
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors
2006
Avery Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
2001
Larry Brown
Philadelphia 76ers
Lost in Conference Finals
6 Coaches
23.1%
2019
Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks
2015
Mike Budenholzer
Atlanta Hawks
2012
Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs
2011
Tom Thibodeau
Chicago Bulls
2009
Mike Brown
Cleveland Cavaliers
2005
Mike D'Antoni
Phoenix Suns
Lost in Conference Semis
8 Coaches
30.8%
2025
Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers
2024
Mark Daigneault
Oklahoma City Thunder
2022
Monty Williams
Phoenix Suns
2020
Nick Nurse
Toronto Raptors
2018
Dwane Casey
Toronto Raptors
2017
Mike D'Antoni
Houston Rockets
2008
Byron Scott
New Orleans Hornets
2002
Rick Carlisle
Detroit Pistons
Lost in First Round
6 Coaches
23.1%
2023
Mike Brown
Sacramento Kings
2021
Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks
2013
George Karl
Denver Nuggets
2010
Scott Brooks
Oklahoma City Thunder
2007
Sam Mitchell
Toronto Raptors
2004
Hubie Brown
Memphis Grizzlies
Missed Playoffs
1 Coach
3.8%
2000
Doc Rivers
Orlando Magic (41–41)
The 7.7% Champion Conversion
Rare Air
In 26 runnings since 2000, exactly two Coach of the Year winners have hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy that same season — and both were Gregg Popovich, with two different Spurs cores (Duncan-led in 2003, Kawhi-led in 2014). Strip out Pop and the rest of the field is 0-for-24. The award celebrates a season; it almost never anoints a champion.
The Second-Round Wall
Most Common Outcome
The single most common ending for a COY winner is a second-round exit — eight times in 26 years (30.8%). It's the "good but not great" tier: enough to win 55+ games and grab a top seed, not enough to beat a true title contender. Atkinson, Daigneault, Williams, Nurse, and Casey all fit this archetype.
Champion
2
Lost Finals
3
Conf Finals
6
Conf Semis
8
First Round
6
Missed PO
1
26.9% Bowed Out by Round 1
Curse Reality
Seven of 26 winners (26.9%) didn't make it past the first round — six lost their opening series, and Doc Rivers' 2000 Magic missed the playoffs entirely at 41–41. The award goes to coaches whose teams beat expectations. The playoffs are where true talent reasserts itself, and the gap between "overachieving regular season" and "legitimate title contender" can be brutal.
The Expectations Trap
Why It Happens
Coach of the Year voting overwhelmingly rewards the biggest delta from preseason expectation. That selection bias systematically favors teams running hotter than their true talent — Hubie Brown's 50-win Grizzlies, Sam Mitchell's 47-win Raptors, Mike Brown's 48-win Kings. By definition, those teams have less postseason ceiling than rosters that were good and were supposed to be good. The voters reward the surprise; the playoffs punish the limits that made the surprise possible.
What Made Pop Different
The Outlier
Both Popovich COY-plus-title seasons (2003, 2014) share something the rest of the list doesn't: elite, multi-time-tested top-end talent. Duncan, Parker, and Ginobili in 2003. Same trio plus a peaking Kawhi in 2014. The award didn't make those Spurs champions — the roster did. Pop was rewarded for getting the most out of championship-caliber rosters in title-caliber years. That's the recipe almost no other COY winner has matched.
2026 Question
The Bet
Who breaks the curse next? Use this lens on the 2026 favorites: ignore the surprise candidates and look for a coach whose team was already expected to contend, with a top-3-MVP-caliber player and a deep, healthy roster. That's the Pop blueprint. Anything else is the same trap voters have fallen into 24 of the last 26 times.
Source: NBA.com / Basketball-Reference — Coach of the Year & postseason results, 2000–2025

The NBA has announced its finalists for the 2025-26 Coach of the Year. Mazzulla is one of the three nominees, along with J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs. Voting is conducted by a panel of 100 sportswriters across North America.

Coach of the Year History and NBA Playoffs Trends

Some NBA fans and customers at sports betting apps might shy away from calling the lack of titles from Coach of the Year winners an outright "curse" in this century. But there does seem to be a pattern here.

Only one head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, won a title the year he took home the award. He did it twice, in 2003 and 2014. Three other Red Auerbach Trophy winners (Larry Brown in 2001, Avery Johnson in 2006 and Steve Kerr in 2016) reached the NBA Finals before losing.

The most common finish for NBA Coach of the Year winners was the Conference Semifinal round. That happened eight times between 2000 and 2025. Defeats in the Conference Finals and first round of the playoffs happened six times apiece during that stretch.

Only one coach, Orlando's Doc Rivers in 2000, was voted the award winner for leading a team that missed the postseason. That speaks to the baseline requirement of the honor, which is to make the 16-team playoff field.

Can we learn more possible NBA betting trends from this information? Yes.

Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year Odds and Celtics Title Chances

Mazzulla's quest to become the second head coach to win both the NBA's Coach of the Year and Larry O'Brien trophies in the same season is ongoing.

As of Friday, his Celtics are tied 3-3 with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference. A showdown with the New York Knicks, who eliminated the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, awaits the winner.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics as the No. 3 title contender, at +600 odds, entering Saturday's Game 7 in Boston.

With another win over the Sixers, Mazzulla will ensure that the NBA Coach of the Year winner avoided flaming out in the first round. Celtics fans can only hope that this year's team goes a step (or more) further than the Cavaliers or Thunder, who both wound up losing in the Conference Semifinals after their head coaches won the award.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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NBA Coach of the Year playoff history reveals a surprising title trend. See where winners finished and if the curse might be interrupted in 2026.
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