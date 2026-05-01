NBA Coach of the Year Winners in Playoffs: Awards Do Not Equal Titles

NBA Coach of the Year playoff history reveals a surprising title trend. See where winners finished and if the curse might be interrupted in 2026.

We don't know which NBA head coach will win the Red Auerbach Trophy for Coach of the Year. Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is the odds-on favorite, with BetMGM Sportsbook closing its odds board at -150 odds on him.

With that in mind, RotoWire.com broke down where each NBA Coach of the Year finished in the postseason this century. We found a surprising lack of title winners among those that took home the honor in the 30-team league.

Data Viz The Coach of the Year Curse How NBA Coach of the Year winners have fared in the playoffs — 2000 through 2025 (n=26) 2 of 26 Won the title (7.7%) 7 of 26 Bounced in Round 1 or Earlier 8 of 26 Lost Conference Semis Popovich Only Champion ('03, '14) Timeline By Round Key Insights Each entry is a Coach of the Year winner and where their season ended. Color = how far they got. Notice how few survive deep into June. Champion Champion NBA Finals NBA Finals Conf Finals Conf Finals Conf Semis Conf Semis First Round First Round Missed Playoffs Missed Playoffs 2025 Kenny Atkinson Cleveland Cavaliers East Semis 2024 Mark Daigneault Oklahoma City Thunder West Semis 2023 Mike Brown Sacramento Kings First Round 2022 Monty Williams Phoenix Suns West Semis 2021 Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks First Round 2020 Nick Nurse Toronto Raptors East Semis 2019 Mike Budenholzer Milwaukee Bucks East Finals 2018 Dwane Casey Toronto Raptors East Semis 2017 Mike D'Antoni Houston Rockets West Semis 2016 Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors NBA Finals 2015 Mike Budenholzer Atlanta Hawks East Finals 2014 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs ★ Champion 2013 George Karl Denver Nuggets First Round 2012 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs West Finals 2011 Tom Thibodeau Chicago Bulls East Finals 2010 Scott Brooks Oklahoma City Thunder First Round 2009 Mike Brown Cleveland Cavaliers East Finals 2008 Byron Scott New Orleans Hornets West Semis 2007 Sam Mitchell Toronto Raptors First Round 2006 Avery Johnson Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals 2005 Mike D'Antoni Phoenix Suns West Finals 2004 Hubie Brown Memphis Grizzlies First Round 2003 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs ★ Champion 2002 Rick Carlisle Detroit Pistons East Semis 2001 Larry Brown Philadelphia 76ers NBA Finals 2000 Doc Rivers Orlando Magic Missed Playoffs ★ NBA Champion 2 Coaches 7.7% 2014 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs 2003 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs Lost in NBA Finals 3 Coaches 11.5% 2016 Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors 2006 Avery Johnson Dallas Mavericks 2001 Larry Brown Philadelphia 76ers Lost in Conference Finals 6 Coaches 23.1% 2019 Mike Budenholzer Milwaukee Bucks 2015 Mike Budenholzer Atlanta Hawks 2012 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs 2011 Tom Thibodeau Chicago Bulls 2009 Mike Brown Cleveland Cavaliers 2005 Mike D'Antoni Phoenix Suns Lost in Conference Semis 8 Coaches 30.8% 2025 Kenny Atkinson Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 Mark Daigneault Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 Monty Williams Phoenix Suns 2020 Nick Nurse Toronto Raptors 2018 Dwane Casey Toronto Raptors 2017 Mike D'Antoni Houston Rockets 2008 Byron Scott New Orleans Hornets 2002 Rick Carlisle Detroit Pistons Lost in First Round 6 Coaches 23.1% 2023 Mike Brown Sacramento Kings 2021 Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks 2013 George Karl Denver Nuggets 2010 Scott Brooks Oklahoma City Thunder 2007 Sam Mitchell Toronto Raptors 2004 Hubie Brown Memphis Grizzlies Missed Playoffs 1 Coach 3.8% 2000 Doc Rivers Orlando Magic (41–41) The 7.7% Champion Conversion Rare Air In 26 runnings since 2000, exactly two Coach of the Year winners have hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy that same season — and both were Gregg Popovich, with two different Spurs cores (Duncan-led in 2003, Kawhi-led in 2014). Strip out Pop and the rest of the field is 0-for-24. The award celebrates a season; it almost never anoints a champion. The Second-Round Wall Most Common Outcome The single most common ending for a COY winner is a second-round exit — eight times in 26 years (30.8%). It's the "good but not great" tier: enough to win 55+ games and grab a top seed, not enough to beat a true title contender. Atkinson, Daigneault, Williams, Nurse, and Casey all fit this archetype. Champion 2 Lost Finals 3 Conf Finals 6 Conf Semis 8 First Round 6 Missed PO 1 26.9% Bowed Out by Round 1 Curse Reality Seven of 26 winners (26.9%) didn't make it past the first round — six lost their opening series, and Doc Rivers' 2000 Magic missed the playoffs entirely at 41–41. The award goes to coaches whose teams beat expectations. The playoffs are where true talent reasserts itself, and the gap between "overachieving regular season" and "legitimate title contender" can be brutal. The Expectations Trap Why It Happens Coach of the Year voting overwhelmingly rewards the biggest delta from preseason expectation. That selection bias systematically favors teams running hotter than their true talent — Hubie Brown's 50-win Grizzlies, Sam Mitchell's 47-win Raptors, Mike Brown's 48-win Kings. By definition, those teams have less postseason ceiling than rosters that were good and were supposed to be good. The voters reward the surprise; the playoffs punish the limits that made the surprise possible. What Made Pop Different The Outlier Both Popovich COY-plus-title seasons (2003, 2014) share something the rest of the list doesn't: elite, multi-time-tested top-end talent. Duncan, Parker, and Ginobili in 2003. Same trio plus a peaking Kawhi in 2014. The award didn't make those Spurs champions — the roster did. Pop was rewarded for getting the most out of championship-caliber rosters in title-caliber years. That's the recipe almost no other COY winner has matched. 2026 Question The Bet Who breaks the curse next? Use this lens on the 2026 favorites: ignore the surprise candidates and look for a coach whose team was already expected to contend, with a top-3-MVP-caliber player and a deep, healthy roster. That's the Pop blueprint. Anything else is the same trap voters have fallen into 24 of the last 26 times.

The NBA has announced its finalists for the 2025-26 Coach of the Year. Mazzulla is one of the three nominees, along with J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs. Voting is conducted by a panel of 100 sportswriters across North America.

Coach of the Year History and NBA Playoffs Trends

Some NBA fans and customers at sports betting apps might shy away from calling the lack of titles from Coach of the Year winners an outright "curse" in this century. But there does seem to be a pattern here.

Only one head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, won a title the year he took home the award. He did it twice, in 2003 and 2014. Three other Red Auerbach Trophy winners (Larry Brown in 2001, Avery Johnson in 2006 and Steve Kerr in 2016) reached the NBA Finals before losing.

The most common finish for NBA Coach of the Year winners was the Conference Semifinal round. That happened eight times between 2000 and 2025. Defeats in the Conference Finals and first round of the playoffs happened six times apiece during that stretch.

Only one coach, Orlando's Doc Rivers in 2000, was voted the award winner for leading a team that missed the postseason. That speaks to the baseline requirement of the honor, which is to make the 16-team playoff field.

Can we learn more possible NBA betting trends from this information? Yes.

Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year Odds and Celtics Title Chances

Mazzulla's quest to become the second head coach to win both the NBA's Coach of the Year and Larry O'Brien trophies in the same season is ongoing.

As of Friday, his Celtics are tied 3-3 with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference. A showdown with the New York Knicks, who eliminated the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, awaits the winner.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics as the No. 3 title contender, at +600 odds, entering Saturday's Game 7 in Boston.

With another win over the Sixers, Mazzulla will ensure that the NBA Coach of the Year winner avoided flaming out in the first round. Celtics fans can only hope that this year's team goes a step (or more) further than the Cavaliers or Thunder, who both wound up losing in the Conference Semifinals after their head coaches won the award.