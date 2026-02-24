RotoWire's Jeff Edgerton outlines his favorite NBA DFS picks on DraftKings, providing strategy by looking at matchups, the injury report and recent performance.

DraftKings has an eight-game main slate for our perusal, and I'll be using RotoWire's NBA DFS projections to identify our best options in a player pool that's notably devoid of high-dollar candidates. We'll be able to offset spends in the $8-$9k range with some options from the injury report that are well below the DraftKings median salary.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today



NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Tuesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee/shin) - QUESTIONABLE

Embiid's status is unclear, but Andre Drummond ($4,800) and Adem Bona ($3,700) will continue to share duties under the basket if he misses again.

IND Pascal Siakam (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

IND Andrew Nembhard (back) - QUESTIONABLE

IND T.J. McConnell (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - OUT

IND Obi Toppin (foot) - OUT

IND Kam Jones (back) - QUESTIONABLE

The Pacers have injury issues at almost every position, but let's work backwards from what we know for certain. Assuming Micah Potter ($4,200) is available, he'll serve as a decent pivot for Siakam. Quenton Jackson ($4,400) will also move up in the rotation if Nembhard and/or McConnell are sidelined.

WAS Tristan Vukcevic (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Alex Sarr (hamstring) - OUT

WAS Justin Champagnie (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Vukcevic will be a game-time call. I'm going to avoid any pivots for him at this juncture.

DAL Cooper Flagg (foot) - OUT

DAL Daniel Gafford (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The team hasn't settled on a daily solution for Flagg's absence, but I'll take a risk on Naji Marshall ($6,400) or P.J. Washington ($6,300) as candidates for absorption.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (hamstring) - OUT

OKC Ajay Mitchell (ankle) - OUT

OKC Alex Caruso (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Chet Holmgren (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Cason Wallace ($6,500) and Isaiah Joe ($6,000) will fill holes left by SGA. We'll also likely see a decent night from Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,100).

GSW Draymond Green (back) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW De'Anthony Melton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT

GSW Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - OUT

Melton has played through this injury, but we can probably go with Brandin Podziemski ($6,200) with some confidence in the backcourt. The frontcourt outlook is too fuzzy to pin down at the moment.

CHI Jalen Smith (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Work will increase for Guerschon Yabusele ($4,900) if Smith misses tonight.

Elite Players

With several elites out for injury, Jalen Johnson ($10,800) is the only player above $10k tonight. He has an easy matchup against the Wizards and has some viability, but his likelihood for exceeding 5x value is less than some other players above $8k.

In the $9k tier, Tyrese Maxey ($9,800) is an obvious consideration against the Pacers, and I also have no issue with Scottie Barnes ($9,100) against the short-handed Thunder.

The $8k range offers eight players to consider, with Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,300) and Jalen Brunson ($8,800) standing out as a Knicks stack against Cleveland.

Expected Chalk and Mid-Range Targets

Zion Williamson, NOP ($7,700) vs. GSW

The Warriors could be very short-handed if questionable tags hold up, leaving a vulnerable frontcourt for Williamson to exploit. Trey Murphy (shoulder) will miss Tuesday's contest, and his absence forces Zion to step up.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,500) vs. CHA

Giddey has been on a minute restriction since returning from injury, but he's had a day of rest and could finally be returning to the 30-minute range. Assuming he plays, I like Giddey's salary as a decent value against the Hornets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL ($7,300) vs. WAS

Although CJ McCollum ($6,600) dilutes Alexander-Walker's value a bit, I still like him a bit better based on recent data. Dyson Daniels ($6,300) hurts McCollum's viability more adversely than Walker, and NAW will likely log the most minutes among the three players.

VJ Edgecombe, PHI ($6,900) @ IND

If Maxey is too rich for you, I still think we need to take advantage of the short-handed Pacers somewhere. Based on the salaries in Philly's starting lineup, Edgecombe sets up as the best value. I wouldn't rule Kelly Oubre ($6,600) out either, but picking between the two will depend on which Indiana defenders will go from questionable to out throughout the day.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($6,600) @ CHI

Bridges has served his four-game ban, so let's take advantage of his lowered salary while we still can. Bridges can't often be too consistent to depend on, but he should be able to inject some decent numbers into Charlotte's offense after getting a four-game break.

Value Plays

Most of our values are in the injury section, but I have one more to add to that list.

Alondes Williams, WAS ($4,300) @ ATL

Williams' usage has spiked up since the All-Star break, and his 51.5-DKFP performance two games ago is a great example of his upside. Although he'll square off against a healthy Atlanta squad, he's in a good spot to beat 5x value with this salary.

Also consider: Moses Moody, GSW ($5,400) @ NOP

