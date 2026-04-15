NBA DFS picks and lineup advice for Wednesday's DraftKings Play-In slate. Top plays, value picks and salary savers for Warriors-Clippers and Magic-76ers on April 15.

Wednesday's DraftKings Play-In Tournament slate features two win-or-go-home matchups loaded with NBA DFS upside. Stephen Curry and the Warriors travel to face Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, while Paolo Banchero's Magic visit Paul George and the 76ers in a battle for the East's No. 7 seed. With Joel Embiid ruled out for Philadelphia, the player pool shifts in meaningful ways for DFS managers. Below, we break down the top elite plays, mid-range values and salary-saving options to help you build optimal DraftKings lineups for tonight's two-game slate.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

ORL at PHI: 76ers 2-1 vs. Magic in regular season

GS at LAC: Clippers 3-1 vs. Warriors in regular season

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee), Jett Howard (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Trendon Watford (illness): Probable; Joel Embiid (abdomen): OUT

GS - Quinten Post (foot): OUT

LAC - Isaiah Jackson (ankle): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,900) at Clippers

The Warriors have their backs against the wall and will need Curry to deliver in order to advance in the Play-In Tournament. The superstar had his minutes limit increased in Sunday's regular-season finale, when he tallied 40.5 DK points in 29 minutes during a loss to the Clippers. In three outings against Los Angeles in the regular season, he supplied 37.5, 48.5 and 40.5 DK points.

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers ($7,200) vs. Magic

Edgecombe closed the regular season on a strong note and turned in solid peripheral numbers, averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals while contributing between 33.0 and 44.0 DK points over his final five outings. The rookie provided 45.5 and 31.3 DK points against Orlando during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,700) at 76ers

Banchero supplied 38.3 to 57.0 DK points in the last five outings of the regular season, averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.0 minutes per game over that stretch. In two meetings with the 76ers in the regular season, the star forward finished with 53.8 and 39.8 DK points.

Paul George, 76ers ($7,900) vs. Magic

After a 25-game suspension, George returned for the final 10 regular-season games, registering 32.5-plus DK points in seven of them and at least 48.0 in four of them. The veteran forward dropped 42.3 DK points during his lone appearance against the Magic this season.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors ($6,000) at Clippers

Porzingis had 23.5 DK points in 24 minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale and will likely see increased playing time in Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran big man is a solid play, though there are more cost-effective options on the board.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Warriors

It's a win-or-go-home scenario for Leonard and the Clippers, who have fared well against Golden State this season. The star forward posted at least 39.0 DK points in five of his last six regular-season appearances and 44.0 or more in two of his three matchups with the Warriors, against whom he averaged 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.7 minutes per tilt in the regular season.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,100) at 76ers

The center options for Wednesday's slate are limited, and Carter offers solid upside at a reasonable salary. The big man generated between 19.0 and 40.0 DK points in seven of Orlando's last eight regular-season games, including three outings with at least 25.0.

Gui Santos, Warriors ($4,600) at Clippers

Santos was effective for the Warriors when given meaningful playing time in the regular season, and he posted 18.3 DK points across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Clippers. He's likely to be a key second-unit option in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament matchup.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Brook Lopez, Clippers ($4,100) vs. Warriors

Lopez logged between 19.0 and 35.3 DK points in his final four regular-season appearances, though he played only 23 minutes when he had 19.0. Over that stretch, the veteran big man averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes per showing.

Jordan Miller, Clippers ($4,000) vs. Warriors

Miller recorded 25.8 or more DK points in four of the last five regular-season games, including 27.5 in a win over Golden State on April 12. The third-year guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per contest during that span.

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($3,600) at 76ers

While his role has been on the decline since Franz Wagner's return, da Silva still offers value at a low price point. The second-year forward is a viable salary-saving option, having chipped in at least 19.0 DK points in three of the last four regular-season games. He struggled in Orlando's first outing against Philadelphia and did not play in the third due to a back issue, but he did drop 22.5 DK points in 17 minutes during the teams' second meeting.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.