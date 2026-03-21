Discover our top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings—expert projections, injury updates and value plays to build winning lineups for tonight’s seven-game main slate.

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Using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections and our wide array of tools, I will make a deep dive into the player pool and present our best plays for DraftKings' seven-game slate. There are several spots (Pacers, Clippers, Cavaliers) that warrant an extra look later in the day, as injury scenarios will crystallize after shootarounds conclude. Be ready to pivot for value if the right situations present themselves.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

There's only a seven-point differential between the highest and lowest projected total tonight, so all of the games are on equal footing production-wise. The Spurs are massive favorites against the Pacers, and we're getting very close to the point when playoff contenders take the foot off the gas and rest players more frequently. It's one reason why I was a little lighter on San Antonio endorsements. Conversely, the Hornets are almost a lock for the postseason and are gunning hard to get out of the play-in, and it's why I have a special focus on one of their best players. I also think the Pelicans and Cavs represent a great source of DFS value, although we'll have to see what happens with one Cleveland elite option.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

CLE - OUT: Jarrett Allen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Donovan Mitchell (eye)

Mitchell may be able to give it a go on Saturday, but more won't be known until later in the day. We'll touch on other Cleveland targets a bit later, but Evan Mobley ($9,200) remains a steady option with Allen out.

LAL - QUESTIONABLE: Austin Reaves (hip)

Reaves may be able to play through this injury, but Rui Hachimura ($3,600) would get a slight boost if he's out.

ORL - QUESTIONABLE: Wendell Carter (ribs)

Moritz Wagner ($3,200) will receive a slight usage boost if Carter is sidelined.

MEM - DOUBTFUL: Ja Morant (elbow) QUESTIONABLE: GG Jackson (knee), Cedric Coward (personal)

Jackson and Coward have a shot at returning, but keep Cam Spencer ($4,500) in mind if one or both of them can't make it.

GSW - OUT: Stephen Curry (knee), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf) DOUBTFUL: Kristaps Porzingis (back) QUESTIONABLE: Quinten Post (foot)

Although Steve Kerr swears the team isn't tanking, they're certainly making it look convincing. De'Anthony Melton ($5,900) has been a favorable pivot option amid the team's many absences.

MIA - OUT: Jaime Jaquez (hip), Andrew Wiggins (toe) QUESTIONABLE: Pelle Larsson (foot)

Norman Powell ($6,700) should find his way back into the starting lineup.

IND - QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Siakam (foot), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Obi Toppin (foot), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Mical Potter (triceps)

Right now, Jarace Walker ($6,600) and Jay Huff ($6,500) are the only confirmed starters. The rest of the first unit is up in the air, and it'll be necessary to check back in as the game approaches for more options.

SAS - QUESTIONABLE: Stephon Castle (hip)

Castle was forced to miss Thursday's game, and it was Devin Vassell ($5,200) who stepped up in his absence. Go with him if Castle is out of commission.

LAC - OUT: Bennedict Mathurin (toe) QUESTIONABLE: Kawhi Leonard (ankle)

Jordan Miller ($5,500) will step up in this scenario, but might not be as viable if Leonard suits up.

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

James Harden, CLE ($9,400) @ NOP

Although Mitchell could play through his eye injury, a production boost would be in store for Harden if he were limited in any way. The salary might be too high for some, but this matchup is a good spot to exploit.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,600) vs. MEM

The Hornets have been red-hot recently, and Ball's production has remained steady. They'll play at home against a short-handed Memphis squad that's currently very beatable.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($7,300) vs. IND

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,100) vs. LAL

It tracks that Banchero's prolific numbers would get an increase if Carter missed the game, and the Orlando dynamo could be a height mismatch depending on who the Lakers use to defend against him. The home court advantage also plays in his favor.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($8,600) vs. MIA

The Rockets have demonstrated how much they've relied on Sengun's production over the past couple of weeks, looking like shells of themselves whenever he's out or limited. He appears good to go against the Heat, who aren't great defenders against opposing frontcourts and are without a couple of key pieces.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($7,700) vs. CLE

I think the Pelicans will keep this game close, and Williamson's salary has stayed low despite some recent standout performances. Mitchell's potential absence would also leave the Cavs slightly vulnerable.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,300) vs. LAL

Although we've mentioned other guys like Vassell and Mobley who could be very chalky, Bane will also be a popular add tonight. There's potential for a lot of production for your money with Bane, who can take over a game very quickly. Continued backcourt absences and the potential absence of Carter will provide many opportunities for Bane to post a high number.

Mid-Range NBA Targets

CJ McCollum, ATL ($6,300) vs. GSW

McCollum has a strong history against the Warriors, and his dual eligibility makes him an easy fit against a team that is sinking fast. He's slightly cheaper than Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and while I have no problem with either player, I think the Warriors' defense is slightly stronger at their positions.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,100) vs. LAC

Washington represents a good way to get involved with Dallas against a Clippers squad that could be scrambling for production tonight. Although Derrick Jones and John Collins are decent defensively, Washington has been able to sneak through as a secondary scoring option while defenses focus their efforts on Cooper Flagg. Ideally, the Clippers would have used Mathurin to guard Washington, and his absence could make the team easier to exploit.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Draymond Green, GSW ($5,500) @ ATL

While I also think Gui Santos ($6,500) is a decent choice, the Warriors will be without Quinten Post and will need a full complement of minutes from Green, who can help you out with diverse secondary numbers. I'm not thrilled with the matchup, but Green's potential usage is too hard to pass up.

Daniel Gafford, DAL ($4,900) vs. LAC

I wouldn't stack Washington and Gafford, but the center's recent production and favorable salary make him a good Dallas alternative. Although the Clippers have done their best to fill the gap left by Ivica Zubac, they've struggled to generate production in the paint. With Leonard potentially absent, the defensive effort will be much less effective, and Dallas could find some of their best opportunities at the baseline.

Also consider: Yves Missi, NOP ($4,100) vs. CLE

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.