Get NBA DFS insights for DraftKings’ 7-game slate—top picks, injury updates, value plays, and expert lineup optimizer advice to boost your chances.

DraftKings has excluded the three later games of the evening and instead offers a seven-game slate that commences at 7:00 p.m. ET. I will use RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections to pinpoint my favorite selections at all salary levels and keep you abreast of notable injury situations to exploit.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

The WAS/MIA and DAL/ATL contests lead the way with the highest projected totals, and we definitely found our way to solid selections from both games. Although the total is much lower, the East-West matchup between Boston and San Antonio should produce its share of fireworks. We didn't get Boston into our endorsements, but you could certainly give the Boston starters a second look. I also took the total into account and went lighter than normal with Houston and Toronto. I don't object to exploring those lineups for contrarian value.

NBA Injury Report Today

MEM - OUT: Ja Morant (elbow), Ty Jerome (calf), Cedric Coward (knee) , Santi Aldama (knee), Scotty Pippen (toe)

Some of these designations could rise to questionable as the day moves forward. Be prepared to continue with players like Javon Small ($5,400), Jaylen Wells ($4,800) and Cam Spencer ($5,100) as replacements if the tags hold.

PHI - OUT: VJ Edgecombe (back), Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger)

We could see Edgecombe and Maxey back during the tail end of the back-to-back, but Quentin Grimes ($6,900) is the pivot to target if Maxey is out.

WAS - OUT: Kyshawn George (elbow), Jamir Watkins (ankle)

George will remain out for at least a few more weeks, and Leaky Black ($4,400) has served as the most recent short-term solution. Will Riley ($5,500) will also get significant minutes.

MIA - OUT: Andrew Wiggins (toe), Norman Powell (groin) QUESTIONABLE: Kel'el Ware (shoulder)

Jaime Jaquez ($6,200) should be tasked with more usage, and Pelle Larsson ($5,500) will also make an impact.

DET - OUT: Ausar Thompson (ankle), Caris LeVert (wrist)

Thompson's absence should allow Marcus Sasser ($3,600) to join the starting lineup.

TOR - OUT: Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) QUESTIONABLE: Jakob Poeltl (illness)

The Raptors hope that Poeltl can play as the team is thin up front. Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,400) would start if Poeltl is sidelined.

PHX - OUT: Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot) QUESTIONABLE: Grayson Allen (knee), Jordan Goodwin (calf)

The most impactful spot to keep tabs on is the center position. I predict Khaman Maluach ($3,400) will finish as a better value than Oso Ighodaro relative to his salary. Royce O'Neale ($5,300) is also an adequate budget pivot.

MIL - OUT: Kevin Porter (knee)

AJ Green ($4,100) is likely to start again for Porter.

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, DET ($11,200) @ BKN

This is a potential smash spot for Cunningham against the Nets. Cunningham has two results against the Nets this season, and both lines produced couple-doubles. Both games were also blowouts, but the metrics seem to indicate that Cunningham produced enough through three quarters to make him worthy of consideration.

Devin Booker, PHX ($8,700) @ MIL

Booker can be had for a value-beating price. Surprisingly, these teams have yet to meet, but the Milwaukee backcourt is just average in defending the point guard position, and has allowed an average of 24.7 DKFPs to them this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($10,500) vs. DAL

I'm going to slide down to Johnson versus the Mavericks over guys like Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pressure will be on Johnson to produce with Jonathan Kuminga (knee) potentially unavailable to back him up. I don't doubt that Wemby and Giannis will produce great totals, but Johnson's dollar-per-point average should be higher.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($8,600) @ HOU

Barnes is just inexpensive enough to consider, but a lot depends on the matchup between Alperen Sengun and Jakob Poeltl (if he plays). If Poeltl doesn't play, Sandro Mamukelashvili will almost require Sengun to guard him and pay less attention to Barnes. In either scenario, Barnes could still be a successful choice.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,400) vs. WAS

Miami is short-handed at the wing this evening, and it's almost a guarantee that Adebayo will be on the hook to step up. He posted a 22/9/3 line in a contest against the Wizards this season.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cooper Flagg, DAL ($8,600) @ ATL

Although I considered Jaylen Brown for the chalk role, I felt his salary would scare too many people away and wouldn't qualify. Flagg fits the bill better, as he'll be a critical piece of the offense now that he and the rest of the usual starters are fully healthy. He also possesses rare dual eligibility at PG and SF, making him eligible at five roster spots on DraftKings.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL ($7,200) vs. DAL

Dallas is now back to full health, and the Hawks need to notch some wins to ensure some kind of postseason berth. I like Alexander-Walker's recent numbers and favorable salary. He's averaged 23.5 points per game over his last two contests and drilled nine three-pointers during the span.

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($6,700) vs. BOS

Although history suggests that Stephon Castle has won the fantasy battle of the backcourt with Fox, recent numbers show a resurgence from the latter. He's averaged 22.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds over the last three games, and has shot 54.5 percent from the floor during the stint. You could pay more for Castle in a cash scenario, but Fox's upside is currently more alluring to me.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,900) vs. BOS

It's hard to argue with Champagnie's recent successes. Although he's encountered some regressive games, he's averaging a respectable 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the past eight games. He needs a little below 25 DKFPs to hit 5x value, and he's passed that mark in four of his last six games.

Dominick Barlow, PHI ($4,500) vs. MEM

Andre Drummond and Adem Bona do serviceable work when Embiid is out, but they usually need a good dose of production from Barlow to keep the frontcourt humming. I know he's had some quiet outings recently, but the potential for increased production could occur against a decimated, undersized Memphis roster.

Nolan Traore, BKN ($4,400) vs. DET

Egor Demin's season-ending injury has opened the door for Traore to show his stuff. Although his totals bounce around, he's had a few effective games recently, and the gap left by Ausar Thompson could allow for additional looks against the Pistons.

