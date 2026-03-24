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Using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections and our wide array of tools, I will make a deep dive into the player pool and present our best plays for DraftKings' slim four-game slate. When tackling a small group of games, I switch to H2H and 50/50 contests to maximize profit. Large-field GPPs must be almost perfect to get into the money, and you're more likely to end the evening in the black if you attack the shallow player pool from a cash-only perspective.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

Charlotte and New York are my favorite plays tonight, and I think the ORL/CLE matchup should be fairly competitive with great elite and mid-range talent on both sides of the ball. Although uncommon with such a small slate, I managed a complete fade for one of the games (PHX/DEN). Explore those lineups if you want more diversity beyond what I've recommended here.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injury Report Today

Although this is not a complete list of injuries, it includes most of the consequential injuries for the evening.

SAC - OUT: Russell Westbrook (foot), Keegan Murray (ankle), Nique Clifford (foot) QUESTIONABLE: Killian Hayes (foot), Precious Achiuwa (back)

Things could get messy for the Kings if Hayes and Achiuwa are added to the definite absences. I'll assume Malik Monk ($5,400) will show up due to Clifford's absence, and I'll also look at Devin Carter ($4,100) if Hayes is out. Dylan Cardwell ($4,100) would get a boost if Achiuwa misses.

ORL - OUT: Jalen Suggs (illness), Anthony Black (illness), Franz Wagner (ankle)

Jevon Carter ($3,700) is the guard pivot of choice. Tristan da Silva ($4,800) will continue to fill in for Wagner.

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

James Harden, CLE ($9,000) vs. ORL

Although you can grab Donovan Mitchell for a bit more, I'm quite satisfied with Harden at this salary point. The Magic's backcourt is running on fumes with Suggs and Black both out, and I believe Harden will be able to exploit the spot and turn in a good number. The Magic are tough up front with Banchero and Carter, so the Cavs will rely on Harden and Mitchell to make things happen.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,600) vs. SAC

Kon Knueppel ($6,700) will be tough to fade, but he's currently dealing with a nagging back issue. I like the idea of Ball as the Hornets make their playoff push, and the Kings are vulnerable at almost every position.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,400) vs. NOP

I am projecting light on the Knicks, but I think the intangibles should override what's on paper. I would go along with other options outside of Towns, but this is, after all, the elite section. I took Harden and Ball over a Brunson endorsement, but most of the Knicks' first unit are worth considering against the Pelicans. New Orleans is probably one of the better basement dwellers in the league, so the chance for Towns to log max minutes is possible.

Evan Mobley, CLE (9,100) vs. ORL

Mobley is the man to target while Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. He has several standout games to his credit over the past two weeks, and the tough matchup against Banchero and Carter should inspire a solid total.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,900) @ CLE

Banchero has been a nightly add recently, and I have no problem with pitting Allen and Banchero against each other in my lineups. We're justifiably heavy on both teams, and the projected total indicates that there will be plenty of production to go around.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Miles Bridges, CHA ($6,100) vs. SAC

Combine the alluring salary with enormous production totals, and you're left with Bridges, who should be a steady contributor and very popular. Given the slim slate, I expect rostership of 30% or higher for the veteran big man.

Mid-Range NBA Targets

Maxime Raynaud, SAC ($7,000) @ CHA

The high-flying center is rising in the ROY rankings, and although the Hornets are solid favorites, Raynaud has been a nightly bright spot no matter the outcome. A DK double-double bonus is a definite possibility tonight.

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,200) @ CLE

I fear I may have overloaded on the Magic, but Bane's stat sheet still satisfies. I don't think it's wise to go too heavy with Orlando, but Bane makes for a decent discount over Banchero if you choose to fade him. Bane's results against the Cavs this season are also elite. He exploded for 35 points against them two weeks ago.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Coby White, CHA ($4,700) vs. SAC

If we expect a blowout, we should also expect some bench production from the Hornets. White used garbage time to his advantage two games ago, scoring 27 points in the win against Orlando. There's some risk in rostering White, but he could be worth it considering this scenario.

Sam Merrill, CLE ($4,300) vs. ORL

Merrill will continue to start as the first unit slides over to accommodate him. The switch to a smaller lineup has been mostly successful, and Merrill's proficiency off the ball makes him a more viable candidate for production compared to other backups on the roster.

Herbert Jones, NOP ($4,200) @ NYK

I'm not opposed to Zion Williamson, but we can get a value-beating total from Jones at this very low salary. He only needs a little over 16 DKFPs to be viable, and he's beaten that threshold for six consecutive games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.