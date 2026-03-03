Looking for the best DraftKings DFS picks for Tuesday's NBA games? RotoWire has you covered with expert insights on matchups, injuries and recent performances.

We have an eight-game main slate to peruse on DraftKings, and I'll be using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections to identify the best endorsements for your DFS builds. There are a couple of teams we need to monitor closer to tip-off (Washington, Memphis, Dallas) to get a better idea of where we can exploit absences and potentially find additional value, but most of my endorsements are safe calls well before the 7:00 p.m. ET deadline.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today



We have heavy exposure to the Magic tonight, and we also strived to get the Timberwolves as involved as possible against the Grizzlies. The matchup between the Raptors and Knicks is conspicuously absent from our builds, which is interesting given my usual DFS bias to both teams. SAS/PHI is another game you can explore a little further for value, as my endorsements were limited to elite talent in that contest.

NBA Injuries Today

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Tuesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (groin) - OUT

CLE Dean Wade (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Wade should be able to take the floor, but a mixture of Sam Merrill ($5,400) and Jaylon Tyson ($5,700) will take over duties for Mitchell during his absence.

WAS Kyshawn George (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Tristan Vukcevic (thigh) - OUT

WAS Alex Sarr (hamstring) - OUT

WAS Trae Young (knee) - OUT

Washington's options under the basket are minimal, but Will Riley ($5,600) looks like the guy to target if you choose this route. George has successfully played through his injury.

DAL Cooper Flagg (foot) - DOUBTFUL

DAL Naji Marshall (finger) - OUT

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Klay Thompson (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

I'll work with the assumption that Washington and Thompson will play. I'm not thrilled with pivots for Dallas tonight, so I will stay away from an endorsement.

MIA Davion Mitchell (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Norman Powell (groin) - OUT

Tyler Herro ($7,300) should assuage most concerns about the backcourt, and Pelle Larsson ($5,400) will continue to produce with Powell out.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) - OUT

OKC Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (hamstring) - OUT

OKC Ajay Mitchell (ankle) - OUT

The Thunder will sit SGA for injury management, leaving Cason Wallace ($5,600) to fill his role. Jaylin Williams ($5,100) is a pivot who will get a minor boost, and Isaiah Joe ($4,600) should also make an impact.

MEM Ty Jerome (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Santi Aldama (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Cedric Coward (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT

Of the questionable tags, Jerome seems to have the highest probability for return. Pivot options for the Grizzlies are GG Jackson ($6,300) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper ($5,000).

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - OUT

As usual, Andre Drummond ($5,000) will fill in for Embiid.

Elite Players

We have three healthy players at the top of the player pool, each with a salary above $10k. Victor Wembanyama ($10,700) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,100) are both viable tonight, as their salaries are low enough to make 5x value possible. Cade Cunningham's ($11,000) is a bit too high to consider. If I had to pick one player in the group, it would be Wembanyama against the Embiid-less Sixers.

Paolo Banchero ($9,400) is my favorite player in the 9k range, as the Wizards are shorthanded in the frontcourt tonight. I also expect James Harden ($9,300) to pick up the slack in Cleveland with Mitchell sidelined. The $8k range has eight players to choose from, and we project massive value for Chet Holmgren ($8,500) at this salary. LaMelo Ball ($8,500) also looks reasonable against the Mavericks, and I'll run with Bam Adebayo ($8,300) against the Nets without hesitation.

Expected Chalk and Midrange Targets

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,600) vs. WAS

I'm noticing heavy exposure to the Magic in my builds, but I don't think I'm wrong in my assessment. Although the Wizards are doing their best to plug the holes in their decimated lineup, they've faltered against strong opponents. Bane is about as dependable as you can get at his position, and is worth the slight upspend in this exploitable spot against the Wizards.

Brandon Miller, CHA ($7,500) vs. DAL

I already mentioned Ball, but there's plenty of production to go around against the Mavericks, who could be woefully shorthanded or at least a step slow with a litany of injuries to contend with. Miller may not get much resistance against Dallas, a team he handled with ease back in January.

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($7,000) vs. MEM

Although some may view Gobert's salary as a bit high, I would disagree in this spot against the Grizzlies. Gobert is still a master defender, and he should be able to give Prosper and Taylor Hendricks headaches under the basket. I typically use big men for DraftKings' utility position, and that's exactly where I have Gobert in several lineups.

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,500) vs MEM

I want to get Timberwolves involved without breaking the bank, especially since I chose to fade Anthony Edwards up top. DiVincenzo joins Gobert as a cost-saving measure against the shorthanded Grizzlies, and he's shown the ability to surpass 5x at this salary.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($5,400) vs. WAS

We already mentioned Banchero, but it would be irresponsible not to include Carter as a smash option against the Wizards. If Banchero becomes a difficult fit, Carter is a great pivot to give you exposure to the shorthanded Washington frontcourt.

Collin Sexton, CHI ($5,300) vs. OKC

Although Chicago's first unit is in decent shape, Jaden Ivey's (knee) absence opens up things for Sexton in the rotation. He's coming off a nice 22-point game against the Bucks, and his dual eligibility at SG and SF is a great plus.

Alex Caruso, OKC ($3,900) @ CHI

Gilgeous-Alexander's absence may require more for Caruso, and he's an excellent way to get below the salary cap if you've spent up at other positions. Although his eligibility is limited to SF, DraftKings' lineup scheme still allows plenty of room to roster him. If you wanted to get more unique, Jared McCain ($3,800) is flying under the radar and has impressed when SGA is on the bench.

