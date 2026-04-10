NBA DFS lineup picks for DraftKings on April 10. Expert advice on elite plays, value targets, and key injuries across tonight's nine-game slate.

Thursday's nine-game NBA slate offers plenty of opportunity for DraftKings players looking to build a winning lineup. Several teams are dealing with significant injuries, opening the door for value plays and increased usage for key contributors. Bam Adebayo headlines the elite tier with a juicy matchup against the Wizards, while Paul George and Tyrese Maxey benefit from Joel Embiid's absence in Indiana. On the value end, E.J. Liddell and Derik Queen present compelling upside at bargain prices. Here's a full breakdown of the top picks, mid-range targets, and sleepers to consider for tonight's contests.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

MIA at WAS: Heat 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards on eight-game slide

DET at CHA: Pistons 7-3 in last 10 games; Hornets 21-19 at home

CLE at ATL: Cavs on four-game win streak; Hawks on two-game slide

NOP at BOS: Pelicans 2-8 in last 10 games; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

PHI at IND: 76ers on three-game slide; Pacers 4-6 in last 10 games

TOR at NYK: Raptors on two-game win streak; Knicks 29-9 at home

ORL at CHI: Magic on four-game win streak; Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games

BKN at MIL: Nets 8-31 on road; Bucks on two-game slide

DAL at SAS: Mavericks on two-game slide; Spurs 9-1 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Davion Mitchell (shoulder): Questionable; Norman Powell (groin): Doubtful; Tyler Herro (foot), Nikola Jovic (ankle): OUT

WAS - Justin Champagnie (knee), Tre Johnson (foot), Tristan Vukcevic (knee), Trae Young (quadriceps): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (knee), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Sam Merrill (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Saddiq Bey (rest), Herbert Jones (rest), Yves Missi (hand), Karlo Matkovic (back), Trey Murphy (ankle), Dejounte Murray (hand), Zion Williamson (knee): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (Achilles): Questionable; Jayson Tatum (Achilles): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (abdomen): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (hip), Jarace Walker (back): Questionable; T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck), Pascal Siakam (ankle): OUT

TOR - Collin Murray-Boyles (neck), Immanuel Quickley (foot): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

CHI - Matas Buzelis (illness): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (quadriceps): Doubtful; Josh Giddey (hamstring), Nick Richards (elbow), Anfernee Simons (wrist), Guerschon Yabusele (shoulder): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (finger), Noah Clowney, Terance Mann (knee), Josh Minott (ankle), Drake Powell (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist), Gary Trent (oblique): OUT

DAL - Marvin Bagley (shoulder), Dwight Powell (hip): Questionable; Daniel Gafford (shoulder), Naji Marshall (hip), Caleb Martin (heel), P.J. Washington (elbow), Brandon Williams (illness): OUT

SAS - Stephon Castle (foot), Victor Wembanyama (ribs): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($7,500) vs. Mavericks

Fox broke out of a bit of a quiet spell by dropping 25 points in the last game. He is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals over 10 appearances and is likely to come up with solid numbers against the shorthanded Mavs, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,500) at Pacers

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 0.7 blocks over seven games since returning from a three-week absence. He faces a good opportunity to keep rolling against the shorthanded Pacers, who also give up the league's fifth-most points per game. Additionally, he must step up his offensive presence in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($8,300) at Pacers

Despite coming off a quieter outing, George is averaging 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals over eight games, including three with more than 50 DK points, since returning from a nearly eight-week absence. He has an ideal chance to stand out against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage, especially as he should be looking to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,900) at Bulls

Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including racking up more than 40 DK points in seven of those outings. He will likely continue to thrive with a matchup against the struggling Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,300) at Wizards

Adebayo topped 50 DK points in three of the last five games, averaging 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, against whom he famously dropped 83 points just a few weeks ago. He is also on the hook to step up offensively while his squad is missing a couple of key scorers.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,500) vs. Cavaliers

Johnson continues to stuff the statsheet, averaging 17.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.8 steals ove the last five games, including a high of 51.5 DK points. Additionally, he is averaging 21.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Cavs this season and should keep up the production, as they give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($5,300) at Wizards

Jaquez is playing well lately, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last five games, including amassing a high of 43.3 DK points in that span. He is up for a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Wizards, who also give up the league's second-most points per game and the fifth-highest field-goal percentage.

Derik Queen, Pelicans ($6,100) at Celtics

Queen is up for a second straight start after racking up 50.5 DK points in the last game. He is likely to have plenty of time to flourish while his squad is significantly shorthanded, and he also benefits from going up against a shorthanded Celtics lineup.

Value Picks

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,700) at Bulls

Black played 15 minutes and 16 minutes respectively in his first two games back from a month-long absence. After a day of rest, he has a good chance to continue to build his way back into rhythm with a matchup against the Bulls' shorthanded backcourt, considering they also give up the league's third-most points per game.

Malachi Smith, Nets ($4,200) at Bucks

Smith is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, going over 25 DK points in back-to-back starts during the two most recent outings. He is up for a third straight start and has a good chance to prosper against the Bucks' shorthanded frontcourt.

E.J. Liddell, Nets ($4,000) at Bucks

Liddell has been making the most of his opportunity to enjoy extended playing time, averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks over three consecutive starts. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the shorthanded Bucks, especially after he racked up 30.5 DK points in their previous encounter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.