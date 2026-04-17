The NBA play-in tournament continues with a pivotal two-game slate, as the Hornets visit the Magic and the Warriors travel to face the Suns with their seasons hanging in the balance. Charlotte and Golden State arrive riding momentum from play-in victories, while Orlando and Phoenix look to bounce back and extend their campaigns. With elite scorers like LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker and Stephen Curry headlining the slate, DFS players have plenty of star power to build around. Below, we break down the top elite options, mid-range values and budget plays to help you construct winning lineups across DraftKings contests tonight.

Slate Overview

CHA at ORL: Hornets coming off play-in win over Heat; Magic coming off play-in loss to 76ers

GSW at PHX: Warriors coming off play-in win over Clippers; Suns coming off play-in loss to Trail Blazers

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - Moussa Diabate (hip): Questionable

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

GSW - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Quinten Post (foot): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (hamstring): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,000) at Magic

Ball delivered 30 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block to lift his team to victory over the Heat in their last game. He averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals on the season, while surpassing 35 DK points in all four of his games against the Magic. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going, as the Magic give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,500) vs. Warriors

Booker returned from a two-game absence and racked up 30.3 DK points, while his squad fell short against the Trail Blazers in their last game. Nonetheless, he is likely to come up with solid production against the Warriors in a must-win game, after he averaged 33.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over their three encounters this season. The Warriors also give up the league's eighth-most points per game and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,900) vs. Hornets

After averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season, Banchero came up a bit flat in his team's first play-in matchup, where he tallied just 29.3 DK points. However, he should do better against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,800) at Suns

Curry took over the last game to help his side keep their playoff hopes alive. He finished with 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 7-for-12 from deep in what marked just his fifth game since returning from a two-month absence. He remains the Warriors' top option and their success will more than likely depend on his ability to put the team on his back, yet again. He can be expected to stuff the stat sheet, as he averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals across three meetings with the Suns this season.

Mid-Range Money

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,000) vs. Hornets

Wagner has not done much to stand out through seven appearances since returning from a six-week injury absence. However, he is a very capable contributor and with the season on the line, this is the last chance for him to step up as a difference-maker. He also has a couple of factors in his favor, as he averaged more points per game and a better shooting percentage at home, compared to away this season, and the Hornets also give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jalen Green, Suns ($7,200) vs. Warriors

Green poured in 35 points and totaled 44.8 DK points despite the loss in the last game. He will be a major factor in his squad's chances to succeed against a seasoned opponent, and he should find room to put up his numbers again, as the Warriors give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($7,100) at Magic

Miller produced 42.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his highest total in 13 appearances. He is also averaging 21.0 points on 47.7 percent shooting over the last four games and should keep the momentum going against the Magic, after he averaged 20.0 points on 46.7 percent shooting over their three encounters this season.

Gui Santos, Warriors ($5,000) at Suns

Santos played a pivotal role in his side's impressive comeback win in their last game, as he tallied 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 32 minutes of action. His energy and versatility give a huge boost to the Warriors' veteran core, and he can be expected to continue to see a significant role.

Value Picks

Coby White, Hornets ($4,400) at Magic

White racked up 35.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.5 minutes per game out of a bench role. He does a good job of putting downhill pressure on the basket and faces a good opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Magic give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($4,300) vs. Warriors

O'Neale reached the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last two games, largely aided by his knack for nabbing steals. His defensive presence will be critical in helping slow down the Warriors, and he should find a few chances to benefit from the fact that they give up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game.

Al Horford, Warriors ($4,200) at Suns

Horford turned back the clock with 14 points, including 4-for-7 three-point shooting to help lift the Warriors in their last outing. The veteran is a great candidate to continue to shine in another high-pressure situation, especially as the Suns give up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards. He could also be up for more action if Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is limited.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.