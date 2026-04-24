NBA playoff DFS picks for April 24: elite, chalk, mid-range and value plays for BOS-PHI, LAL-HOU and SAS-POR on DraftKings, with injury-driven angles on Embiid, Doncic, KD and Wemby.

Tonight's NBA DFS playoff slate on DraftKings delivers three pivotal Game 3 matchups: Celtics at 76ers, Lakers at Rockets, and Spurs at Trail Blazers. With Joel Embiid doubtful, Luka Doncic ruled out, and Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama questionable, the injury report reshapes lineup construction across every salary tier. Our NBA DFS picks break down the elite plays, expected chalk, mid-range value and cheap punts worth rostering on April 24. From LeBron James and Amen Thompson at the top to Scoot Henderson and Tari Eason in the value range, here's how to build a winning DraftKings lineup tonight.

NBA Games Today

BOS at PHI: Series tied 1-1

LAL at HOU: Lakers lead series 2-0

SAS at POR: Series tied 1-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (abdomen): Doubtful

LAL - Austin Reaves (oblique): Questionable; Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Kevin Durant (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (concussion): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($7,900) vs. Lakers

Thompson has racked up totals of 33 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists and four steals across the first two games of the series. He should continue to thrive against the Lakers' shorthanded backcourt and should also benefit from being back on home court, where he shot better from the field and foul line during the regular season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,200) at 76ers

Brown scored over 25 points in the first two games of the series, including a 36-point effort in Game 2. He also averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists through four meetings with the 76ers during the regular season. Additionally, he averaged more points per game on the road than at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,100) vs. Spurs

Avdija topped 50 DK points in Game 1 but came up quiet with just 24.0 DK points despite the win in Game 2. He has a good opportunity to pick up again as the series returns to home court, where he averaged more points per game and a better shooting percentage when compared to on the road this season.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) at Rockets

James reached 50 DK points in each of the last two games, averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He will likely keep up the production while looking to step up in the absence of Luka Doncic. The Rockets also gave up the league's second-most steals per game to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,300) vs. Lakers

Sengun put together solid production despite the loss in Game 2, where he finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play, as the Lakers gave up the league's 12th-most points in the paint this season, along with the 10th-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,000) vs. Celtics

Maxey was relatively quiet in Game 1 but came up huge with 53.5 DK points to help his side steal the road win in Game 2. He must continue to carry a heavier load while Joel Embiid is expected to remain sidelined. He should also find a few extra opportunities to pad his stats at home, where, compared to on the road, he shot a better free throw percentage and did more to rack up numbers on the defensive end this season.

Mid-Range Money

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($6,000) vs. Lakers

Smith reached the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last two games and is likely to continue to prosper, as the Lakers gave up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards this season. If Kevin Durant remains sidelined, Smith would be in line for additional responsibility on both ends.

Marcus Smart, Lakers ($6,000) at Rockets

Smart amassed 51.0 DK points with 25 points, two rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block in the last game. He must continue to step up in the absence of Luka Doncic, and he could continue to boost his numbers on the defensive side, as the Rockets gave up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game this season.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($6,600) vs. Spurs

Clingan was quiet in Game 1 but came up with a better performance in Game 2, largely thanks to the absence of Victor Wembanyama, who remains questionable for action in Game 3. Clingan also shot better from long range at home, compared to on the road, this season.

Value Picks

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($5,000) vs. Spurs

Henderson is on a roll, averaging 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game over 10 consecutive starts. With momentum in his favor and the series moving to home court, he can be expected to keep up the strong play. Henderson shot almost 10 percent better at home compared to on the road this season.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,500) vs. Lakers

Eason looked good over the last couple of games, including totaling 39.5 DK points in Game 1. He could be up for an expanded role if Kevin Durant remains out. He also benefits from a lighter rotation at the opposing wing of the shorthanded Lakers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.