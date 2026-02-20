RotoWire's Dan Bruno highlights his favorite NBA DFS picks on DraftKings for Friday, revealing insights about matchups, injuries and recent performances driving value.

With the NBA slate packed with injury news, shifting rotations and exploitable matchups, this DFS breakdown zeroes in on optimal lineup construction for DraftKings. Monitoring NBA starting lineups, depth charts, player projections and the latest NBA injury report is essential for gaining an edge in NBA DFS contests. By combining updated NBA stats, projections and lineup optimizer insights with broader fantasy basketball rankings, cheat sheets and fantasy basketball news, managers can identify chalk, contrarian pivots and value plays. Use this slate analysis refine DFS strategy and uncover high-upside sleepers.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

IND at WAS: Pacers 5-23 on road; Wizards 5-5 in last 10 games

UTA at MEM: Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on four-game slide

CLE at CHA: Cavaliers on six-game win streak; Hornets 8-2 in last 10 games

MIA at ATL: Heat 13-16 on road; Hawks 10-15 at home; both 5-5 in last 10 games and coming off a win

DAL at MIN: Mavs on nine-game slide; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

MIL at NOP: Bucks on two-game win streak; Pelicans 9-20 at home

BKN at OKC: Nets on two-game slide; Thunder 22-6 at home

NBA Injuries Today

IND - T.J. McConnell (hamstring): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (back), Pascal Siakam (personal), Ivica Zubac (ankle): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kyshawn George (toe): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (illness): Questionable; Keyonte George (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (nose), Jaren Jackson (knee): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (knee), Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Ja Morant (elbow), Scotty Pippen (toe): OUT

CLE - Evan Mobley (rest): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (suspension), Moussa Diabate (suspension), Coby White (calf), Grant Williams (rest): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): OUT

DAL - Daniel Gafford (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable; Max Christie (ankle): Doubtful; Cooper Flagg (foot): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Myles Turner (calf): OUT

NOP - Yves Missi (calf), Trey Murphy (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles): OUT

BKN - Michael Porter (knee), Nic Claxton (ankle): Questionable

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen), Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

James Harden, Cavaliers ($9,000) at Hornets

Harden has been rolling since joining the Cavs, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over a four-game span. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hornets, who are shorthanded and also give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) at Hornets

Mitchell has been in a groove for a while now, averaging 27.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points. He is also thriving since the addition of James Harden, reaching the 30-point mark in three of the four games played together. Mitchell should continue to shine with a matchup against the Hornets, who are missing a couple of key defenders, and who give up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,400) vs. Mavericks

Randle delivered two major performances heading into the all-star break, with a triple-double followed by a 41-point performance in the last game. He is averaging 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 outings, including six with more than 40 DK points. He has an excellent chance to fill it up against the shorthanded Mavs, who give up the league's most points in the paint per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($7,900) vs. Bucks

Williamson is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last games, including three games with over 40 DK points and a high of 50.8. He is likely to stand out against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and are giving up the league's sixth-most points and third-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,200) at Hawks

Adebayo is averaging 20.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including racking up 16 points and 14 rebounds in his previous encounter with the Hawks. He must continue to step up for his squad in order to power their push to rise above the play-in. He should also find room to pad his stats against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,500) vs. Heat

Johnson has topped 59 DK points in six straight appearances, averaging 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.2 steals over that span, including racking up 64.3 DK points in an encounter with the Heat. He is likely to keep up the production, as the Heat are giving up the league's second-most rebounds and seventh-most steals per game to opposing power forwards. They also give up the ninth-most points in the paint per game

Mid-Range NBA DFS Money

Cam Spencer, Grizzlies ($5,500) vs. Jazz

With Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen all sidelined, Spencer is up for his 15th start of the season. He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 0.6 steals over his previous 14 starts, and he should thrive against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's most points per game.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($6,900) at Grizzlies

Filipowski is averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 19 starts this season and is up for his 20th, as his squad continues to manage injury trouble in the frontcourt. He has a good chance to stand out against the Grizzlies, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($7,100) at Hornets

Allen has been thriving since the addition of James Harden as facilitator, averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last four games. He has a great chance to prosper against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's 10th-most points per game to opposing centers.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Cam Thomas, Bucks ($4,700) at Pelicans

Thomas was quiet in his first outing with his new squad but turned up with 34 points in his second appearance, before delivering a modest 12 points and two assists in the most recent game. He has a good chance to get back into a groove against the Pelicans, who are giving up the fourth-most points per game, including the most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Jazz

Wells is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 appearances, including seven games with at least 20 DK points. He is up for an ideal chance to deliver solid production against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points and fourth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

