Tuesday's DraftKings main slate demands a sharp NBA DFS approach built around NBA starting lineups, the latest NBA injury report and updated NBA player projections. With stars sidelined and rotations shifting, monitoring NBA depth charts, breaking NBA news and confirmed lineups NBA is critical before lock. This DFS NBA optimizer slate breakdown leans on advanced NBA stats, team stats NBA trends and player stats NBA matchups to identify elite spend-ups, mid-range leverage and value plays. Whether you're consulting an NBA fantasy cheat sheet or fine-tuning builds in a lineup optimizer NBA tool, staying ahead of injuries NBA and late news NBA can create a decisive edge.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

CLE at DET: Cavaliers 8-2 in last 10 games; Pistons 22-7 at home

BKN at BOS: Nets on six-game slide; Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games

NYK at MIL: Knicks 14-14 on road; Bucks 8-2 in last 10 games

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies on three-game slide; Mavericks 2-8 in last 10 games

DEN at OKC: Nuggets 21-11 on road; Thunder 6-4 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Keon Ellis (finger), James Harden (thumb): Questionable; Dean Wade (ankle): Doubtful; Donovan Mitchell (groin): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): OUT

MEM - Ty Jerome (thigh): Doubtful; Santi Aldama (knee), Cedric Coward (knee), Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (elbow): OUT

DAL - Caleb Martin (back): Questionable; Klay Thompson (rest), P.J. Washington (ankle): Doubtful; Cooper Flagg (foot): OUT

DEN - Spencer Jones (shoulder), Jamal Murray (illness), Jalen Pickett (knee): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Ajay Mitchell (ankle), Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,000) at Bucks

Despite a couple of dud performances, Brunson is averaging 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.9 steals across the last 10 games, including two with over 60 DK points. He will definitely be challenged by a streaking Bucks squad, but he should be able to win his matchup, as they are giving up the league's sixth-most points and eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Nets

White is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 blocks over the last five games, surpassing 40 DK points in the last two, with a high of 53.5. His ability to rack up numbers across the statsheet raises his floor in terms of production, and he is up for a fantastic opportunity to fill it up against the Nets, who give up the fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards, along with the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Nets

Brown continues to pave the way for the Celtics, averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over his 10 appearances, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.8. He should have no trouble racking up the numbers against the Nets, who give up the sixth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most steals and seventh-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,500) at Bucks

Towns is coming off a relatively uninspiring performance but has topped 40 DK points in six of his last 10 appearances, including a high of 53.8 in the game before last, while averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals over that span. He is likely to stand out against the Bucks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,900) vs. Cavaliers

Duren is averaging 26.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across three games since returning from a two-game suspension. He is up for a challenge against the Cavs' frontcourt, but his size and strength should allow him to be the dominant one in the paint. He should also pad his stats on the glass and at the foul line, where the Cavs are giving up the league's seventh-most rebounds and sixth-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($11,000) vs. Cavaliers

Cunningham continues to shine, averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with over 50 DK points and a high of 79.0. He is likely to keep rolling against the Cavs, who are managing injury trouble in the backcourt, and who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Money

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,200) at Mavericks

Pippen is averaging 10.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.6 steals across his last five outings. He came off the bench in four of the games and finished with 27.0 DK points in his one start. He is expected to pick up another start against the Mavs, which should improve his chances of delivering solid numbers, especially thanks to his ability to contribute defensively with steals.

Brandon Williams, Mavericks ($5,500) vs. Grizzlies

Williams is averaging 16.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, surpassing 30 DK points three times, including a high of 39.3. He has a good chance to thrive against a slumping Mavericks squad that is giving up the league's ninth-most points per game. He also has the benefit of going up against a significantly shorthanded Grizzlies backcourt.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($6,300) vs. Grizzlies

Marshall produced 58.0 DK points in the last game and is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 outings. He will continue to have the chance to handle a bigger role while his squad remains shorthanded, and he should do well against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Taylor Hendricks, Grizzlies ($4,200) at Mavericks

Hendricks is making good use of extended playing time while his squad is shorthanded, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last six games, including amassing a high of 39.0 DK points. He is likely to flourish against the Mavs, who are shorthanded at the wing and in the frontcourt.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Mavericks

Prosper is up for a fourth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad and is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across the last five games. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Mavs' shorthanded frontcourt and should continue to see a significant amount of action amidst his own team's injury trouble.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.