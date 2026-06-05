The NBA Finals roll on, and our NBA DFS picks are here to help you attack DraftKings contests for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks grabbed a 1-0 series lead behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Victor Wembanyama looks to bounce back from an off shooting night. Below, we break down the top plays at every price point — from elite studs and expected chalk to mid-range money and budget value targets like Dylan Harper and Jose Alvarado. Use this strategy guide to build a balanced, tournament-ready lineup for Finals Game 2.

NBA Games Today

NYK at SAS: Knicks lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

None

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,400) at Spurs

Despite dealing with a bit of an injury scare early in Game 1, Brunson fought back to finish with 30 points on 12-for-31 shooting, enough to push his side to the win. He will face another challenging night against the Spurs' top-notch defense, but he averaged 26.5 points and 7.5 assists over their two meetings during the regular season and must continue to be the one to propel the Knicks' offense.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($8,600) vs. Knicks

Castle did not shy away from the moment in his first Finals game, as he racked up 31.0 DK points, which falls on the lower end of his range of production throughout this postseason. He is likely to bring the energy again in Game 2, with a good chance to also benefit on home court, where he shot 4.1 percent better from the field compared to on the road this season.

Forwards/Centers

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,600) at Spurs

Anunoby's ability to knock down threes and force turnovers, often also capitalizing in transition, results in reliable DK production. He is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks this postseason and has the physical advantage against all Spurs' starters other than Victor Wembanyama.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,600) at Spurs

Towns stepped up with an impressive performance to stifle the Spurs in Game 1. He turned in 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in the win, marking his ninth double-double in the last 13 games. He will continue to have his hands full in the matchup but also has the strength and versatility to be an equally difficult problem for his opponent.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($12,800) vs. Knicks

Despite having a tough night offensively, shooting just 6-for-21 from the field, Wembanyama went 12-for-13 from the foul line to finish with 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in Game 1. With the playoff-debut jitters out of the way, there is a good chance the big man comes up with a smoother performance in Game 2 and continues to make 50 DK points look like an average outing.

Mid-Range Money

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Harper turned the tide for his squad after a rough start in Game 1 and was arguably the Spurs' best player for most of the night. He finished with 29.5 DK points in 28 minutes off the bench, which was notably more playing time than his average of 25.7 minutes per game through the postseason. The rookie should continue to earn himself more opportunity with his relentless play on both ends.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($7,200) vs. Knicks

Fox had one of his worst performances of the postseason and, concerningly, there is a trend forming, as he has finished with fewer than 10 points in three of the last four games, shooting 28.6 percent from the field over that span. Nonetheless, he did much better against the Knicks during their two regular-season matchups and is likely to come out with a better focus, along with the rest of his squad, as they look to bounce back in a critical game.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($6,600) vs. Knicks

Game 1 marked the fourth straight outing with double digits in scoring for Champagnie, who is averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting a blistering 50.0 percent from long range over that span. He does a great job impacting the game in opportune ways, finding and creating open shots for himself and crashing the boards.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($5,800) vs. Knicks

Vassell was relatively unimpactful in Game 1 but still managed 28.4 DK points, which is right around his average for the postseason. He should continue to stack up value by bringing the energy and benefiting from a few easy buckets off turnovers or clean looks while the defense is focused elsewhere.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Knicks ($2,400) at Spurs

Alvarado brought the energy that kept his team afloat when things were looking bleak in Game 1. It marked the second straight game and fifth time this postseason that he played at least 10 minutes, and he delivered 15.5 DK points with his pivotal performance. His efforts will likely earn him another chance to step up on the biggest stage.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($1,400) vs. Knicks

Barnes' veteran presence and championship experience are useful characteristics amidst a mostly young Spurs' squad. He saw 12 minutes of action in Game 1 and can be expected to be called upon again in Game 2. He has not been too productive this postseason, but he can get things going quickly with his three-point shooting and defensive potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.