Lock in your winning lineups with our expert DraftKings NBA DFS breakdown for tonight's action-packed main slate. With high-stakes matchups like the Knicks vs. Pacers and Suns vs. Raptors, navigating the latest NBA injury news is critical for finding the best daily fantasy value. We analyze the top NBA DFS picks, from elite studs like Jalen Brunson and Devin Booker to must-have value plays like Dean Wade. Whether you're hunting for GPP pivots or cash game chalk, our projections help you exploit defensive mismatches and maximize your salary cap.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

MEM at DET: Grizzlies on six-game slide; Pistons 24-8 at home

NYK at IND: Knicks 18-16 on road; Pacers on 11-game slide

PHX at TOR: Suns on four-game win streak; Raptors 4-6 in last 10 games

CLE at DAL: Cavaliers 18-14 on road; Mavericks 2-8 in last 10 games

NOP at HOU: Pelicans on two-game win streak; Rockets 22-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle), Cam Spencer (back): Questionable; Santi Aldama (knee): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (knee), Tobias Harris (hip): Questionable; Ausar Thompson (ankle): Doubtful

NYK - Josh Hart (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Doubtful

IND - Ivica Zubac (ankle): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (knee): Doubtful

PHX - Jordan Goodwin (calf): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (illness): Questionable; Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): Doubtful

CLE - Sam Merrill (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (knee): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (back): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,100) at Pacers

Brunson reached the 40 DK-point mark in seven of the last eight games, including a high of 51.5 in the last outing, while averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 0.9 steals over that span. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Pacers, who are dealing with a bunch of injury trouble and are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) at Mavericks

Mitchell is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over three games since returning from a four-game absence. He is likely to prosper with a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's eighth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,900) at Raptors

Booker is coming off a big game, as he finished with 43 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block for a total of 64.3 DK points on Thursday. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against a slumping Raptors squad, especially as they give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,800) vs. Pelicans

Durant is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with over 50 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the production against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,200) at Mavericks

Mobley is averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks over six games since his last absence. He should keep up the strong play against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's most points in the paint per game, along with the third-most rebounds per game.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,900) vs. Grizzlies

Cunningham continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including five with more than 50 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's third-most points and second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($7,100) vs. Suns

Quickley is averaging 18.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 53.3. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Suns, who are giving up the league's eighth-most free throws to opposing point guards.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,800) at Pacers

Anunoby topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including racking up a high of 63.3 DK points, while averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep rolling against the shorthanded Pacers, who give up the fifth-highest field-goal percentage and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

NBA DFSValue Picks

Kevin Huerter, Pistons ($3,700) vs. Grizzlies

Huerter is playing well, averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over five games since returning from a three-game absence. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are dealing with a whack of injury trouble and give up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Dean Wade, Cavaliers ($3,500) at Mavericks

Wade delivered 33.5 DK points in the game before last but came up with a dud in the most recent outing. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to bounce back against the Mavericks' lackluster interior defense. He is also up for an extended role in the absence of Jarrett Allen.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Suns

Mamukelashvili is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 31.3 DK points. He could be up for a boost if Scottie Barnes (questionable) is sidelined, but he will certainly continue to cover extra minutes in the expected absence of Collin Murray-Boyles (doubtful).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.