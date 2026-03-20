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Friday's five-game DraftKings slate offers a great deal of value options to pair with elite stars. However, monitoring the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be crucial, as multiple big names appear on the injury report. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top targets, including elite plays, mid-range options and value picks, to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

NY at BKN: Knicks on four-game winning streak, 19-16 on road; Nets on five-game slide, 9-25 at home

GS at DET: Warriors 14-21 on road; Pistons 25-8 at home

ATL at HOU: Hawks on 11-game winning streak, 19-15 on road; Rockets 23-10 at home

BOS at MEM: Celtics on three-game winning streak, 22-13 on road; Grizzlies 12-20 at home

POR at MIN: Trail Blazers 16-20 on road; Timberwolves 24-12 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NY - Karl-Anthony Towns (personal): Questionable; Josh Hart (knee), Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

BKN - Michael Porter (hamstring), Noah Clowney (wrist), Terance Mann (illness): OUT

GS - LJ Cryer (hamstring): Probable; Stephen Curry (knee), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot), Seth Curry (adductor): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Kevin Huerter (shoulder): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf), Marcus Sasser (hip): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

MEM - GG Jackson (knee), Taj Gibson (foot): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Jahmai Mashack (ankle), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

POR - Vit Krejci (calf): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT

MIN - Naz Reid (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Edwards (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) at Nets

Brunson sat out Tuesday's win over Indiana due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, though he's set to return Thursday and draws a favorable matchup against the banged-up Nets. The star point guard has recorded at least 40.0 DK points in all but one of his last 10 appearances, during which he has averaged 24.1 points, 9.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,100) vs. Hawks

Thompson has racked up three consecutive double-doubles and has been very efficient of late. The third-year guard has posted between 36.8 and 52.5 DK points in nine of his last 10 outings, averaging 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 38.1 minutes per tilt during that span.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,200) at Nets

Towns was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to personal reasons, so it'll be important to monitor his status ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mitchell Robinson ($4,300) is a strong value play, especially if Towns is ruled out. The star big man has tallied 39.0-plus DK points in eight straight games, logging a double-double in seven of them.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Brown finished with 35.5 DK points in just 25 minutes during a blowout win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 12, though it's worth noting that game was also the second leg of a back-to-back set. The star wing has supplied 44.8 or more DK points in 11 of his 13 outings since the All-Star break and at least 49.0 in three of his last four, averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks per showing over the latter stretch.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Randle has notched between 41.8 and 52.8 DK points in three straight games and will likely continue to be heavily involved in the offense due to Anthony Edwards (knee) being sidelined. Randle has been extremely efficient in that three-game period, during which he has averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals to go along with 62/60/82 shooting splits over 31.7 minutes per tilt.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) at Rockets

Johnson has registered between 42.8 and 67.8 DK points in seven straight outings, averaging 23.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that span. While the star forward will likely continue to deliver elite numbers, his lucrative salary will limit your spending power.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Neemias Queta, Celtics ($5,900) at Grizzlies

Queta enters a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled Memphis frontcourt and has generated 21.3 to 47.5 DK points in four consecutive contests. The big man had 30.0 DK points in Boston's first game against the Grizzlies this season when they still had Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jock Landale on the team, and Queta played only 20 minutes in that one.

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($5,500) vs. Warriors

With Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined in Thursday's win over the Wizards, Jenkins shot just 3-for-16 from the field but still ended with 22.0 DK points. He has logged at least 22.0 DK points in four of his last five games and is expected to play a sizable role Friday in Cunningham's continued absence. As a starter this season (nine games), he has averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Taylor Hendricks, Grizzlies ($5,000) vs. Celtics

The Grizzlies are expected to be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday, opening the door for Hendricks to see increased minutes and potentially step into the starting five. He has posted 19.3-plus DK points in six straight outings and at least 24.3 in four of them, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.2 assists across 25.0 minutes per showing in that six-game stretch.

Bones Hyland, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Trail Blazers

With Edwards out, Hyland has produced 34.5 and 24.8 DK points in the last two games, logging 29 and 25 minutes, respectively. The VCU product has averaged 20.0 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from deep in that two-game span, and he should continue to see an increased workload for as long as Edwards is sidelined.

Chaney Johnson, Nets ($4,300) vs. Knicks

The two-way player has recorded at least 24 minutes in three consecutive contests and is likely to continue seeing significant playing time with Noah Clowney (wrist) joining Michael Porter (hamstring) on the sidelines. Johnson has finished with 26.3 or more DK points in all three of those outings, during which he has averaged 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.3 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.