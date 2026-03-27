Get the top DraftKings NBA DFS picks for Friday's seven-game slate, featuring elite plays like Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell, and value options including Taylor Hendricks and Isaiah Jackson.

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Friday's NBA DFS slate on DraftKings features seven games packed with opportunity. Jamal Murray headlines the elite tier after a season-high 53-point performance, while Donovan Mitchell looks to stay hot against a vulnerable Heat defense. In the mid-range, Reed Sheppard continues to deliver across the stat sheet as Houston's starter, and Derrick Jones offers well-rounded value against Indiana's porous defense. Several value plays also stand out, including Taylor Hendricks and Isaiah Jackson, both poised for productive nights. Here's a full breakdown of the top DraftKings NBA picks across every price range, plus key injuries and matchups to monitor.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

LAC at IND: Clippers on three-game win streak; Pacers 1-9 in last 10 games

ATL at BOS: Hawks 9-1 in last 10 games; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at CLE: Heat 16-20 on road; Cavs 23-14 at home

CHI at OKC: Bulls 11-23 on road; Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games

HOU at MEM: Rockets on two-game slide; Grizzlies 12-22 at home, 1-9 in last 10 games

NOP at TOR: Pelicans on three-game slide; Raptors 19-16 at home

UTA at DEN: Jazz on three-game slide; Nuggets on four-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

IND - Obi Toppin (back): Questionable

ATL - Jock Landale (shoulder): Questionable

BOS - Jaylen Brown (calf), Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (ankle), Jaylon Tyson (toe): OUT

CHI - Nick Richards (elbow), Guerschon Yabusele (ankle): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip): OUT

MEM - Ty Jerome (ankle), Jaylen Wells (toe): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Trey Murphy (ankle): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (foot): OUT

UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($9,100) vs. Jazz

Murray is coming off a season-high 53-point performance and is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games. He has a great chance to continue to fill the boxscore against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's most points and most three-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) vs. Heat

Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals over nine appearances since returning from a four-game absence. He is likely to keep rolling in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Heat, after he finished with 42.0 DK points in their previous encounter. The Heat also give up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with over 50 DK points. He has a great chance to prosper against a depleted Grizzlies lineup, especially as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,900) vs. Pelicans

Barnes topped 40 DK points in four of the last six games and is averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over 10 outings. He should keep up the strong play against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and sixth-most rebounds per game.

Alperen Sengun ($8,900) at Grizzlies

Sengun is averaging 24.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over five games since returning from a two-game absence. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet with a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and the fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) at Celtics

Johnson turned in 55.0 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence. He is also averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances and finished with 48.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Celtics. He is likely to keep up the strong play while his team is rolling and is set to take on a shorthanded Celtics club.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Money

Reed Sheppard, Rockets ($6,100) at Grizzlies

Sheppard is up for a fifth straight start after averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last four games, including racking up a high of 58.5 DK points in that span. He has a good opportunity to keep up the production against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most threes per game.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($5,500) at Pacers

Jones is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including four outings with more than 30 DK points. He has a great chance to pad his stats against the Pacers' lackluster defense, as they give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most rebounds per game.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($3,700) vs. Jazz

Brown is averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games, including four with over 20 DK points. He is likely to do well against a shorthanded Jazz squad that also gives up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most turnovers per game.

Taylor Hendricks, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Rockets

Hendricks is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including four games with at least 30 DK points and a high of 41.0. He is in line for a second consecutive start and should see plenty of playing time to help pad his stats despite facing a tougher opponent.

Isaiah Jackson, Clippers ($4,300) at Pacers

Jackson is finding his groove, averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game over the last five games. He is up for an ideal chance to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.