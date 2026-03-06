Friday's DraftKings slate features six games and offers plenty of value across the board. Monitoring NBA starting lineups, depth charts, player projections and the latest NBA injury report is essential for gaining an edge in NBA DFS contests. By combining updated NBA stats, projections and lineup optimizer insights with broader fantasy basketball rankings, cheat sheets and fantasy basketball news, managers can identify chalk, mid-range options and value plays.

Slate Overview

DAL at BOS: Mavericks on five-game slide; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at CHA: Heat on three-game winning streak; Hornets on six-game winning streak

POR at HOU: Trail Blazers 14-18 on road; Rockets 20-8 at home

NYK at DEN: Knicks 6-4 in last 10 games; Nuggets on two-game winning streak

NOP at PHX: Pelicans 9-23 on road; Suns 20-13 at home

LAC at SAS: Clippers on three-game winning streak; Spurs 9-1 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Marvin Bagley (neck), Daniel Gafford (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jordan Walsh (illness): OUT

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (knee), Simone Fontecchio (groin), Nikola Jovic (back), Norman Powell (groin): OUT

POR - Kris Murray (illness): Questionable; Deni Avdija (back): Doubtful

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle), Amen Thompson (ankle): Questionable

NYK - Josh Hart (back): Questionable; Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Spencer Jones (shoulder): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Royce O'Neale (foot): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (hand), Jordan Goodwin (calf), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

LAC - John Collins (neck), Darius Garland (toe): OUT

SAS - Julian Champagnie (ankle): Questionable; Harrison Barnes (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,100) vs. Mavericks

White is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 35.0 DK points and a high of 53.5. He should find room to pad his stats against the Mavs, who give up the league's 10th-most turnovers per game, and he should also benefit from a bit more breathing room on the offensive end, as the opposing defense must now focus on the returning Jayson Tatum as well as Jaylen Brown as top threats.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,300) vs. Pelicans

Booker produced 42.5 DK points in the last game and has surpassed 35.0 DK points in three of his last four games where he saw more than 10 minutes of action. This will mark his third consecutive outing since returning from a four-game absence, and he has a good chance to keep building momentum against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($7,700) vs. Heat

Miller is on a roll, averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50.0 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are shorthanded on the wing and give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) at Hornets

Adebayo has topped 50.0 DK points three times in the last 10 games, averaging 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He faces a challenge against a hot Hornets team, but he averages 1.6 made threes per game and is likely to find success in that area, as the Hornets give up the league's most three-pointers and fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing centers.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Sengun is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including racking up a high of 72.8 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points and most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,500) vs. Clippers

Wembanayama has topped 60.0 DK points four times in the last 10 outings, including a 76.0-DK-point performance in his most recent outing, while averaging 22.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.0 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep up the production with a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Clippers frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($6,800) vs. Clippers

Fox racked up 47.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his best output since late January. Nonetheless, he is averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 games and should continue to deliver solid production by padding his stats on the defensive end, as the Clippers give up the league's fifth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Reed Sheppard, Rockets ($6,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Sheppard is on a mean streak, averaging 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 60.8 DK points in the game before last. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,900) at Spurs

Jones is averaging 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven games with at least 20.0 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Spurs but should find opportunity to get his shot going from deep, as they give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mohamed Diawara, Knicks ($3,200) at Nuggets

Diawara has seen a boost in playing time of late and has made the most of it by averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last four games. He could be up for a boost if Josh Hart (back) is sidelined, but he should also prosper against a Nuggets squad that is battling injury trouble at the power forward position.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hornets ($3,700) vs. Heat

Kalkbrenner is back in a bench role but is still managing fair production, with 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last four games. He is also likely to pad his stats on the glass, as the Heat are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

