Three elimination games highlight tonight's NBA playoff slate, creating a high-stakes DraftKings environment loaded with upside. Paolo Banchero has been on a tear for the Magic, topping 60 DK points in two of his last three outings, while Cade Cunningham continues to carry the Pistons with three 50-plus performances in five games. On the value end, players like Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles offer budget-friendly paths to production thanks to expanded roles. Here's a breakdown of the top elite, mid-range and value DFS plays to help you build a winning lineup tonight.

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NBA Games Today

DET at ORL: Magic lead series 3-2

CLE at TOR: Cavs lead series 3-2

LAL at HOU: Lakers lead series 3-2

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Tobias Harris (ankle), Kevin Huerter (thigh): Questionable

ORL - Franz Wagner (calf): OUT

TOR - Brandon Ingram (heel): Doubtful; Immanuel Quickley (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,300) vs. Lakers

Thompson is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals through five games in the series, including a high of 58.8 DK points in Game 3. He must come up big to help his shorthanded squad stave off elimination. He should continue to pad his stats on the defensive side, as the Lakers gave up the league's second-most turnovers per game this season.

James Harden, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Raptors

Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals through five games in the series, including racking up a high of 51.3 DK points. He has a chance to help his side close out the series on the road, where he is a likely candidate to shine after averaging a better scoring average and shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) vs. Cavaliers

Barnes has been dominant through the series, topping 45 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 62.3 in Game 3, while averaging 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks over the five outings. He is on the hook for a major performance to help his shorthanded squad keep the series alive.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,300) vs. Pistons

Banchero topped 60 DK points in two of the last three games, including a series-high 70.8 in the last game, while averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals through the series. He has a chance to lead his team to the second round with a home win tonight, which should help inspire another big-time performance.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,700) at Raptors

Mobley delivered a series-high 45.3 DK points in the most recent outing and is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games. He will continue to deal with a challenge against a solid opposing frontcourt, but he should also benefit from Brandon Ingram's expected absence.

Expected DraftKings Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,600) at Magic

Cunningham topped 50 DK points in three of the last five games, including a series-high 59.0 in the most recent outing, while averaging 32.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the first round. He must bring his best effort to ensure his squad can avoid an embarrassing series loss to the eighth seed of the conference. Cunningham was a strong performer on the road this season, where he averaged 2.8 more points per game and shot 4.2 percent better than at home.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($5,700) vs. Cavaliers

Murray-Boyles has done a great job in his first-ever playoff series, averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the five games, including surpassing 30 DK points in three outings. He should be up for a boost in playing time in the absence of Brandon Ingram, and he should also benefit from being back on home court.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,300) vs. Cavaliers

Barrett has to step up in a big way for his team's offense, as they are missing two of their top scorers in Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett is averaging 24.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in the series, including a high of 54.8 DK points at home in Game 3.

Deandre Ayton, Lakers ($5,300) at Rockets

Ayton opened the series with a 37.8 DK-point performance but went quiet for the next two outings. He picked it up again in Game 4 and then delivered a series-high 44.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He needs to keep up the strong play for his team to have a chance to close things out on the road in Game 6.

Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,500) vs. Cavaliers

Shead has been playing a key role in helping the Raptors keep rolling despite missing their starting point guard. He turned in a series-high 34.3 DK points in the last game and will continue to pick up a large amount of floor time.

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,700) vs. Pistons

Black put up a dud in Game 4 but bounced back with a series-best 36.3 DK points despite the loss in Game 5. He has a good chance to bring the momentum back with the boost of home court advantage in Game 6, as he averaged more points per game and a slightly better shooting percentage at home, compared to on the road this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.