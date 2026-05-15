Two NBA second-round series hit Game 6 on the same night, with the Cavaliers looking to close out the Pistons in Cleveland and the Spurs aiming to bury the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Both home teams hold a 3-2 series lead, setting up elimination drama and a target-rich DraftKings slate. Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley headline a player pool stacked with elite scorers, while mid-range plays like Jalen Duren and Dylan Harper offer tournament leverage. Below are the best DFS picks across every salary tier, from elite anchors and expected chalk to punt-level value bets.

NBA Games Today

DET at CLE: Cavaliers lead series 3-2

SAS at MIN: Spurs lead series 3-2

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NBA Injury Report

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DET - Kevin Huerter (thigh), Caris LeVert (heel), Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) at Cavaliers

Cunningham has been dominant this postseason, topping 50 DK points in eight of twelve games, including a high of 65.3 in the most recent outing. Although his most impressive performances among the current run have been at home, he averaged notably better offensive numbers on the road compared to at home during the regular season. He must continue to lead the charge to help his team stay afloat and earn their way to a second straight Game 7.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Pistons

Mitchell has shown his ability to stand up against the Pistons, as he topped 45 DK points in three straight games before finishing with just 30.0 while his squad got the win in their most recent outing. He has a chance to help seal a trip to the conference finals and the benefit of that opportunity being on home court, where he averaged more points per game and a better shooting percentage compared to on the road during the regular season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,200) vs. Spurs

Edwards is looking at his fourth straight start since working his way back up to speed after a two-game absence late in the first round. Despite the loss at home in Game 3, which marked his first start after returning, he racked up 62.5 DK points with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the outing. He followed up with a 36-point performance in Game 4, but was silenced with just 24.0 DK points in the most recent game. Nonetheless, he averaged 36.7 points on 58.3 percent shooting through three meetings with the Spurs during the regular season and could tap into that energy with his team's back against the wall.

Forwards/Centers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) vs. Pistons

After a more modest start to the series, Mobley was instrumental in helping the Cavs pick up three straight wins, especially as he reached a minimum of 48.0 DK points in each of the last two matchups. He must continue to deliver a consistent countering force to the opposing frontcourt and should also thrive on home court, where he averaged more points per game and better shooting and free throw percentages versus on the road this season.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,700) at Timberwolves

Playoff Wemby is clearly one of the most dominant forces in history, as he averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and a whopping 6.4 blocks over five games between Game 4 of the first round and Game 3 versus the Timberwolves. Prior to that period, he was sidelined for Game 3 of the first round with a concussion, and later he was ejected from Game 4 versus the Timberwolves for a foul. He returned in the most recent outing to deliver another monstrous performance with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead his team one step closer to the conference finals. Additionally, he racked up 73.8 DK points in Game 3, which was his only full road matchup of the series.

Mid-Range Money

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($5,500) at Timberwolves

Harper topped 25 DK points in five of the last six games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. He should continue to thrive out of his bench role by putting offensive and defensive pressure on the opponent's second unit or worn-down starters.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,700) at Cavaliers

When compared to the regular season, Duren has certainly struggled this postseason, including averaging just 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals over the last four games. However, there is a good chance that the big man steps up from there in a must-win game, especially as he averaged 21.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks through three games against the Cavs this season.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($6,500) at Timberwolves

Fox has been a steady contributor this postseason, averaging 18.6 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 10 appearances. He is likely to continue to deliver reliable production as the primary ball handler amidst the offense that features Victor Wembanyama's offensive gravity.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers ($3,700) vs. Pistons

Schroder remains a go-to supporting figure off the bench, averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per game within the series. He racked up a series-high 19.8 DK points during Game 3 at home and has another chance to use the home-court advantage to help spark his instant-offense capability.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Champagnie is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game this postseason. Although he has shown at times reduced offensive efficiency on the road this season and in the series, he does a good job padding his stats on the defensive side, as exemplified by 12 rebounds in Game 3 and two steals in each of the last four outings.

Paul Reed, Pistons ($4,200) at Cavaliers

Reed has stepped up with double-digit scoring in each of the last three games, including 25.0 DK points in the two most recent outings. His ability to bring an additional look to a heavyweight frontcourt matchup proves to be a crucial aspect for his squad, and he should get another chance to make a difference in Game 6.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.