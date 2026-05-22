Slate Overview

OKC at SAS: Series tied 1-1

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Injuries to Monitor

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OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): Questionable

SAS - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Dylan Harper (hip): Questionable

Elite Players

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander has topped 50 DK points in both games of the series thus far, showing that he is certainly capable of delivering at a high level against the tough competition of the Spurs' backcourt. He will face a new challenge Friday with the first road game of the series, but he thrived on the road throughout the regular season, shooting 58.4 percent from the field -- 5.4 percent better than he shot at home.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,200) vs. Thunder

After a monstrous 84.0 DK points with a historic 41 points and 24 rebounds in Game 1, Wembanyama brought another strong effort with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, a steal and four blocks in Wednesday's Game 2 loss. The big man should continue to stuff the stat sheet, as his size and versatility make him nearly impossible to contain. He is averaging 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 4.0 blocks in eight games since the start of the second round.

Mid-Range Money

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,400) vs. Thunder

Castle has emerged as a major player for his squad this postseason, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 13 games. He is definitely having a bit of an issue with turnovers but that will not affect his DK production, as he has racked up at least 35 DK points in seven straight games, with a high of 57.8 in the last outing.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($5,700) vs. Thunder

Vassell is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this postseason, going over 30 DK points four times, including in Game 2 versus the Thunder. He could continue to see a boost in responsibility if his side remains shorthanded in the backcourt, especially as his three-point shooting is a key advantage against the Thunder, who gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game in the regular season.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,100) vs. Spurs

Caruso came up huge with 46.0 DK points in Game 1 and provided another solid effort to help his squad even the series in Game 2. He will likely continue to see more than his season average of 18.2 minutes per game, as his defensive intensity is a valuable asset against such a skilled offense.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,200) vs. Thunder

Champagnie continues to chip in across the board, averaging 10.7 points, including 2.5 made threes, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game through the postseason. His long-range shooting and willingness to get on the glass should help him continue to see significant playing time.

Value Picks

Jared McCain, Thunder ($4,000) at Spurs

McCain amassed 29.5 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 10.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last six games. He does a great job finding his scoring opportunities and giving his side a burst of energy off the bench.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Thunder

Johnson, the 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year, could be a critical piece in Game 3 if Dylan Harper (hip) and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) are both limited or sidelined. Johnson's energetic play on both ends of the floor makes him an easy fit in many lineup combinations and should help him continue to put together decent value.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($3,100) vs. Thunder

Barnes is potentially in line for a boost if Harper and Fox are both limited or sidelined. He was able to step up with 12 points in the last game, and his veteran presence could be an important feature to help steady his team in Game 3 at home.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($4,400) at Spurs

The big man has proven to be an effective force against Victor Wembanyama, as Hartenstein slowed him down to help earn the win in Game 2, where he also added 10 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes. He will likely get the call once again and continue to make his presence felt in the paint.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($3,100) at Spurs

Williams has seen fewer minutes in the Western Conference Finals compared to the previous two series. However, the Thunder will likely need all the size they can muster to combat the Spurs' superstar center.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.