The NBA playoffs serve up another pair of pivotal Game 3 matchups on tonight's DraftKings DFS slate, with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves welcoming the San Antonio Spurs. New York holds a commanding 2-0 series edge over Philadelphia, while San Antonio has knotted its second-round series at 1-1 behind another monster two-way effort from Victor Wembanyama. With Joel Embiid's status uncertain and several other key contributors banged up across both games, lineup construction matters more than ever. Below, we break down the top elite plays, expected chalk, mid-range values and budget gems worth targeting tonight.

NBA Games Today

NYK at PHI: Knicks lead series 2-0

SAS at MIN: Series tied 1-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - OG Anunoby (hamstring): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle): Questionable

MIN - Ayo Dosunmu (heel), Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,600) vs. Knicks

Maxey topped 45 DK points in three straight games to close out the first round but came up with a dud in Game 1 versus the Knicks. However, he bounced back with 38.3 DK points in Game 2 and has a good chance to pick up momentum back on home court for Game 3. He also averaged 30.0 points on 51.2 percent shooting through four meetings with the Knicks this season.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) at 76ers

Brunson opened the series with a 35-point performance and surpassed 37 DK points in both Games 1 and 2. He must continue to lead the charge for his squad to have a chance at snagging a road win and can be counted on to bring the focus, as he shot a slightly better shooting percentage on the road compared to at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,800) at 76ers

Towns surpassed 50 DK points in four straight games to close out the first round and is averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through two games in the second round. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play in Game 3, as he shot better from the field on the road compared to at home this season, and he will continue to face either a limited Joel Embiid (questionable) or a shorthanded 76ers frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) at Timberwolves

Wembanyama racked up 64.3 DK points despite the loss in Game 1, before finishing with 48.3 in Game 2, helping his side even the series at 1-1. He also averaged 34.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting versus the Timberwolves in two meetings this season. He should continue to fill the boxscore with his impact on both sides of the ball, as his defensive contribution is unmatched, totaling a whopping 14 blocks over the last three games.

Mid-Range Money

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($6,800) at Timberwolves

Castle topped 32 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.9 steals this postseason. He continues to benefit from facing an opponent hampered by injuries in the backcourt. Additionally, he is likely to remain a solid contributor on the road, where he shot better from long range compared to at home this season.

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($5,200) vs. Knicks

Oubre is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists this postseason and produced a total of 31.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He does a great job filling in the gaps wherever needed with his versatile play. He could see a more prominent role if Joel Embiid is sidelined, but he should also prosper back on home court, where he shot notably better compared to on the road this season.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,400) vs. Spurs

Randle had 38.5 DK points in the road win in Game 1 but was stunted in Game 2, where he finished with just 22.8 DK points. Nonetheless, he has the benefit of returning to home court, where he put up strong numbers across the board this season. He should also find his way back into rhythm offensively, as he managed 18.0 points per game through three meetings with the Spurs this season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,000) vs. Spurs

Gobert has one of the toughest tasks possible in guarding Victor Wembanyama. However, he is also one of few players that can stack up defensively in the matchup, making him a very important piece for his squad in the series. He hauled in 10 rebounds in both Games 1 and 2, and he is likely to pad his stats with opportunistic plays on both ends.

Value Picks

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Harper exploded for 51.0 DK points in Game 3 of the first round and has topped 28 DK points in his three games since. He has done a great job contributing on the defensive side, with at least two steals in two of the last three games. His ability to shine as a scorer, facilitator and defender makes him a great candidate to keep up the production.

Dominick Barlow, 76ers ($3,100) vs. Knicks

Barlow finished with a steal and two blocks in Game 2, marking his second straight outing with over 12 DK points. His strong effort to step up for his shorthanded squad should help earn him continued opportunity in Game 3, especially as Joel Embiid remains questionable for action.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($4,600) at Timberwolves

Champagnie has topped 25 DK points in three straight games and is averaging 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this postseason. His ability to light it up from deep should continue to help expose a weakness for the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's eighth-highest three-point percentage to opposing power forwards this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.