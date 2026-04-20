RotoWire's Joe Mayo has you covered with expert DFS insights and strategy for Monday's NBA playoff slate, which features a trio of Game 2s.

Monday's DraftKings slate features three matchups in which the higher-seeded team carries a series lead. Anthony Edwards, Jalen Johnson and Scottie Barnes will all look to even things up for their teams, while MVP candidate Nikola Jokic will aim to rack up another win and another triple-double. With multiple key contributors landing on the injury report, it will be key to monitor the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups to gain an edge. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, salary-saving options and expected chalk to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

TOR at CLE: Cavaliers lead series 1-0

ATL at NY: Knicks lead series 1-0

MIN at DEN: Nuggets lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hamstring): Questionable

CLE - Thomas Bryant (calf): OUT

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (knee): Questionable; Jock Landale (ankle): OUT

NY - OG Anunoby (ankle): Probable

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

DEN - Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,400) at Nuggets

Edwards is listed as questionable for Game 2 due to right knee injury maintenance, though he went through Monday's morning shootaround. Still, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. The 24-year-old was able to shed his questionable tag for Game 1, when he stuffed the stat sheet en route to 49.3 DK points, despite shooting just 36.8 percent from the field.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Hawks

Brunson didn't deliver his most efficient performance from the field in Game 1 but still dropped a game-high 28 points and 47.3 DK points. Including the regular season, the star point guard has averaged 29.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per showing across four outings against Atlanta.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($9,400) at Knicks

Johnson wasn't at his peak in Game 1, finishing with 37.3 DK points. Still, he tallied at least 44.8 DK points in all three regular-season games against New York, and Atlanta will likely need a more impactful all-around effort from him Monday to steal a win in Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Hawks

Towns got to the charity stripe often in Game 1 and turned in a productive performance, posting 48.0 DK points. Including the regular season, the star big man has yet to close with fewer than 48.0 DK points versus Atlanta, against whom he has averaged 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per contest over three appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,100) at Cavaliers

Barnes didn't record any defensive stats and grabbed just one rebound in Game 1, and the Raptors will likely need a more well-rounded line from him Monday to avoid a 2-0 series deficit. The star forward racked up three double-doubles in as many regular-season games against Cleveland, registering 38.5, 65.5 and 42.3 DK points in those outings.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,400) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic remains atop the board Monday and will look to lead Denver to a 2-0 series lead. The three-time MVP recorded a triple-double in Game 1 en route to 62.8 DK points, and including the regular season, he's had a triple-double in four of five games against Minnesota. In those five outings, he has generated between 62.8 and 106.5 DK points.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Josh Hart, Knicks ($5,500) vs. Hawks

Hart put together a well-rounded effort in Game 1, amassing 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals en route to 42.5 DK points. He logged 37 minutes Saturday and is likely to continue seeing heavy run throughout the postseason.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,400) at Nuggets

Aside from his lackluster outside shooting, McDaniels turned in a solid Game 1, finishing with 30.0 DK points. Across five outings against Denver this season, including the playoffs, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 32.5 DK points with a floor of 26.8.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Christian Braun, Nuggets ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Braun shot 4-for-10 from the field in Game 1 but still had 24.5 DK points in 36 minutes. The 25-year-old should continue receiving a heavy workload, and in his last regular-season meeting with Minnesota on March 1, he provided 24.0 DK points in 38 minutes.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,000) vs. Raptors

Strus erupted for 24 points in 24 minutes off the bench in Game 1, ending with 28.8 DK points, and will look to provide a similar spark Monday. He added just three rebounds in the win, so Cleveland will hope he can provide more outside the scoring column in Game 2. Over 12 regular-season outings, he averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($3,900) at Cavaliers

Murray-Boyles was extremely efficient in Game 1, chipping in 14 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-for-8 from the field in 20 minutes. Including the regular season, the rookie first-rounder has closed with 23.5 to 34.0 DK points in seven of his last eight appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.