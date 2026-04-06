Monday's four-game DraftKings slate features plenty of injury-driven value and star power. With multiple teams on the second half of a back-to-back set, it will be important to keep up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups to gain an edge. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top plays, including elite players, mid-range money and value picks, to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

NY at ATL: Knicks 21-19 on road; Hawks on four-game winning streak, 23-16 at home

DET at ORL: Pistons on three-game winning streak, 26-12 on road; Magic 23-15 at home

PHI at SAS: 76ers 21-17 on road; Spurs 29-7 at home

CLE at MEM: Cavaliers 24-15 on road; Grizzlies on four-game slide, 13-26 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NY - None

ATL - Jock Landale (ankle): OUT

DET - Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Tobias Harris (knee), Duncan Robinson (hip), Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf): Doubtful

ORL - Anthony Black (abdomen): Probable; Franz Wagner (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Jett Howard (ankle): OUT

PHI - Cameron Payne (hamstring): OUT

SAS - David Jones Garcia (ankle): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle), James Harden (personal), Max Strus (foot), Jaylon Tyson (toe), Dean Wade (ankle), Thomas Bryant (calf): OUT

MEM - Taylor Hendricks (doubtful), Taj Gibson (foot): Doubtful; Ty Jerome (ankle), Jahmai Mashack (concussion), Javon Small (thigh): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($7,300) at Magic

Cade Cunningham (chest) is likely to miss an 11th consecutive contest, so Jenkins should continue seeing a sizable workload against Orlando. The 24-year-old has tallied at least 36.3 DK points in three straight games and in seven of the last nine, averaging 20.1 points, 8.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 36.0 minutes per game over the latter stretch.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Hawks ($7,100) vs. Knicks

Alexander-Walker has been rolling recently, notching between 36.5 and 54.3 DK points in four of the last five outings. During that span, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 23.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.2 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,500) vs. Knicks

Johnson has provided five double-doubles across his last six appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game over that span. The star forward has also been productive against New York this season, generating 54.3 and 54.0 DK points versus the Knicks on Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, respectively.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,300) at Hawks

Towns has recorded between 37.0 and 64.0 DK points in 14 of his last 15 appearances, during which he has averaged 21.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per tilt. In his lone appearance against Atlanta this season in a Dec. 27 win, the star big man had 58.3 DK points.

Paul George, 76ers ($8,000) at Spurs

George has logged between 36.3 and 63.3 DK points in five of his last six outings following a 25-game suspension. The veteran forward has yet to score fewer than 19 points in that span, during which he has averaged 25.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals across 32.2 minutes per showing.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,300) at Grizzlies

Mobley sat out the front end of this back-to-back but will return to action Monday. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and James Harden (personal) sidelined, Mobley will likely see increased usage in a favorable matchup versus the Grizzlies, against whom the big man dropped 53.3 DK points in a Nov. 15 win.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($6,000) vs. Knicks

Okongwu has appeared in three straight games, during which he has closed with 47.5, 38.3 and 34.3 DK points while averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per contest. He has supplied 56.5 and 47.8 DK points against the Knicks this season.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($5,800) vs. Cavaliers

Jackson was held out of the front end of this back-to-back set but will return to the hardwood for the injury-plagued Grizzlies on Monday. The 21-year-old forward has chipped in 33.3-plus DK points in back-to-back appearances, and over his last 10 outings (all starts), he has averaged 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($5,000) vs. 76ers

Harper has been a consistent source of production of late, providing between 20.3 and 40.0 DK points in eight straight games. Over that stretch, the rookie has averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per contest. In a blowout win over Philadelphia on March 3, the 20-year-old ended with 27.5 DK points over 22 minutes.

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($4,400) at Grizzlies

Merrill will return from a one-game absence and will likely see increased usage due to multiple players being sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The sharpshooter has registered 20.5 or more DK points in eight of his last nine appearances, during which he has averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 triples in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Kevin Huerter, Pistons ($4,300) at Magic

With Tobias Harris (knee), Duncan Robinson (hip), Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart (calf) all unlikely to play Monday, Huerter is set for an uptick in playing time and could get the starting nod. The 27-year-old wing has contributed 19.8 to 36.5 DK points in three of his last four outings, and over two starts with the Pistons, he has recorded 31.3 and 36.5 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.