Although tonight's DraftKings slate features just three matchups, there is a solid mix of star power and injury-driven value to help you build winning lineups. This article breaks down Monday's top DFS picks, including elite plays, expected chalk and mid-range targets, to give you an edge in your NBA DFS contests.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

SAS at DET: Spurs on eight-game winning streak, 18-10 on road; Pistons on five-game winning streak, 21-6 at home

SAC at MEM: Kings on 16-game slide, 3-26 on road; Grizzlies 11-15 at home

UTA at HOU: Jazz 7-21 on road; Rockets 18-7 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

SAS - Mason Plumlee (reconditioning): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

SAC - Devin Carter (back): Questionable; Dylan Cardwell (ankle): OUT

MEM - Ty Jerome (illness): Questionable; Kyle Anderson (knee): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Santi Aldama (knee), Cedric Coward (knee), Brandon Clarke (calf), Zach Edey (ankle): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (illness): Probable; Keyonte George (ankle): Questionable; Jusuf Nurkic (nose): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Spurs

Cunningham has secured a double-double in back-to-back outings following the All-Star break, recording 79.0 and 59.3 DK points in those games. The star point guard has finished with at least 48.5 DK points in seven of his eight February appearances, during which he has averaged 26.1 points, 9.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.

Isaiah Collier, Jazz ($8,000) at Rockets

Keyonte George (ankle) is listed as questionable to return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. While Collier's value will decline if George is cleared to play, the former should still see significant playing time. Over eight February appearances (seven starts), Collier has averaged 18.1 points, 10.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 35.0 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,700) at Pistons

The Pistons are not an easy matchup, but Wembanyama has been on a tear of late. The star big man has supplied at least 39.3 DK points in all eight of his appearances this month, during which he has averaged 25.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.5 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.4 assists in 28.9 minutes per game.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) vs. Jazz

Sengun has produced 36.0 or more DK points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.8 minutes per contest over that period. He has dropped 40.5 and 76.5 DK points against Utah so far this season.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($7,400) at Rockets

Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is set to undergo season-ending surgery, so Filipowski should remain in the starting five for the time being. The second-year center has notched 37.5 or more DK points in each of his last six starts, during which he has averaged 15.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks over 29.8 minutes per contest.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,900) vs. Jazz

Durant has put up elite numbers of late and will have a prime opportunity to remain productive against the Jazz. The superstar has racked up 39.5-plus DK points in four straight outings, averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch. Furthermore, he has closed with at least 48.8 DK points in each of his two games against Utah this season.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Maxime Raynaud, Kings ($6,100) at Grizzlies

With Domantas Sabonis (knee) on the shelf, Raynaud is expected to start against a Grizzlies frontcourt that lacks size. The rookie second-rounder has finished with at least 38.5 DK points in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest.

Keegan Murray, Kings ($5,700) at Grizzlies

Murray has appeared in two straight outings following a 20-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, delivering 30.0 DK points in both of them. The 25-year-old forward has averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest during that short stretch, and he should continue to see a sizable workload due to Sabonis, Zach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye) being done for the season.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Paul Reed, Pistons ($5,000) vs. Spurs

Jalen Duren returned from a two-game suspension and pushed Reed back to the bench in Saturday's win over Chicago, though the latter still posted 29.8 DK points in 19 minutes. The 26-year-old big man has tallied 23.3-plus DK points in five straight games and should remain Duren's top backup with Isaiah Stewart still suspended.

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Kings

Pippen is likely to remain on a minutes restriction in just his fifth game of the season, and he has yet to log more than 22 minutes. However, the 25-year-old point guard has recorded at least 27.0 DK points in three of his four outings thus far and enters a favorable matchup against Sacramento. Additionally, Ty Jerome (illness) was a late addition to the injury report, so Pippen could see increased usage if Jerome is downgraded from questionable to out.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Kings

The two-way player got the starting nod his last time out in a loss to Miami on Saturday, and he should continue seeing increased minutes due to Santi Aldama (knee) being sidelined and Kyle Anderson (knee) being listed as doubtful. Prosper has generated 23.3 or more DK points in each of his last five appearances (two starts), averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.4 minutes per game during that span.

