Monday's main DraftKings slate features six games loaded with injury-driven opportunities and favorable matchups. In this article, I'll break down today's top picks with the help of RotoWire's DFS optimizer and the latest fantasy basketball news, highlighting elite plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.
Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.
DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today
GS at WAS: Warriors on five-game slide, 13-20 on road; Wizards on 11-game slide, 11-22 at home
ORL at ATL: Magic on seven-game winning streak, 16-15 on road; Hawks on nine-game winning streak, 18-16 at home
PHX at BOS: Suns 17-15 on road; Celtics 22-10 at home
POR at BKN: Trail Blazers 14-20 on road; Nets on three-game slide, 9-23 at home
MEM at CHI: Grizzlies on seven-game slide, 11-22 on road; Bulls 16-18 at home
DAL at NOP: Mavericks 9-24 on road; Pelicans 13-21 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
GS - Draymond Green (back): Probable; Quinten Post (foot), LJ Cryer (hamstring): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf), Seth Curry (adductor): OUT
WAS - Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kyshawn George (elbow), Anthony Davis (finger), Leaky Black (ankle): OUT
ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable
PHX - Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot): OUT
BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT
POR - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable; Vit Krejci (calf): Doubtful; Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT
BKN - Michael Porter (ankle), Terance Mann (Achilles), Noah Clowney (rest): OUT
MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle): Questionable; Ty Jerome (shoulder), GG Jackson (foot): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT
CHI - Nick Richards (back), Lachlan Olbrich (calf): Probable; Collin Sexton (lower leg): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist), Isaac Okoro (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee): OUT
DAL - Caleb Martin (foot): Questionable; Daniel Gafford (illness), Klay Thompson (rest): Doubtful
NOP - Dejounte Murray (illness): Questionable; Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT
Elite NBA DFS Players
Guards
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) at Celtics
The Celtics present a challenging matchup for Booker, though he's been on fire of late. The star guard has racked up between 42.5 and 64.3 DK points in five of his last six outings, averaging 31.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 34.2 minutes per game over that period.
Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($7,600) vs. Mavericks
Murphy has produced at least 38.5 DK points in five of his last six outings, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest during that stretch. Additionally, the 25-year-old wing could see increased usage Monday if Dejounte Murray (illness) is ultimately ruled out.
Forwards/Centers
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,600) at Hawks
Banchero hasn't finished with fewer than 38.0 DK points in 10 consecutive contests, averaging 26.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36.1 minutes per tilt during that span. While the star forward struggled in Orlando's home loss to the Hawks on Oct. 24, he dropped 49.8 DK points during their meeting in Atlanta on Nov. 4.
Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($8,800) at Nets
Avdija draws a favorable matchup against a depleted Brooklyn squad and is coming off a 47.5-DK-point performance in Sunday's loss to the 76ers. The star forward has posted 39.0-plus DK points in four straight outings following a six-game absence due to a back injury, averaging 20.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.3 minutes per showing over that stretch.
Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($7,800) at Nets
Clingan is the most costly center available on the board, and for good reason. The second-year big man has tallied 37.3 or more DK points in four of his last five outings and has a prime opportunity to produce against the Nets. During that five-game stretch, Clingan has averaged 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.6 assists in 27.6 minutes per contest.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
Josh Giddey, Bulls ($9,000) vs. Grizzlies
Giddey struggled immediately out of the All-Star break following an eight-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, though he's been elite through six March appearances. The 23-year-old point guard has posted between 44.3 and 66.8 DK points in each of his six outings this month, during which he has averaged 19.5 points, 11.8 assists, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.8 minutes per contest.
Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks
Javon Small, Grizzlies ($6,000) at Bulls
With Memphis still plagued by injuries, Small has made the most of his increased burn recently. The rookie second-rounder has recorded at least 29.8 DK points in five of the last six games, during which he has averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 1.5 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest.
Danny Wolf, Nets ($5,900) vs. Trail Blazers
The Nets will be without multiple key contributors in the frontcourt Monday, so Wolf is likely to see increased minutes and may remain in the starting five. The rookie first-rounder has generated 30.5 or more DK points in three of his last four appearances (three starts), averaging 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks across 27.5 minutes per game over that stretch.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors ($5,500) at Wizards
Although the veteran big man may remain on a minutes restriction Monday, he enters a favorable matchup against a lackluster Washington defense that will be without Alex Sarr (hamstring). Porzingis has logged at least 20 minutes in three straight appearances (one start), averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 21.7 minutes per showing during that period.
Tristan Vukcevic, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Warriors
The big man has logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back outings, during which he has closed with 29.3 and 31.3 DK points. With Sarr sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Vukcevic should see significant playing time and is a candidate to enter the starting five.
Leonard Miller, Bulls ($4,300) vs. Grizzlies
With Isaac Okoro (knee) sidelined, Miller has started three consecutive contests while posting 38.3, 29.8 and 32.5 DK points. Over that span, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.