RotoWire expert Joe Mayo gives his best NBA DFS plays for Monday's slate on DraftKings, including Trey Murphy, who has a favorable matchup against Dallas.

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Monday's main DraftKings slate features six games loaded with injury-driven opportunities and favorable matchups. In this article, I'll break down today's top picks with the help of RotoWire's DFS optimizer and the latest fantasy basketball news, highlighting elite plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

GS at WAS: Warriors on five-game slide, 13-20 on road; Wizards on 11-game slide, 11-22 at home

ORL at ATL: Magic on seven-game winning streak, 16-15 on road; Hawks on nine-game winning streak, 18-16 at home

PHX at BOS: Suns 17-15 on road; Celtics 22-10 at home

POR at BKN: Trail Blazers 14-20 on road; Nets on three-game slide, 9-23 at home

MEM at CHI: Grizzlies on seven-game slide, 11-22 on road; Bulls 16-18 at home

DAL at NOP: Mavericks 9-24 on road; Pelicans 13-21 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

GS - Draymond Green (back): Probable; Quinten Post (foot), LJ Cryer (hamstring): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf), Seth Curry (adductor): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kyshawn George (elbow), Anthony Davis (finger), Leaky Black (ankle): OUT

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

PHX - Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

POR - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable; Vit Krejci (calf): Doubtful; Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT

BKN - Michael Porter (ankle), Terance Mann (Achilles), Noah Clowney (rest): OUT

MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle): Questionable; Ty Jerome (shoulder), GG Jackson (foot): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

CHI - Nick Richards (back), Lachlan Olbrich (calf): Probable; Collin Sexton (lower leg): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist), Isaac Okoro (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee): OUT

DAL - Caleb Martin (foot): Questionable; Daniel Gafford (illness), Klay Thompson (rest): Doubtful

NOP - Dejounte Murray (illness): Questionable; Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) at Celtics

The Celtics present a challenging matchup for Booker, though he's been on fire of late. The star guard has racked up between 42.5 and 64.3 DK points in five of his last six outings, averaging 31.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 34.2 minutes per game over that period.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($7,600) vs. Mavericks

Murphy has produced at least 38.5 DK points in five of his last six outings, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest during that stretch. Additionally, the 25-year-old wing could see increased usage Monday if Dejounte Murray (illness) is ultimately ruled out.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,600) at Hawks

Banchero hasn't finished with fewer than 38.0 DK points in 10 consecutive contests, averaging 26.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36.1 minutes per tilt during that span. While the star forward struggled in Orlando's home loss to the Hawks on Oct. 24, he dropped 49.8 DK points during their meeting in Atlanta on Nov. 4.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($8,800) at Nets

Avdija draws a favorable matchup against a depleted Brooklyn squad and is coming off a 47.5-DK-point performance in Sunday's loss to the 76ers. The star forward has posted 39.0-plus DK points in four straight outings following a six-game absence due to a back injury, averaging 20.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.3 minutes per showing over that stretch.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($7,800) at Nets

Clingan is the most costly center available on the board, and for good reason. The second-year big man has tallied 37.3 or more DK points in four of his last five outings and has a prime opportunity to produce against the Nets. During that five-game stretch, Clingan has averaged 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.6 assists in 27.6 minutes per contest.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($9,000) vs. Grizzlies

Giddey struggled immediately out of the All-Star break following an eight-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, though he's been elite through six March appearances. The 23-year-old point guard has posted between 44.3 and 66.8 DK points in each of his six outings this month, during which he has averaged 19.5 points, 11.8 assists, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.8 minutes per contest.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Javon Small, Grizzlies ($6,000) at Bulls

With Memphis still plagued by injuries, Small has made the most of his increased burn recently. The rookie second-rounder has recorded at least 29.8 DK points in five of the last six games, during which he has averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 1.5 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest.

Danny Wolf, Nets ($5,900) vs. Trail Blazers

The Nets will be without multiple key contributors in the frontcourt Monday, so Wolf is likely to see increased minutes and may remain in the starting five. The rookie first-rounder has generated 30.5 or more DK points in three of his last four appearances (three starts), averaging 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks across 27.5 minutes per game over that stretch.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors ($5,500) at Wizards

Although the veteran big man may remain on a minutes restriction Monday, he enters a favorable matchup against a lackluster Washington defense that will be without Alex Sarr (hamstring). Porzingis has logged at least 20 minutes in three straight appearances (one start), averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 21.7 minutes per showing during that period.

Tristan Vukcevic, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Warriors

The big man has logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back outings, during which he has closed with 29.3 and 31.3 DK points. With Sarr sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Vukcevic should see significant playing time and is a candidate to enter the starting five.

Leonard Miller, Bulls ($4,300) vs. Grizzlies

With Isaac Okoro (knee) sidelined, Miller has started three consecutive contests while posting 38.3, 29.8 and 32.5 DK points. Over that span, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.