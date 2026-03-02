Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, including elite options, value plays and injury updates to build winning DraftKings lineups. Get expert tips from RotoWire.

Monday's NBA slate features just four games, and while there are plenty of stars to build your DraftKings lineup around, there are also several players who could see expanded roles due to injuries. In this article, I'll break down tonight's top DFS picks, including elite plays, expected chalk and value options, to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

HOU at WAS: Rockets 17-15 on road; Wizards on four-game slide, 11-20 at home

BOS at MIL: Celtics 20-11 on road; Bucks 14-14 at home

DEN at UTA: Nuggets 21-12 on road; Jazz on five-game slide, 11-20 at home

LAC at GS: Clippers 13-18 on road; Warriors 19-12 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

WAS - Anthony Gill (illness): Questionable; Trae Young (knee), Anthony Davis (finger), Alex Sarr (hamstring), Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), D'Angelo Russell (not with team), Leaky Black (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (illness), Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Neemias Queta (rest): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): Probable; Taurean Prince (neck): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Spencer Jones (shoulder), Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hip), Kevin Love (rest): OUT

LAC - John Collins (neck): OUT

GS - Gary Payton (ankle): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Will Richard (ankle), Seth Curry (back): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,800) at Jazz

Murray has tallied at least 41.0 DK points in 14 of his last 16 outings in which he played more than 10 minutes, averaging 25.3 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 36.2 minutes per contest during that stretch. He enters a favorable matchup versus the Jazz, against whom he posted 46.5 DK points in a blowout win Dec. 22.

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,200) at Bucks

With Jaylen Brown (illness) joining Jayson Tatum (Achilles) on the sidelines, White will likely be tasked with taking on a more sizable role on the offensive end. The veteran guard has tallied 40.5-plus DK points in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 34.5 minutes per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) at Warriors

Leonard is available to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set after playing 29 minutes in Sunday's blowout win over New Orleans. The star forward has generated at least 40.8 DK points in nine of his last 11 appearances dating back to Feb. 1, averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.6 minutes per tilt during that period.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,400) at Wizards

Sengun has an excellent chance to put up elite numbers against a bottom-tier defense that will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt. The big man totaled 42.8 DK points in a blowout win over the Wizards on Nov. 12 and comes in as a salary-saving pivot off Nikola Jokic at center.

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,900) at Wizards

Durant has consistently posted elite numbers of late and will have a prime opportunity to dominate against the Wizards, who rank 27th in the league with a defensive rating of 120.1. The superstar has supplied 42.0 or more DK points in five of his six outings since the All-Star break, including three games with at least 54.8. Since the break, he has averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.5 minutes per game.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) at Jazz

Although Jokic will limit your spending power, he has dropped 70.3-plus DK points in back-to-back outings and at least 50.8 in 11 straight outings. Over that span, he has averaged 27.4 points, 14.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.8 minutes per game.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Ace Bailey, Jazz ($6,200) vs. Nuggets

Bailey has contributed 34.0 or more DK points in back-to-back games and at least 28.0 in four of the last five. While the rookie hasn't been very efficient of late, he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.8 minutes per tilt over the last five contests.

Nikola Vucevic, Celtics ($6,200) at Bucks

With Neemias Queta (rest) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Vucevic is in line to get the starting nod and could see increased playing time. The veteran big man has racked up back-to-back double-doubles, recording 30.5 DK points Sunday and 52.3 on Friday.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Will Riley, Wizards ($5,100) vs. Rockets

Riley has logged at least 29 minutes in four straight games and has made the most of the increased playing time. He has recorded 25.5 or more DK points in all four of those games, averaging 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that span.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($4,800) at Bucks

When Brown was sidelined in Boston's win over the Suns on Feb. 24, Hauser notched 27.8 DK points. The sharpshooter has chipped in at least 17.0 in five of six games since the All-Star break, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Tim Hardaway, Nuggets ($4,600) at Jazz

The veteran forward has registered 23.5-plus DK points in three straight games and could see starter-level minutes Monday due to the absences of Cameron Johnson (ankle), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (shoulder). Hardaway has shot 53.3 percent from three-point range in that three-game span, during which he has averaged 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 2.0 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest.

