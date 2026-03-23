RotoWire expert Joe Mayo shares his favorite DraftKings DFS plays for Monday's NBA slate, including Luka Doncic, who's looking to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th straight win.

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Monday's main DraftKings slate features eight games with a strong mix of star power and injury-driven value. With a busy slate on tap, keeping up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be crucial to gaining an edge. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top plays, including elite options and expected chalk, to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

IND at ORL: Pacers on 16-game slide, 5-31 on road; Magic on four-game slide, 21-13 at home

LAL at DET: Lakers on nine-game winning streak, 23-13 on road; Pistons on three-game winning streak, 26-8 at home

OKC at PHI: Thunder on 11-game winning streak, 27-8 on road; 76ers 20-16 at home

SAS at MIA: Spurs on five-game winning streak, 24-11 on road; Heat on four-game slide, 23-13 at home

MEM at ATL: Grizzlies 11-24 on road; Hawks 20-16 at home

HOU at CHI: Rockets 18-17 on road; Bulls 17-20 at home

TOR at UTA: Raptors 20-15 on road; Jazz 13-23 at home

GS at DAL: Warriors on three-game slide, 14-23 on road; Mavericks on three-game slide, 14-22 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

IND - Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Obi Toppin (foot): Questionable

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle), Jalen Suggs (illness), Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

LAL - Marcus Smart (ankle), Rui Hachimura (calf): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf), Marcus Sasser (hip): OUT

OKC - Ajay Mitchell (suspension): OUT

PHI - Quentin Grimes (illness), Dominick Barlow (ankle): Questionable; Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Paul George (suspension), Kelly Oubre (elbow): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (hamstring): Questionable

MIA - Jahmir Young (undisclosed): OUT

MEM - Javon Small (back), Taj Gibson (foot): Questionable; Cam Spencer (back): Doubtful; Cedric Coward (personal), Ja Morant (elbow), Jahmai Mashack (ankle), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder): Questionable

HOU - Fred VanVleet (knee): OUT

CHI - Jalen Smith (calf): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Anfernee Simons (wrist), Guerschon Yabusele (ankle): OUT

TOR - Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): Questionable; Jakob Poeltl (back), Immanuel Quickley (foot): OUT

UTA - Cody Williams (shoulder): Doubtful; Keyonte George (hamstring), Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

GS - Kristaps Porzingis (back), De'Anthony Melton (hand): Probable; Moses Moody (wrist): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot), Seth Curry (adductor): OUT

DAL - Caleb Martin (heel): Questionable; Brandon Williams (concussion): Doubtful

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,400) at Bulls

Thompson has been very efficient while stuffing the stat sheet of late. The third-year guard has tallied at least 43.0 DK points in four of his last five outings, averaging 21.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 39.0 minutes per showing over that stretch.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,700) at Heat

The second-year guard is available to return from a two-game absence due to right hip soreness and could see more shots falling his way if Devin Vassell (hamstring) is downgraded from questionable to out. Castle has recorded 38.8-plus DK points in four of his last five appearances, though he played only 22 minutes in the outing he didn't reach that mark. Over his last five games, the 21-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 9.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,200) vs. Spurs

Adebayo is coming off a 32-point, 21-rebound effort during Saturday's loss to Houston and has racked up 42.3 or more DK points in six of his last seven appearances. During that period, the star big man has averaged 33.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 38.7 minutes per tilt.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,100) vs. Pacers

Banchero draws a favorable matchup versus the Pacers, against whom he has dropped 54.5 and 55.0 DK points this season. The star forward has recorded between 37.3 and 58.0 DK points in 14 consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 24.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 35.3 minutes per game.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,200) at Utah

While Barnes hasn't put up elite numbers of late, he has a strong opportunity to stuff the stat sheet and get back on track against the Jazz. The 24-year-old has finished with between 32.0 and 47.5 DK points in his last five games, averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 31.6 minutes per outing during that stretch. He logged 41.8 DK points in a win over Utah on Feb. 1 and could take on increased playmaking duties this time due to Immanuel Quickley (foot) being out.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($12,200) at Pistons

Doncic has posted between 50.5 and 90.5 DK points in 15 straight games and has been on a tear of late. The superstar point guard has scored 30-plus points in nine consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 40.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.7 minutes per game. In a blowout loss to Detroit on Dec. 28, he closed with 51.8 DK points.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($6,200) vs. Warriors

Washington has notched 32.0 to 51.8 DK points in four straight games, scoring 20 or more points in three of them. Over his last four games, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 triples, 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from downtown across 33.8 minutes per game.

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($6,000) vs. Lakers

Jenkins has generated between 22.0 and 43.8 DK points in four straight games, averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest over that span. He has logged at least 34 minutes in back-to-back games in Cade Cunningham's (chest) absence, and Jenkins should continue to see heavy playing time Monday.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Taylor Hendricks, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Hawks

Hendricks has been a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor of late, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists across 25.5 minutes per game over the last six games. He has registered 24.3-plus DK points in five of those six outings.

Kennedy Chandler, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Raptors

Chandler signed a 10-day pact with Utah on Friday and made his first NBA regular-season appearance since April 2023 during Saturday's loss to Philadelphia. He posted 34.3 DK points in 37 minutes and is likely to continue seeing a heavy workload with Keyonte George (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) unavailable. Additionally, Cody Williams (shoulder) is doubtful to play Monday.

Jevon Carter, Magic ($3,600) vs. Pacers

Carter has chipped in 20.0 or more DK points in four straight games, averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.5 minutes per game during that span. With Jalen Suggs (illness) joining Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) on the sidelines, Carter is likely to see an uptick in playing time Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.