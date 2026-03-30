Monday's main DraftKings slate features six games and plenty of opportunities for stars to shine. Staying on top of the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be key to gaining an edge, as several teams have multiple players at risk of missing tonight's action. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top plays, including elite options, value picks and expected chalk, to help you build winning lineups.
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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today
PHI at MIA: 76ers 20-16 on road; Heat 23-14 at home
BOS at ATL: Celtics on three-game winning streak, 24-13 on road; Hawks 22-16 at home
CHI at SAS: Bulls on three-game slide, 11-25 on road; Spurs on eight-game winning streak, 28-7 at home
PHX at MEM: Suns 17-18 on road; Grizzlies 13-23 at home
MIN at DAL: Timberwolves 20-15 on road; Mavericks 14-23 at home
CLE at UTA: Cavaliers 22-14 on road; Jazz on five-game slide, 13-25 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
PHI - Johni Broome (knee): OUT
MIA - Pelle Larsson (triceps): Probable; Norman Powell (illness): OUT
BOS - Derrick White (knee): Probable; Ron Harper (ankle): Questionable; Neemias Queta (thumb): Doubtful; Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT
ATL - Jock Landale (illness): Questionable
CHI - Guerschon Yabusele (ankle), Nick Richards (elbow): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT
SAS - None
PHX - Grayson Allen (knee): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Amir Coffey (ankle): OUT
MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle), DeJon Jarreau (elbow): Questionable; Taj Gibson (foot), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist), Javon Small (back): Doubtful; Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT
MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable; Jaden McDaniels (knee): OUT
DAL - Daniel Gafford (shoulder): Probable; P.J. Washington (illness), Naji Marshall (illness), Marvin Bagley (shoulder): Questionable; Caleb Martin (heel): Doubtful
CLE - Craig Porter (groin): Probable; Jarrett Allen (knee), Max Strus (foot), Dean Wade (ankle), Jaylon Tyson (toe): OUT
UTA - Keyonte George (hamstring), Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT
Elite NBA DFS Players
Guards
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) at Grizzlies
Booker draws a favorable matchup against a banged-up Memphis squad playing its third game in four days. The star guard has chipped in 35.0 or more DK points in six of the last seven games, during which he has averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per tilt.
James Harden, Cavaliers ($8,900) at Jazz
Harden continues to stuff the stat sheet for Cleveland and has produced 40.8 or more DK points in six consecutive contests. During that span, the star guard has averaged 24.0 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.8 minutes per showing.
Forwards/Centers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,500) at Hawks
The star forward is set to return from a two-game absence due to left Achilles tendinitis and should see significant usage due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set. Brown has contributed 43.3-plus DK points in five straight games, during which he has averaged 32.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Jazz
Mobley has notched between 37.5 and 56.3 DK points in eight of his last nine outings and will have a prime opportunity to remain productive against Utah. In a loss to the Jazz on Jan. 12, he provided a full stat line and finished with 48.3 DK points.
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($9,400) at Heat
Embiid is set to appear in a third consecutive contest following a 13-game absence due to a right oblique strain, and he has recorded 55.0 and 45.0 DK points in his last two outings. Over four appearances since the All-Star break, the star big man has averaged 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game. He also posted 49.3 DK points in a win over Miami on Feb. 26.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,500) vs. Bulls
Wembanyama has tallied between 50.5 and 76.0 DK points in 11 of his last 12 outings and has a favorable matchup against the Bulls. The star big man erupted for 75.5 DK points in Chicago on Nov. 10, ending with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal over 36 minutes in the win.
Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks
Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($5,800) vs. 76ers
Jaquez posted 30.5 DK points in Sunday's loss to Indiana with Norman Powell (illness) unavailable, and Powell will miss the second leg of this back-to-back as well. Jaquez has closed with 33.0 and 33.5 DK points against Philadelphia this season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per tilt in those two outings.
Tre Jones, Bulls ($5,800) at Spurs
Jones has been a regular in the starting five recently, making the most of his increased opportunities. The Duke product has dropped 41.8 or more DK points in back-to-back outings and at least 30.0 in five straight, averaging 18.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 28.6 minutes per game over that latter stretch.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Collin Sexton, Bulls ($5,000) at Spurs
Sexton has appeared in six consecutive contests for Chicago, providing a major spark on the offensive end. The 27-year-old guard has generated at least 25.3 DK points in five of those six outings, during which he has averaged 18.7 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.7 minutes per showing.
Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($4,600) at Jazz
Merrill has played at least 27 minutes in each of his last seven appearances, registering between 20.8 and 33.0 DK points in all of them. Over that stretch, the sharpshooter has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 2.6 assists in 30.0 minutes per tilt.
Luka Garza, Celtics ($4,300) at Hawks
Neemias Queta (thumb) is expected to miss his first game since March 2, when Garza played 20 minutes and logged 20.0 DK points. Over three appearances against the Hawks this season, the big man has averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest, dropping 14.0, 25.5 and 19.5 DK points.