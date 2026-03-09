RotoWire's Joe Mayo analyzes Monday's DraftKings slate, highlighting elite plays and value picks based on matchups and recent performances to help you gain an edge.

Monday's DraftKings slate features five games, and with the status of several players in doubt, monitoring the latest fantasy basketball news will be crucial. With the help of RotoWire's NBA DFS optimizer, I'll break down today's top picks, including expected chalk and value plays, to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

PHI at CLE: 76ers 17-13 on road; Cavaliers 21-12 at home

MEM at BKN: Grizzlies on three-game slide, 11-19 on road; Nets 8-22 at home

DEN at OKC: Nuggets 22-12 on road; Thunder on five-game winning streak, 26-6 at home

GS at UTA: Warriors 13-18 on road; Jazz 11-21 at home

NY at LAC: Knicks 17-15 on road; Clippers 16-13 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique), VJ Edgecombe (back), Paul George (suspension): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (ankle): Probable; Max Strus (foot), Jarrett Allen (knee), Tyrese Proctor (quadriceps): OUT

MEM - Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe), Taylor Hendricks (thumb): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Santi Aldama (knee), Brandon Clarke (calf), Taj Gibson (reconditioning): OUT

BKN - Michael Porter (rest), Egor Demin (foot): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (illness): Questionable; Alex Caruso (hip), Jalen Williams (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Branden Carlson (back): OUT

GS - Seth Curry (back): Probable; Will Richard (ankle): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (toe): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (illness), Ace Bailey (illness): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hip), Isaiah Collier (illness): OUT

NY - Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

LAC - John Collins (neck): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander has appeared in four outings following an extended absence due to an abdominal strain, averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during that span. He has recorded between 42.8 and 60.8 DK points in all four of those games and posted 65.8 and 60.8 in his previous two appearances against Denver this season.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($7,400) at Jazz

Podziemaki enters a favorable matchup against a banged-up Utah squad, and he may see increased usage due to the Warriors being shorthanded in the front end of this back-to-back set. The third-year guard has been on a tear of late, supplying 35.8 or more DK points in six of his last seven outings (five starts) while averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.4 triples and 0.9 steals in 35.1 minutes per game over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,800) vs. Knicks

Leonard has provided 41.3-plus DK points in four straight games and will aim to remain productive against a New York squad that is on the second night of a back-to-back. During that period, the star forward has averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. He notched 40.8 DK points in a loss to the Knicks on Jan. 7.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,600) at Clippers

Towns has tallied at least 39.8 DK points in four straight outings and racked up 48.8 in a win over the Clippers on Jan. 7. Over 10 appearances since the All-Star break, the veteran big man has averaged 19.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($7,800) vs. Warriors

Filipowski continues to operate in an expanded role while Utah is plagued by injuries. Moreover, the second-year big man could see increased usage with Ace Bailey (illness) and Keyonte George (illness) in danger of joining Lauri Markkanen (hip), Isaiah Collier (illness), Jaren Jackson (knee), Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the shelf. Filipowski has finished with at least 40.5 DK points in three of the last four games, during which he has averaged 14.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 29.0 minutes per showing.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,400) at Thunder

Jokic's sizable salary will limit your spending power, though he's a consistent source of elite production and has dropped at least 48.5 DK points in 14 consecutive contests. He has posted 36.3 and 71.3 DK points against the Thunder this season, though he played only 29 minutes in the first matchup.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Gui Santos, Warriors ($6,500) at Jazz

Santos is coming off a season-high 22-point performance in Saturday's road loss to the Thunder, during which he had a double-double and 46.3 DK points. The 23-year-old forward has ended with at least 27.5 DK points in 12 of the last 13 outings, averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.5 minutes per showing over that period.

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($6,000) at Cavaliers

Philadelphia will be without its top four offensive options in this one, meaning Grimes is likely to take on increased scoring and playmaking duties. He scored 26 points in Saturday's loss to Atlanta and has closed with 25.8 or more DK points in back-to-back outings.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Walter Clayton, Grizzlies ($4,600) at Nets

With the Grizzlies expected to be extremely shorthanded in the first leg of this back-to-back, Clayton figures to see significant playing time Monday. The rookie first-rounder has recorded between 22.0 and 41.3 DK points in four of the last five games, with the outlier (11.5 DK points) coming in an 18-minute outing.

Danny Wolf, Nets ($4,500) vs. Grizzlies

Wolf has contributed 19.3-plus DK points in five of the last six games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest during that stretch. With Michael Porter (rest) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Wolf is a likely candidate to see increased playing time and could even step into the starting five.

Ziaire Williams, Nets ($4,300) vs. Grizzlies

Williams has supplied 24.8 or more DK points in three consecutive contests and is likely to see increased playing time due to Michael Porter (rest) and Egor Demin (foot) being unavailable. Williams has averaged 18.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over 26.3 minutes per game in his last three appearances.

