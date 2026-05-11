Monday's DraftKings slate features a pair of Game 4s, including a do-or-die matchup for LeBron James and the Lakers against the defending champions. In the East, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons aim to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, while Donovan Mitchell looks to remain productive and even the series before heading back to Detroit. Below, I'll highlight today's top picks, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

DET at CLE: Pistons lead series 2-1

OKC at LAL: Thunder lead series 3-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Kevin Huerter (adductor), Caris LeVert (heel): Questionable

CLE - Thomas Bryant (back): Questionable

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Pistons

Mitchell has turned his play around over the last two games, chipping in 47.0 and 54.5 DK points while averaging 33.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.5 minutes per contest during that span. He should continue seeing significant usage in Monday's pivotal Game 4.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($7,900) vs. Thunder

Reaves has had his fair share of struggles since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left oblique strain. However, he has dished out at least six assists in three straight games and has produced 41.5 and 32.3 DK points in the last two outings. Selecting Reaves comes with risk, but he offers high upside and represents a salary-saving pivot off Mitchell.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,200) vs. Thunder

James has supplied between 39.5 and 48.3 DK points in five straight games, during which he has averaged 24.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes per contest. The superstar forward will likely need another strong effort if the Lakers hope to keep their season alive.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,700) at Lakers

Holmgren didn't deliver his most productive defensive performance in Game 3, tallying just one block, marking just the second time this postseason that he's registered fewer than three combined steals-plus-blocks in a game. The big man posted at least 49.0 DK points in the three contests prior to Game 3, and he has averaged 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.0 assists in 32.3 minutes per outing over the last four games.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($7,100) at Cavaliers

While Harris had just 27.8 DK points Saturday, he totaled zero assists, steals and blocks for just the second time this postseason and has plenty of room for improvement in Game 4. The veteran forward has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, finishing with 35.0-plus DK points in six of them.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,900) at Cavaliers

Cunningham is fresh off dropping a triple-double in Saturday's Game 3 loss and will look to remain productive as the Pistons aim to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The star point guard has notched between 50.3 and 59.5 DK points in five of the last six games, during which he has averaged 30.7 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 41.3 minutes per showing.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($5,700) vs. Pistons

Allen struggled while logging just 18 minutes in Game 1, but he has dropped 30.0-plus DK points in back-to-back outings since. The big man has tallied between 30.0 and 58.8 DK points in four of the last five games, averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.6 assists across 29.6 minutes per contest in that stretch.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($5,300) vs. Thunder

Hachimura has contributed between 27.0 and 37.3 DK points in four straight games, during which he has shot 53.8 percent from the field and 60.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old forward has averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 triples, 2.5 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 37.5 minutes per game during that four-game stretch.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Duncan Robinson, Pistons ($4,900) at Cavaliers

Robinson has generated between 25.8 and 38.8 DK points in five consecutive contests, with the high coming in Saturday's Game 3 loss. The sharpshooter has been productive on both ends of the floor over that stretch, averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals in 34.6 minutes per showing.

Luke Kennard, Lakers ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Kennard hasn't been able to consistently produce strong numbers since reverting to a bench role, though he's coming off a 27.5-DK-point performance in Game 3, during which he logged 29 minutes. The Lakers aim to stave off elimination Monday and will likely need strong contributions from their top role players at home.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,300) at Lakers

Wallace has recorded at least 20.5 DK points in four straight games, scoring in double figures in three of them. Over that four-game stretch, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.3 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.