Monday's DraftKings slate features a pair of Game 1s in the semifinals, including Anthony Edwards' potential return versus Stephon Castle and the Spurs. In the East, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey look to steal Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, while OG Anunoby aims to remain red-hot. Below, I'll outline the slate's top plays, expected chalk and value options to help you craft winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

PHI at NY: 76ers 2-2 vs. Knicks in regular season

MIN at SAS: Timberwolves 2-1 vs. Spurs in regular season

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (hip): Probable

NY - Jeremy Sochan (hamstring): Questionable

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Probable; Ayo Dosunmu (calf): OUT

SAS - Carter Bryant (foot): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,500) at Knicks

Maxey has racked up at least 45.5 DK points in five of his last six outings and has scored 30-plus points in three of them. The star point guard averaged 41.0 minutes per outing in the first round of the postseason and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload as the Sixers aim to steal Game 1 on the road.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,000) vs. Timberwolves

Castle ended with 35.3 or more DK points in four of six first-round outings, during which he averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per contest. The second-year guard committed seven turnovers in his last time out, so he'll look to limit his giveaways in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,600) vs. 76ers

Towns tallied between 48.0 and 56.8 DK points in five of six first-round games, recording two triple-doubles and two double-doubles. The star big man averaged 38.4 DK points across 27.8 minutes per contest in four regular-season meetings with the 76ers.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,800) vs. 76ers

Anunoby has been scorching hot of late, producing between 39.5 and 52.8 DK points over his last four games. During this span, he has averaged 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists in 34.8 minutes per contest.

Paul George, 76ers ($6,600) at Knicks

The veteran forward took a back seat to Maxey and Joel Embiid in Saturday's Game 7 win over Boston, though George still turned in an efficient outing in limited shot attempts. He supplied 42.8 and 39.0 DK points in Games 5 and 6, respectively, and closed the series with at least 31.0 DK points in five of seven first-round games.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($8,800) at Knicks

Embiid is listed as probable for Game 1 due to a right hip contusion, so he appears likely to suit up for a fifth straight game. Over four first-round appearances against Boston, the star big man posted between 47.0 and 61.5 DK points. In two regular-season appearances versus New York, he had 46.0 and 62.3 DK points.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,500) at Spurs

Reid wasn't extremely consistent during the first round but still notched at least 23.0 DK points in four of six outings and 31.3 or more in two of them. The big man finished with 30.3 and 41.8 DK points in his first two regular-season appearances against the Spurs. He logged just five minutes before exiting due to injury in their third meeting.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($5,200) vs. Timberwolves

Vassell returned solid value throughout most of the first round, generating 26.5 or more DK points in four of five outings. During his lone regular-season appearance against Minnesota, the 25-year-old recorded 31.8 DK points, though Victor Wembanyama and Castle were both unavailable. Still, Vassell's reasonable price point makes him a solid play Monday.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($4,800) vs. 76ers

Bridges was unimpressive across the first five games of the opening round of the playoffs against Atlanta, though he erupted for 37.8 DK points in Thursday's blowout win. He chipped in 33.8-plus DK points in three of four regular-season games against the Sixers, averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.0 minutes per showing in those appearances.

Terrence Shannon, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Spurs

Although Anthony Edwards (knee) is trending toward playing in Game 1, Ayo Dosunmu (calf) has already been ruled out. With both players sidelined in Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round, Shannon got the starting nod and dropped 37.5 DK points in 35 minutes. He's a high-risk, high-reward play, and the second-year swingman could continue to see meaningful playing time following his impressive performance.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($4,400) vs. Timberwolves

There aren't many lower-salary options on the board expected to see the level of playing time Champagnie figures to log. The 24-year-old produced 34.8 DK points in his last time out and at least 20.5 in four of five first-round games, during which he averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.2 assists in 28.4 minutes per tilt.

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