Dan Bruno highlights his favorite NBA DFS DraftKings plays for the first day of the NBA playoffs.

Slate Overview

TOR at CLE: Raptors won season series 3-0

MIN at DEN: Nuggets won season series 3-1

ATL at NYK: Knicks won season series 2-1

HOU at LAL: Lakers won season series 2-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

DEN - Spencer Jones (hamstring): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Kevin Durant (knee): Questionable

LAL - Luka Doncic (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Raptors

Harden's only match up against the Raptors this season was on January 16, when he was still a member of the Clippers, and he finished with an impressive 31 points and 10 assists in a three-point win. He should find an advantageous matchup as the Raptors are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,800) vs. Timberwolves

Murray missed the last two games but averaged 27.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists over his last 10, including three outings with over 60 DK points. The Timberwolves also give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards and are without Anthony Edwards, a key backcourt defender.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,600) at Cavaliers

Barnes averaged 20.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over three meetings with the Cavs this season. He is likely to keep it up as the Cavs gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Hawks

Towns averaged 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in two games versus the Hawks this season. He has another to opportuntiy to prosper, as they gave up the league's 11th-most points in the paint per game this season, along with the sixth-most rebounds per to opposing centers.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,200) at Lakers

Sengun averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last 10 regular-season games, including racking up a high of 78.8 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who are shorthanded and gave up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic dominated with averages of 35.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks across four meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Mid-Range Money

Brandon Ingram, Raptors ($7,100) at Cavaliers

Ingram is coming in hot, averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field over the last three games. He also topped 40 DK points in two of his three meetings with the Cavs this season.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,700) at Cavaliers

Barrett averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over two games against the Cavs this season. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Cavs, who gave up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,800) vs. Timberwolves

Gordon averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 40 DK points. He should stand out against the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Reed Sheppard, Rockets ($4,600) at Lakers

Sheppard is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going, as Lakers are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's eighth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Marcus Smart, Lakers ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Rockets should see more responsibility amidst his squad's shorthanded backcourt. He also has a good chance to pad his stats on the defensive side, as the Rockets gave up the league's ninth-most turnovers per game this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.