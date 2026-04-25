Tonight's NBA DFS playoff slate delivers four high-stakes matchups loaded with DraftKings value, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visiting Phoenix to Nikola Jokic battling Anthony Edwards in Minnesota. With series tightening across the board, identifying the right elite plays, mid-range options and value picks is critical to building a winning DraftKings lineup. Our NBA DFS picks break down the top guards, forwards and centers based on matchups, recent production, injury news and home-court trends. Whether you're chasing GPP upside or locking in cash-game floor, these expert plays will help you navigate tonight's playoff slate with confidence and maximize your DraftKings ROI.

NBA Games Today

DET at ORL: Series tied 1-1

OKC at PHX: Thunder lead series 2-0

NYK at ATL: Hawks lead series 2-1

DEN at MIN: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): Doubtful

OKC - Isaiah Joe (personal): Doubtful; Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (hamstring), Jordan Goodwin (calf): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,900) at Suns

Gilgeous-Alexander got the job done, leading his team to a 2-0 lead after two home games to open the series. He averaged 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the two outings, including pulling together 58.3 DK points in Game 2. With the series moving to Phoenix for Game 3, he will have to establish the tone early to help his squad stay on track. He also shot 5.4 percent better on the road, compared to at home this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) vs. Nuggets

Edwards topped 49 DK points in Games 1 and 2 on the road but went quiet with just 27.8 DK points, while his squad snagged the win in Game 3. He is likely to pick up again with another opportunity to shine at home in Game 4. The Nuggets also gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($9,100) vs. Knicks

Johnson topped 30 DK points in Games 1 and 2 on the road but turned it up a notch back home in Game 3, where he turned in 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block for a total of 56.0 DK points. He should keep the momentum going with another opportunity on home court. He is up to five three-pointers made over the three games and is likely to build his rhythm from deep, as the Knicks gave up the league's third-most threes per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,500) vs. Pistons

Banchero topped 39 DK points in each of the last two games, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the stretch. He will continue to face a major challenge against one of the league's top frontcourts, but he has proven the ability to deliver a strong counter. He should keep up the strong play, possibly benefiting from a boost on home court. The Pistons also give up the league's most blocks per game to opposing power forwards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,900) vs. Suns

Holmgren topped 33 DK points in each of the last two games, including racking up seven free throws over that span. He should continue to prosper and pad his stats at the line, as he holds a massive height advantage against the Suns at the power forward position, while they also give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,600) at Timberwolves

Despite trailing the series, Jokic has put up massive numbers, with an average of 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games. Even with a formidable frontcourt, the Timberwolves have shown no ability to slow him down during the regular season or playoffs, making it very likely that he continues to chug along the path towards his regular near-triple-double.

Mid-Range Money

CJ McCollum, Hawks ($6,900) vs. Knicks

McCollum surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last three games, including a 51.3 DK-point effort in Game 2. His veteran experience has been critical in helping lead a relatively young squad to a 2-1 series lead, and he should continue to amass strong production while playing a central role in the offense.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,500) vs. Pistons

Wagner is averaging 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals over the first two games of the series, which only represent his ninth and 10th appearances after being sidelined for about five weeks towards the end of the season. He can be expected to continue to work his way into form as a top contributor, favored by a return to home court, where he averaged better scoring and shooting efficiency during the regular season.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,000) at Hawks

Anunoby topped 30 DK points in Games 1 and 2 at home but turned up the effort in Game 3, where he racked up 51.8 DK points despite the loss. Anunoby is the only starter for his squad with championship experience and should be able to maintain his poise through another road game, especially with his side trailing the series.

Value Picks

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,600) vs. Pistons

Black put up modest numbers with 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through the first two games of the series. He is a likely candidate to step it up in Game 3 at home, where he shot 4.4 percent better from deep, compared to on the road this season.

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($3,500) vs. Pistons

Bitadze topped 15 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks through 16.0 minutes per game during that span. Despite going up against a strong opposing frontcourt, he should continue to mostly have the benefit of operating against the second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.