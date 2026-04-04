NBA DFS picks, lineups and injury updates for tonight's three-game slate. Top plays include Jokic, Wembanyama, Maxey and value targets for DraftKings and contests.

Looking for the best NBA DFS picks and lineups for tonight's three-game slate? Our daily fantasy basketball breakdown covers top plays, value picks and injury updates for DraftKings. Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic headline a marquee Spurs-Nuggets showdown, while Tyrese Maxey looks to dominate without Joel Embiid against a shorthanded Pistons squad. The Wizards visit Miami as one of the league's worst defensive teams, creating prime DFS value for Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Read on for our complete player analysis, expected chalk and sleeper picks to optimize your NBA lineup tonight.

Slate Overview

SAS at DEN: Spurs on 11-game win streak; Nuggets on seven-game win streak

WAS at MIA: Wizards on four-game slide; Heat 2-8 in last 10 games

DET at PHI: Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games; 76ers on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DEN - Spencer Jones (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (toe), Tristan Vukcevic (knee), Trae Young (quadriceps): OUT

MIA - Norman Powell (illness): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (illness), Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($10,300) vs. Pistons

Maxey will have to step up once again in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), and he faces a shorthanded Pistons backcourt due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (chest). He is also averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over four games since returning from a 10-game absence.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,500) vs. Wizards

Herro is averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He has a great chance to continue to prosper with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game, along with the eighth-highest three-point percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,600) at Nuggets

Wembanyama is expected back in action after missing the last game. He turned in over 75 DK points in his last two appearances and is averaging 30.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocks over five outings.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) vs. Wizards

Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including racking up over 50 DK points in the two most recent outings. He also finished with a historic 83 points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,400) vs. Spurs

Jokic has five triple-doubles in his last six games and is averaging 23.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists and 0.8 steals over that span, including producing a high of 84.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs' frontcourt, but he should be able to use his 280-pound frame to establish position and continue to dominate the game.

Mid-Range Money

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($5,800) vs. Pistons

Grimes is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, while shooting a blistering 51.2 percent from the field over that span. He also racked up 28.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pistons.

Kevin Huerter, Pistons ($4,200) at 76ers

Huerter is averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games and should see a boosted role while his squad remains shorthanded in the backcourt. He also finished with 28.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Sixers.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($4,500) vs. Wizards

Mitchell continues to deliver solid play at the point, averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 10 outings, including a high of 36.5 in the most recent game. He is also likely to pad his stats versus the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game.

Caris LeVert, Pistons ($4,000) vs. 76ers

LeVert is playing well lately, averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 blocks across 10 appearances, including five with at least 20 DK points and a high of 31.8. He should continue to see notable playing time while Cade Cunningham (chest) remains sidelined.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($4,600) vs. Wizards

Ware is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across the last five games, with a high of 37.8 DK points in that span. He is up for an excellent chance to pick up his production against the Wizards, who give up the league's most rebounds and third-most points in the paint.

Javonte Green, Pistons ($4,500) at 76ers

Green could be up for a significant boost if Jalen Duren (illness) and Tobias Harris (knee) are sidelined in addition to Isaiah Stewart (calf). He also faces a favorable matchup against the Sixers' frontcourt without Joel Embiid (knee). Green also delivered a high of 33.3 DK points among his previous three appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.