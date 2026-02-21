NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21

Slate Overview

PHI at NOP: 76ers on three-game slide; Pelicans 9-21 at home

DET at CHI: Pistons on four-game win streak; Bulls on seven-game slide

MEM at MIA: Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game win streak

SAC at SAS: Kings on 15-game slide; Spurs on seven-game win streak

HOU at NYK: Rockets 16-13 on road; Knicks 21-8 at home, coming off a loss

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (lower leg), Paul George (suspension): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Yves Missi (calf), Trey Murphy (shoulder): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

CHI - Jaden Ivey (knee): OUT

MEM - Kyle Anderson (knee), Walter Clayton (calf): Questionable; Santi Aldama (knee), Cedric Coward (knee), Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (elbow): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (back), Dru Smith (calf): Questionable; Davion Mitchell (illness): Doubtful

SAC - Dylan Cardwell (ankle): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,700) at Pelicans

Maxey is averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with over 50 DK points and a high of 60.0. He has a great chance to keep up the strong production against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game, including the fifth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,000) at Knicks

Thompson continues to deliver solid numbers across the board, averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across his last 10 appearances. His scoring struggled at times within that span, but his impact in other areas helps ensure good overall production, resulting in five games with more than 35 DK points and a high of 48.8 among the 10 outings.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,700) at Knicks

Durant delivered a masterful performance in his return from the all-star break, as he racked up 59.5 DK points with 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks in the last game. He is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games and is likely to keep up the production against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game, including the ninth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($7,900) vs. 76ers

Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a 36-point performance in his first game back from the all-star break. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,700) at Bulls

Duren is set to return from a two-game suspension and faces an ideal opportunity to get back into rhythm with a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points in the paint. The Bulls also give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,400) at Bulls

Cunningham is coming off his third 40-point game of the season and is averaging 36.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to continue to thrive with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game, along with the fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Cam Spencer, Grizzlies ($5,300) at Heat

Spencer is coming off an impressive performance, with 10 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and a steal, while the Grizzlies were shorthanded in the backcourt. He is up for another opportunity to make the most of additional playing time, as the squad remains without a couple of key backcourt players. He is also likely to do well against the Heat, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,200) vs. Kings

After a couple of muted performances heading into the all-star break, Castle bounced back with 20 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in the last game. He should keep the momentum going with a matchup against a hobbled and wayward Kings squad, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Heat

Wells has scored in double digits in eight straight appearances, averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over that span. He is likely to find to keep up the solid production while picking up a bigger role for his shorthanded squad.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,100) vs. Kings

Barnes is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 20 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to boost his production against the Kings, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game and the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Andre Drummond, 76ers ($4,500) at Pelicans

Drummond is in line for a second consecutive start, after delivering 10 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the last game. He should prosper against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.