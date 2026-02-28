NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28

Slate Overview

TOR at WAS: Raptors on two-game slide; Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games

LAL at GSW: Lakers on three-game slide; Warriors 19-11 at home

NOP at UTA: Pelicans on three-game win streak; Jazz on four-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): Doubtful

WAS - Alex Sarr (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Rui Hachimura (illness): OUT

GSW - Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (rest): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (ankle): Probable; Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($7,600) at Wizards

Quickley is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, producing a high of 53.8 DK points within that span. He has a great opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most points, sixth-most three-pointers and fourth-most free throws per game.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($7,800) at Warriors

Reaves is finding his groove again, averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including starting in the last four and reaching a high of 44.0 DK points in that span. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. He also racked up 37.8 DK points in his last run-in with the Warriors, which was on February 7, after his return from his five-week absence.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors ($8,800) at Wizards

Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with over 50 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Wizards, who remain significantly shorthanded and own one of the weakest defenses in the league. He also finished with 43.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,300) at Wizards

Barnes is averaging 17.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including racking up a high of 64.5 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,500) at Jazz

Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including going over 40 DK points twice in the last three outings. He is up for a great chance to shine against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($11,800) at Warriors

Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over four games since returning from a four-game absence. He should continue to fill it up against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans ($6,900) at Jazz

Bey racked up 60.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games. He should keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's second-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Derik Queen, Pelicans ($6,100) at Jazz

Queen averaged 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 10 games before moving to a bench role in the two most recent outings. He finished with 16.8 DK points and 21.3 DK points in those two games but has a great chance to bounce back against the Jazz's shorthanded frontcourt, as the Jazz also give up the league's sixth-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,500) at Wizards

Shead continues to provide a solid impact off the bench averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including going over 20 DK points three times in the last seven outings, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He should have another strong performance against the Wizards' lackluster defense and is likely to pad his stats on the defensive side, as they also give up the league's third-most turnovers per game.

Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans ($4,800) at Jazz

Fears is averaging 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including three with over 30 DK points and a high of 43.0. He faces a favorable matchup against The Jazz, who give up the league's fifth-most points and most steals per game to opposing point guards

John Konchar, Jazz ($4,300) vs. Pelicans

Konchar is doing well to make the most of expanded opportunity with his new squad, as he is averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and a whopping 3.8 steals over the last four games. His ability to rack up stats on the defensive end should continue to earn him notable playing time.

