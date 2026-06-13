The NBA Finals roll into a pivotal Game 5 as the Knicks visit the Spurs in San Antonio with a commanding 3-1 series lead. After OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in stole a thrilling one-point win in Game 4, New York can close out a championship on the road. That high-stakes setup makes this one of the best DraftKings DFS slates of the postseason. Below, we break down the top NBA DFS picks for Knicks at Spurs, from elite options like Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama to mid-range values and budget plays that can help you build a winning Game 5 lineup.

Slate Overview

NYK at SAS: Knicks lead series 3-1

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Injuries to Monitor

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SAS - Luke Kornet (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($11,000) at Spurs

Brunson is coming off his most productive game of the series, as he finished with 58.8 DK points to lead the Knicks in their historic comeback win in Game 4. He is averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the series and will continue to be the fundamental force within his squad's offense.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($8,800) vs. Knicks

Castle finished with just 25.8 DK points in Game 4, tying his lowest total of the postseason, also marking the second time in the series and only the fourth time in the 22 playoff games that he finished with less than 30. Nonetheless, he can be expected to bring his best effort in the must-win situation and could benefit from being back on home court, where he shot notably better from the field during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($8,600) at Spurs

OG was their hero in Game 4, as he flew in for the last-second tip-in to give the Knicks the thrilling, one-point win. The unassuming star is averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in the Finals and has been a major factor in his team's dominance by constantly delivering momentum-shifting plays.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,200) at Spurs

Towns finished with just 29.0 DK points in Game 4, his lowest total of the series, but he still hauled in double digits in rebounds for a third time in the four games and continued to show that he can withstand the challenging matchup at his position. He turned in two impressive performances on the road in Games 1 and 2, indicating he might be the one to step up for his side again after a couple of more modest outings in Games 3 and 4.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($13,400) vs. Knicks

Wembanyama eats 50 DK points for breakfast, going over the mark in all four Finals games, with a low of 50.3 in the most recent outing. He is averaging 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game in the series, with a high of 32 points in Game 3 and two double-doubles. He has to deliver to his full potential with the series on the line in Game 5 and is likely to keep stuffing the stat sheet.

Mid-Range Money

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($6,800) vs. Knicks

Harper has been one of the Spurs' best players in the Finals, averaging 16.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 turnovers in 31.0 minutes per game. He topped 30 DK points in the last two games and can be expected to bring another strong effort at home in Game 5.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($6,400) vs. Knicks

Game 4 marked the second time in the series that Vassell topped 34 DK points. He is averaging 13.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists, along with 3.0 made threes, while hitting a blistering 48.0 percent from deep through the four games.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,000) at Spurs

Although he has scored a total of 25 points over four games in the series, Hart manages to regularly pad his DK totals with rebounds, assists and defensive plays. He logged a high of 40.8 DK points on the road in Game 1, but had a series-low 16.5 in Game 2. He is averaging 28.3 minutes per game in the series, playing over 30 in the last two outings.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,600) vs. Knicks

With five points on 2-for-9 shooting in Game 4, Champagnie had his second single-digit scoring performance of the series. On the other hand, he also racked up four steals to fuel his 24.3 DK points, which marked his second-highest total of the series. His ability to step up offensively at home in Game 5, where he shot significantly better from the field compared to on the road during the regular season, would be the type of boost the Spurs need to stay afloat.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Knicks ($2,400) at Spurs

Alvarado tied his series high from Game 1, with 15.5 DK points in Game 4. He has seen at least 10 minutes in each game of the Finals and should continue to make his presence felt by bringing intensity and shot-making off the bench.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($2,600) vs. Knicks

Johnson saw just eight minutes of action in Game 1, but is averaging 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.0 minutes over the last three games. He shot much better from long range at home compared to the road this season and will need to provide a stand-out performance to give his squad the boost it needs to survive Game 5.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.