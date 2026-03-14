RotoWire's Dan Bruno breaks down Saturday's DraftKings slate, highlighting favorable matchups and recent performances to help you gain an edge in your DFS lineups.

Saturday's main DraftKings slate features three contests, including a Western Conference clash between the Nuggets and Lakers. This article will break down today's top picks, including elite options, value plays and expected chalk, to help you build winning lineups.

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Slate Overview

ORL at MIA: Magic on six-game winning streak, 15-15 on road; Heat on seven-game winning streak, 23-11 at home

DEN at LAL: Nuggets on two-game winning streak, 23-13 at home; Lakers on four-game winning streak, 22-12 at home

SAC at LAC: Kings 5-28 on road; Clippers on four-game winning streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Anthony Black (abdomen): OUT

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (toe): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle), Aaron Gordon (hamstring): Probable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle), Devin Carter (calf), Keegan Murray (ankle): OUT

LAC - Nicolas Batum (rest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($12,400) vs. Nuggets

Doncic powered his way to 90.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 33.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 10 games. He should be up for another solid performance considering he finished with 60.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nuggets.

Desmond Bane, Magic ($7,800) at Heat

Bane is averaging 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including five with over 40.0 DK points and a high of 54.5. He is likely to thrive against the Heat, who are shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,900) vs. Kings

Leonard is still rolling, averaging 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including three with over 50.0 DK points and a high of 65.3 during that stretch. He should stuff the stat sheet against the Kings' lackluster defense, considering they give up the league's third-most points per game and second-highest field-goal percentage.

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,200) vs. Nuggets

James racked up 41.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game absence. He is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals on the season and will need to bring a full effort to help his squad stand up to a top-tier opponent. Additionally, he finished with 41.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nuggets.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,100) vs. Magic

Adebayo delivered 35.0 DK points in the last game as a follow-up to his record-setting 83-point outing earlier in the week. He has a good chance to pad his stats against a shorthanded Magic squad that gives up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. He also tallied 52.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,600) at Lakers

Jokic is averaging 29.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 70.0 DK points and a high of 91.5 over that period. He is likely to keep up the impressive production against the Lakers, considering he finished with 66.5 DK points in their previous encounter. The Lakers also give up the league's 11th-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,200) at Heat

Carter is coming of a 46.8-DK-point outing and is averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Heat, who give up the league's 10th-most points in the paint and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kris Dunn, Clippers ($4,200) vs. Kings

Dunn is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals over the last 10 games, including seven outings with at least 20.0 DK points during that span. He is likely to pad his stats against the Kings, as they give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and ninth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Marcus Smart, Lakers ($4,900) vs. Nuggets

Smart is expected to be back in action Saturday after missing the Lakers' last game. He is averaging 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 39.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he has the benefit of home court, where he is averaging better shooting percentages compared to on the road this season.

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($4,800) at Heat

Da Silva is up for his fourth straight start for his shorthanded squad after averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points in Orlando's most recent outing. He also faces an advantageous matchup against a hobbled opponent.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,900) vs. Kings

Jones is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, during which he posted a high of 38.3 DK points. He should keep up the production against the Kings, especially seeing as they give up the league's seventh-most free throws and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.