Get the top DraftKings NBA DFS picks for Saturday's three-game slate, featuring elite plays like Devin Booker and Jalen Johnson, plus value options including Collin Sexton and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

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Saturday's NBA DFS slate on DraftKings features just three games, but there's no shortage of high-upside plays. Devin Booker and Jalen Green headline the elite tier with a prime matchup against a shorthanded Jazz squad, while Jalen Johnson continues his dominant stretch against the Kings. In the mid-range, Matas Buzelis and GG Jackson offer strong production at reasonable price points against each other's depleted frontcourts. Value hunters can look to Collin Sexton and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, both in favorable spots. Here's a full breakdown of the best DraftKings NBA DFS picks across every salary tier for Saturday's slate.

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DraftKings NBA DFS Main Slate Today

SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game slide; Hawks 8-2 in last 10 games

CHI at MEM: Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on five-game slide

UTA at PHX: Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games; Suns 23-15 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAC - Keegan Murray (ankle), Russell Westbrook (toe): OUT

ATL - Dyson Daniels (toe), Jock Landale (shoulder): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (finger): OUT

CHI - Nick Richards (elbow), Anfernee Simons (wrist), Guerschon Yabusele (ankle): OUT

MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle), Taylor Hendricks (thumb), Jahmai Mashack (ankle): Questionable; Ty Jerome (ankle), Jaylen Wells (toe), Cam Spencer (back): OUT

UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring): Doubtful; Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

PHX - Dillon Brooks (hand), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) vs. Jazz

Booker reached 35 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 28.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games. He has a great chance to prosper against a struggling and shorthanded Jazz team that is giving up the league's second-most points and second-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards.

Jalen Green, Suns ($7,800) vs. Jazz

Green reached the 20-point mark in three straight games and is averaging 23.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 10 outings. He faces a great chance to keep the streak going against the slumping Jazz, who are giving up the league's most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Forwards/Centers

Ace Bailey, Jazz ($8,100) at Suns

Bailey is on a tear, averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over the last five games. He faces a challenge against the Suns but should find room to get some offense going, as they give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most free throws to opposing power forwards.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) vs. Kings

Johnson topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five outings. He faces an ideal opportunity to continue stuffing the stat sheet with a meeting against the Kings, who are giving up the league's third-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($9,700) at Grizzlies

After reaching a minimum of 49 DK points in three straight games, Giddey came up quiet with 27.8 DK points against the Thunder in his last outing. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to get back into high-production mode with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points per game and seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Money

CJ McCollum, Hawks ($6,400) vs. Kings

McCollum has reached the 30 DK-point mark in six straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game and second-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Matas Buzelis, Bulls ($7,400) at Grizzlies

Buzelis is averaging 21.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 61.5. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep up the production with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($5,700) vs. Bulls

Jackson has topped 20 DK points in six consecutive appearances, including racking up a high of 39.3 in the game before last, while averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span. He has a good chance to ride the momentum against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Oso Ighodaro, Suns ($5,200) vs. Jazz

Ighodaro has surpassed 20 DK points in six straight games, with a high of 40, while averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's ninth-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Collin Sexton, Bulls ($4,800) at Grizzlies

Sexton has topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three games and is averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings. He should thrive against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Bulls

Prosper is coming off a career-best 31-point performance and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against a shorthanded Bulls frontcourt, which also gives up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.