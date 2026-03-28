Saturday's NBA DFS slate on DraftKings features just three games, but there's no shortage of high-upside plays. Devin Booker and Jalen Green headline the elite tier with a prime matchup against a shorthanded Jazz squad, while Jalen Johnson continues his dominant stretch against the Kings. In the mid-range, Matas Buzelis and GG Jackson offer strong production at reasonable price points against each other's depleted frontcourts. Value hunters can look to Collin Sexton and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, both in favorable spots. Here's a full breakdown of the best DraftKings NBA DFS picks across every salary tier for Saturday's slate.
Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.
DraftKings NBA DFS Main Slate Today
SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game slide; Hawks 8-2 in last 10 games
CHI at MEM: Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on five-game slide
UTA at PHX: Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games; Suns 23-15 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injury Report
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
SAC - Keegan Murray (ankle), Russell Westbrook (toe): OUT
ATL - Dyson Daniels (toe), Jock Landale (shoulder): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (finger): OUT
CHI - Nick Richards (elbow), Anfernee Simons (wrist), Guerschon Yabusele (ankle): OUT
MEM - Walter Clayton (ankle), Taylor Hendricks (thumb), Jahmai Mashack (ankle): Questionable; Ty Jerome (ankle), Jaylen Wells (toe), Cam Spencer (back): OUT
UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring): Doubtful; Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT
PHX - Dillon Brooks (hand), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Mark Williams (foot): OUT
Elite NBA DFS Players
Guards
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) vs. Jazz
Booker reached 35 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 28.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games. He has a great chance to prosper against a struggling and shorthanded Jazz team that is giving up the league's second-most points and second-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards.
Jalen Green, Suns ($7,800) vs. Jazz
Green reached the 20-point mark in three straight games and is averaging 23.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 10 outings. He faces a great chance to keep the streak going against the slumping Jazz, who are giving up the league's most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.
Forwards/Centers
Ace Bailey, Jazz ($8,100) at Suns
Bailey is on a tear, averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over the last five games. He faces a challenge against the Suns but should find room to get some offense going, as they give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most free throws to opposing power forwards.
Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) vs. Kings
Johnson topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five outings. He faces an ideal opportunity to continue stuffing the stat sheet with a meeting against the Kings, who are giving up the league's third-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
Josh Giddey, Bulls ($9,700) at Grizzlies
After reaching a minimum of 49 DK points in three straight games, Giddey came up quiet with 27.8 DK points against the Thunder in his last outing. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to get back into high-production mode with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points per game and seventh-highest field-goal percentage.
Mid-Range NBA DFS Money
CJ McCollum, Hawks ($6,400) vs. Kings
McCollum has reached the 30 DK-point mark in six straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game and second-highest three-point shooting percentage.
Matas Buzelis, Bulls ($7,400) at Grizzlies
Buzelis is averaging 21.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 61.5. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep up the production with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($5,700) vs. Bulls
Jackson has topped 20 DK points in six consecutive appearances, including racking up a high of 39.3 in the game before last, while averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span. He has a good chance to ride the momentum against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Oso Ighodaro, Suns ($5,200) vs. Jazz
Ighodaro has surpassed 20 DK points in six straight games, with a high of 40, while averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's ninth-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Collin Sexton, Bulls ($4,800) at Grizzlies
Sexton has topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three games and is averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings. He should thrive against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Bulls
Prosper is coming off a career-best 31-point performance and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against a shorthanded Bulls frontcourt, which also gives up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.