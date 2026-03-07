Slate Overview

BKN at DET: Nets on 10-game slide; Pistons on two-game slide, 7-3 in last 10 games, 23-7 at home

PHI at ATL: 76ers 17-12 on road; Hawks on five-game win streak

UTA at MIL: Jazz 8-23 on road; Bucks on four-game slide

LAC at MEM: Clippers 14-19 on road; Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games

GSW at OKC: Warriors 13-17 on road; Thunder on four-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Egor Demin (foot): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (quadriceps), Ausar Thompson (ankle): OUT

PHI - VJ Edgecombe (back), Joel Embiid (oblique): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

UTA - Isaiah Collier (personal), Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

MIL - Kevin Porter (knee): OUT

LAC - John Collins (neck), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (knee), Ja Morant (elbow): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Will Richard (ankle): Questionable; Moses Moody (wrist): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Ajay Mitchell (ankle), Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($10,400) at Hawks

Maxey continues to shine as one of the top producers in the league, averaging 29.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with over 60 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against the Hawks, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game. He also finished with 41.3 DK points in his last meeting with the Hawks.

Keyonte George, Jazz ($7,900) at Bucks

George is in line to return to action after a one-game absence. He racked up over 40 DK points in each of his last two outings and is averaging 27.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over three games since coming back from a six-game absence. He is likely to thrive against the Bucks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) at Grizzlies

Leonard remains dominant, averaging 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's fifth-most three-pointers and seventh-most turnovers per game.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,200) vs. 76ers

Johnson bounced back from a couple muted performances with 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the last game. He is averaging 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 10 outings and should deliver solid production against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fifth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,500) vs. Warriors

Holmgren is averaging 15.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He should keep up the solid play against the Warriors, who are battling injury trouble throughout the lineup and are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,500) vs. Jazz

Antetokounmpo is averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over two games since returning from a five-week absence. He has a great chance to build on his rhythm against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's third-most points and most free throws per game to opposing power forwards. The Bucks are also on a four-game slide and desperately need to get on track in order to preserve a shot at the postseason, suggesting their leader must be looking to make a statement in a very winnable matchup.

Mid-Range Money

Kris Dunn, Clippers ($5,400) at Grizzlies

Dunn is averaging 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 39.8. He should keep up the production against the Grizzlies, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

CJ McCollum, Hawks ($6,800) vs. 76ers

McCollum is up for a sixth straight start, after averaging 17.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games. He is up for a challenge against the 76ers' backcourt, but he should pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Jazz

Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 34.0. He has a great chance to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points and most three-pointers per game.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,600) vs. Nets

Stewart gave a great showing with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in the last game. He should keep the momentum going with a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Jericho Sims, Bucks ($4,100) vs. Jazz

Sims has topped 20 DK points in four of the last six games, while averaging 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over that span. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

