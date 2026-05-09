NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10

Slate Overview

DET at CLE: Pistons lead series 2-0

OKC at LAL: Thunder lead series 2-0

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Injuries to Monitor

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DET - Kevin Huerter (thigh): Doubtful

CLE - Sam Merrill (hamstring): Questionable

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): Doubtful

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (finger): Questionable; Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,300) at Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.8 points on 55.1 percent shooting through four games in the first round but has totaled just 40 points through two games in the second round. Nonetheless, he continues to pad his stats with contributions on the defensive end and benefits from facing a shorthanded Lakers backcourt.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) vs. Pistons

Mitchell is averaging 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game through the postseason, including racking up 47.0 DK points in the last game. With his team trailing the series 0-2, he must be the one to step up and lead the charge back to contention. He is likely to do well at home, where he averaged more points per game than on the road this season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,400) vs. Thunder

While his squad remains shorthanded, James has found a way to propel his squad. Despite trailing the series, he is likely to keep up the production, especially with a chance to reclaim some momentum back on home court. He averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals across Games 1 and 2 on the road.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,900) at Lakers

Holmgren topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games, scoring more than 20 points in each and amassing totals of five steals and five blocks. His ability to contribute highlight plays on both ends of the floor is a great factor in his side being able to overwhelm the opposition. He should have no trouble keeping up the strong play on the road and might even stand out from long range, as he shot 37.4 percent from deep on the road this season.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,600) vs. Pistons

Mobley put together a couple of modest showings to start the series but is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks through nine games this postseason. He should benefit from being back on home court, where he shot a better field-goal percentage and averaged more points per game than compared to on the road this season.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($11,100) at Cavaliers

Cunningham topped 50 DK points in four of the last five games, including a 25-point, 10-assist performance in the most recent outing. He is averaging 30.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the postseason and should continue to prosper versus the Cavaliers, who are giving up the second-highest three-point shooting percentage among teams remaining.

Mid-Range Money

Marcus Smart, Lakers ($5,700) vs. Thunder

Smart has been fantastic this postseason, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over eight games. He topped 25 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 35.5 DK points in Game 1 versus the Thunder. He will have to keep up the effort to help the Lakers stay afloat with their shorthanded backcourt.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($5,100) vs. Thunder

Hachimura is averaging 18.3 points on 55.3 percent shooting over the last three games. His versatility and size add a great dynamic for the Lakers on both ends of the floor, while his ability to step up as a scorer will continue to be critical.

Value Picks

Jared McCain, Thunder ($3,100) at Lakers

McCain finished with 19.5 DK points, going 4-for-5 from deep in each of the last two games, while averaging 16.5 minutes played per outing. He should continue to see a good chunk of minutes thanks to his instant scoring punch.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,100) at Lakers

Wallace topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He does a great job helping his side apply constant pressure on the defensive end and is likely to continue to pad his stats thanks to his high-energy play.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($3,400) at Lakers

Williams is averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last two games. He can be expected to continue to see a notable role while the Thunder remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should not be affected by playing on the road, where he shot a better field-goal percentage than compared to at home this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.