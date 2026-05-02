Saturday's NBA slate centers on a single blockbuster: 76ers at Celtics in a winner-take-all Game 7. Philadelphia has seized momentum by winning the last two games, fueled by Joel Embiid's dominant return and Tyrese Maxey's consistent brilliance. Boston counters with Jaylen Brown, who carried the team to a career-best scoring season, though Jayson Tatum's status remains uncertain with a knee issue. The single-game showdown format makes player selection critical, with every roster spot carrying outsized weight. Here's a full breakdown of the top elite, mid-range and value DFS plays for tonight's elimination clash.

NBA Games Today

PHI at BOS: Series tied 3-3; Sixers won last two games

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NBA Injury Report

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PHI - Joel Embiid (abdomen), Paul George (illness): Probable

BOS - Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers ($8,200) at Celtics

Edgecombe is averaging 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the series, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 53.0 in Game 2 on the road. The rookie can be expected to help his squad keep the momentum going, as he is averaging 1.8 more points per game and 0.6 more three-pointers per game on the road compared to at home this season.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($7,800) vs. 76ers

Pritchard delivered a series-high 49.5 DK points in Game 4 and is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the six matchups. He is likely to maintain solid production in his steady role off the bench, which remains a key part of the Celtics' identity on both ends of the floor.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($11,000) vs. 76ers

Brown is averaging 24.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in the series, with a high of 55.8 DK points at home in Game 2. He must be the one to step up in the decisive Game 7, as his incredible efforts with a career-best average of 28.7 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting are what allowed his team to blow past expectations this season.

Paul George, 76ers ($8,800) at Celtics

George topped 30 DK points in the last five games and is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals through six games in the series. He matches up across from Jayson Tatum, who is questionable for action, which means George could be up for a lighter matchup if Tatum is out, or he will have the task of putting the pressure on Tatum on both ends of the court.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,400) at Celtics

Embiid has been fantastic, averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists over three games since returning from a two-week absence. He topped 50 DK points in both Games 4 and 5 before turning in 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help force Game 7. With his presence being a determining factor in the change of momentum over the last two games, he will surely be instrumental in helping set the tone for the final meeting.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($10,000) at Celtics

Maxey's effort to carry his team over the past few seasons has been unmatched, and his reliable play carries into this postseason, where he is averaging 26.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals over six games. He topped 50 DK points three times in the series and must continue to lead the charge, allowing room for his veteran teammates to build their rhythm. He is also not one to back down on the road, where he shot a notably better field-goal percentage this season.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,000) vs. 76ers

White continues to chip away as an all-around contributor, averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the series. Part of his role is to adapt to the needs of his team based on who is available, and if Jayson Tatum, who is listed as questionable, cannot play or is limited, it will be up to White to turn it up a notch with the series on the line.

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($7,400) at Celtics

Oubre provided a series-best 33.8 DK points in the last game. He does a good job picking up stats across the board with his energetic play and could help swing the momentum on the road, where he shot 38.3 percent from deep this season.

Value Picks

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($4,800) at Celtics

Grimes is coming off a dud in the last game but topped 20 DK points in the two games prior. He is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the series and could be an x-factor in the elimination game, as he shot better from the floor on the road, compared to at home this season.

Nikola Vucevic, Celtics ($4,400) vs. 76ers

Vucevic gave a few solid performances to start the series but has been stumped by the presence of Joel Embiid over the last three games. Nonetheless, the veteran should be able to keep his cool and find ways to contribute amidst a roster with such talented playmakers and scoring threats to utilize.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($4,200) vs. 76ers

Hauser racked up a series-high 27.8 DK points at home in Game 1 and is averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists, along with 2.2 made threes per game in the series. He must continue to bring the threat from long range, as he has been a major key in his squad averaging the most threes per game among all playoff teams.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.