The Eastern Conference Finals shift to Cleveland for Game 3, with the Knicks holding a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Cavaliers. New York's offense has clicked behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Donovan Mitchell looks to spark a Cavaliers comeback on his home floor. This DraftKings NBA DFS breakdown covers the must-roster stars, mid-range targets and value plays worth a look on tonight's slate. From elite guards like Mitchell and Brunson to bargain options like Dennis Schroder and Mitchell Robinson, here's how to attack the contest and build a winning DraftKings lineup for a pivotal Game 3 matchup.

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NYK at CLE: Knicks lead series 2-0

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Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($10,000) vs. Knicks

Mitchell topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games, before finishing with 35.0 in the last outing, where he scored 26 points but came up flat elsewhere in the loss. He has a good chance to get back on track at home, where he topped 50 DK points in two of his last three appearances.

James Harden, Cavaliers ($9,800) vs. Knicks

Harden is averaging just 14.0 points on 31.7 percent shooting from the field, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games, with a high of 34.0 DK points over that span. Nonetheless, he racked up 43.3 DK points and 51.5 DK points in his last two home games, respectively. He must come up with a signature performance to help his side stay in the series and will continue to have free rein within the offense, including plenty of opportunities to rack up assists.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,600) at Cavaliers

Hart is coming off one of arguably his best games of the postseason, as he finished with 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Game 2. He is averaging 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals through 12 appearances during the playoffs and should keep up the production with his all-around effort and versatility.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($8,000) at Cavaliers

After missing Games 3 and 4 of the second round due to injury, Anunoby returned with 24.3 DK points in Game 1 against the Cavs, and picked up the pace with 32.5 in Game 2. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks through the first eight games of the postseason and is likely to build up his production as he gets back in the groove. He should have no trouble on the road, as he shot a better field-goal percentage and scored more points per game on the road compared to at home this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,400) at Cavaliers

Towns is averaging 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks this postseason but has not topped 50 DK points since the first round. Regardless, he has been strong with back-to-back double-doubles against the Cavs and should continue to benefit from a size advantage in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,600) at Cavaliers

Brunson has been dominant, going over 50 DK points in three of the last eight games, averaging 28.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. His offensive skillset provides a very difficult challenge for the Cavs' backcourt, and he can be expected to continue to lead the charge for his squad, with no concern for playing on the road, where he shot a slightly better field-goal percentage compared to at home this season.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($7,000) at Cavaliers

Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over the last six games but has finished with slightly below 30 DK points in the conference finals. He is a likely candidate to help carry the momentum for his team in Game 3, as he shot notably better from the field on the road, compared to at home this season.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($7,600) vs. Knicks

Allen is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks in the postseason but has yet to reach 35 DK points in the conference finals. He managed to haul in 10 boards in the last game and must continue to stand strong in his role to help his side get back in the series.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers ($2,600) vs. Knicks

Schroder is averaging 5.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists this postseason, going over 20 DK points just once. Nonetheless, he can be a key contributor for his side and should continue to see a fair amount of playing time off the bench.

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($3,800) vs. Knicks

Merrill came up large with 19.8 DK points in Game 1, but faltered in the most recent outing. He must look to step up in Game 3, and has a good chance to shine, as he showed notably better shooting from long range at home, compared to on the road this season.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,400) at Cavaliers

Robinson is averaging 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game this postseason. His ability to make an instant impact in the paint can help give the Knicks the edge down low in the long run and should mean that he maintains a dedicated place in the rotation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.