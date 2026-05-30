The Western Conference Finals reach a winner-take-all Game 7 as the San Antonio Spurs travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder with the series tied 3-3. For DFS players, this single-game slate is loaded with upside, headlined by back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. With Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell sidelined for OKC, value opens up across the board. Below, we break down the top DraftKings options at every price point — from elite plays and expected chalk to mid-range money and budget-friendly value picks — to help you build a winning Game 7 lineup.

Slate Overview

SAS at OKC: Series tied 3-3

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Injuries to Monitor

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OKC - Ajay Mitchell (calf), Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his worst game of the postseason, as he finished with playoff lows of 21.3 DK points and 15 points on just 6-for-18 shooting in Game 6. Nonetheless, the back-to-back MVP faces an ultimatum in Game 7 and must be the one to step up for his side. He also topped 50 DK points in each of his three home games in the series.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($8,800) at Thunder

Castle is averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the series, including going over 40 DK points twice on the road. He has proven himself a major contributor to his team's success, especially as he combines well alongside Victor Wembanyama to drive the momentum with electrifying plays.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($7,800) at Thunder

After missing the first two games of the series, Fox is averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, with a high of 38.0 DK points in Game 4. He showed solid performance on the road all season, and his veteran presence will likely be a key factor in Game 7. Notably, he topped 40 DK points in both close-out games of the first two rounds.

Forwards/Centers

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,600) vs. Spurs

Holmgren is averaging 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in the series, which is below his season averages across the board. However, he continues to chip away at the tough matchup against the Spurs' frontcourt, including hauling in 11 rebounds in the last two games, topping 30 DK points in both. His ability to impact the game defensively will be critical, and he will have to make the extra effort on both ends of the floor to come up influential for his side.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($13,000) at Thunder

Wembanyama is averaging 28.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks in the conference finals, including three games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 84.0 in Game 1, on the road. He will surely be looking to come out strong and lead the way with an early impression in another pivotal road game.

Mid-Range Money

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($5,000) at Thunder

Harper went off for 62.3 DK points with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a whopping seven steals in Game 1, significantly helping tip the scales for his side in the road win. He has been back in a bench role since De'Aaron Fox's return in Game 3, averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.3 minutes over the last four games.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($6,800) at Thunder

Vassell is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and just 1.1 turnovers in 33.9 minutes per game this postseason. He topped 30 DK points five times over that span, including twice over 40, with one of those outings being Game 3 against the Thunder. He is also averaging 3.3 made three-pointers per game in the conference finals, which is a major factor, as the Thunder gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($6,000) vs. Spurs

Hartenstein has done a great job to step up to the challenge against the Spurs' dominant frontcourt, averaging 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the series, including two games with over 30 DK points. He will have to bring his best effort in Game 7 in order for his team to have a chance at advancing.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Spurs

Wallace reached at least 20 DK points in five of the last six games, averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a hefty 2.7 steals over that span. His defensive presence is a game-changer for his side, but his ability to chip in offensively as an added bonus will be the type of boost the Thunder need to stay in control at home.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($3,800) at Thunder

Johnson is averaging 9.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game during the series. His best overall performance came in Game 5 on the road, and he shot a better field-goal percentage on the road all season, making him a prime candidate to remain poised in the expected hostile environment.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($3,000) vs. Spurs

Since his side got pushed around in Game 1, Williams has been a bigger part of the rotation and is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last five games. His services will likely remain notable in the game plan, and he should continue to chip in across the stat sheet.